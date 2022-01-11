Today, Point has unveiled the new PointCard™ Titan -- an upscale, new-age charge card that aims to challenge American Express. While this new company has yet to prove itself beyond its current rewards debit card, PointCard Neon, the PointCard Titan's advertised features may entice premium credit card users. You can now reserve your spot at Point.app for card delivery in spring 2022.
PointCard Titan is forging forward into the new economy of fintech and cryptocurrency, targeting high-income or high net-worth users. Some of this target demographic includes those who made fortunes in crypto but don't have traditional income streams or credit, as a hard credit check is not required and underwriting can be performed based on asset verification. This onboarding process skirts a typical obstacle faced by many in these circumstances.
Customization is also on the Titan's priority list. Not only can you choose your rewards categories, you can also select your card design. Similar to the Apple Card, the physical card will not host a visible account number -- purchases are made via the EMV chip or through virtual credit cards from the app for better security.
The rewards program focuses on collecting and redeeming points in specific categories based on your spending habits -- from fashion to groceries to EV charging to travel -- earning 3 or 5 points for each dollar spent on purchases in corresponding categories. You also earn 1 point for each dollar spent on all other purchases.
You can redeem your points as cash back, bitcoin, ether, airline miles or as deeper discounts at high-end retailers. For cash back, bitcoin and ether, 1 point is worth $0.01, so you could collect up to 5% on your preferred categories. Crypto rewards are held in a custodial account only, which means there's no way to move cryptocurrencies to an external wallet.
In keeping with the premium travel card genre, the PointCard Titan also offers free TSA Precheck and Global Entry, Priority Pass Lounge Access for the cardholder and a guest, no foreign transaction fees and trip cancellation insurance.
Other popular premium travel cards include The Platinum Card® from American Express and the new Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card. While The Platinum Card from Amex offers more benefits and credits than the PointCard Titan, it's annual fee is also much higher at $695 (see rates and fees). Titan's annual fee of $399 puts it more on par with the Capital One Venture X, which costs $395 per year.
