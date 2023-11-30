Why You Can Trust CNET
Advertiser Disclosure
Advertiser Disclosure
CNET editors independently choose every product and service we cover. Though we can’t review every available financial company or offer, we strive to make comprehensive, rigorous comparisons in order to highlight the best of them. For many of these products and services, we earn a commission. The compensation we receive may impact how products and links appear on our site.
This Simple Credit Card Hack Saves Me Money on Holiday Shopping -- And You Can Use It Year-Round
Cash-back rebate offers from Chase, American Express and other banks can help save you hundreds.
true
https://www.cnet.com/personal-finance/credit-cards/advice/this-simple-credit-card-hack-saves-me-money-on-holiday-shopping-and-you-can-use-it-year-round/