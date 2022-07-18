CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. For partner offers, we get a commission. Advertiser Disclosure
This Credit Card Will Give You a $200 Amazon Gift Card -- But Not for Long
If you're approved for the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card now through July 29, you'll instantly receive the $200 gift card.
Jaclyn DeJohn
Jaclyn DeJohn
Editor
Jaclyn is a CNET Money editor who relishes the sweet spot between numbers and words. With responsibility for overseeing CNET's credit card coverage, she writes and edits news, reviews and advice. She has experience covering business, personal finance and economics, and previously managed contracts and investments as a real estate agent. Her tech interests include Tesla, SpaceX, The Boring Company and Neuralink.
Though Prime Day has passed, you can still take advantage of savings offered by the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card*. This credit card is now offering a $200 Amazon gift card instantly when you are approved for the account, but only through July 29.
If you spend $300 on Amazon purchases, you can apply the $200 gift card at checkout, bringing your balance down to $100. You'll then earn 5% cash back on the remainder, which means you earn $5 in rewards to be used for a future purchase -- yielding a net purchase price of $95.
Usually, the welcome bonus gift card is only worth $100 to $150, which it will likely revert back to after July 29. Regardless of the gift card value, this is one of the only credit card welcome bonuses you'll be able to take advantage of immediately, as most require you to reach a minimum spending threshold to unlock it. That usually takes weeks, or even months.
You also have the option to opt for interest-free financing of Amazon purchases instead of the cash-back rewards. The usual financing options available at checkout are:
For purchases of $50 or more, you can finance your purchase for six months
For purchases of $250 or more, you can finance your purchase for 12 months
For purchases of $500 or more, you can finance your purchase for 18 months
Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card
Card Highlights
Intro OfferFrom July 1 through July 29, Prime members get a $200 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval for the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Card.
APR14.99% to 22.99% Variable
Intro Purchase APRN/A
Recommended Credit Excellent/Good
Reward Rates
5% back at Amazon.com and Whole Foods Market with eligible Prime membership*
2% back at restaurants, gas stations, and drugstores*
1% back on all other purchases*
Annual Fee$0
Additional Details
Balance Transfer APR14.99% to 22.99% Variable
Balance Transfer Fee Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater.
Late Payment Fee Up to $39
Foreign Transaction Fees None
Rewards & Redemption Details
5% back at Amazon.com and Whole Foods Market with eligible Prime membership*
2% back at restaurants, gas stations, and drugstores*
While this credit card has no annual fee, you'll have to be a Prime member, which costs $139 annually and gets you access to free one-day and two-day shipping, and the streaming service Prime Video.
You won't have to wait to start using this credit card for Amazon purchases, since it'll be added to your Amazon account once you're approved, even before the physical card arrives in the mail. Note that you don't have to use your $200 Amazon gift card before the July 29 promotional expiration -- you just have to apply for the card by this date.
*All information about the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card has been collected independently by CNET and has not been reviewed by the issuer.
The editorial content on this page is based solely on objective, independent assessments by our writers and is not influenced by advertising or partnerships. It has not been provided or commissioned by any third party. However, we may receive compensation when you click on links to products or services offered by our partners.