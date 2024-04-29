CNET editors independently choose every product and service we cover. Though we can’t review every available financial company or offer, we strive to make comprehensive, rigorous comparisons in order to highlight the best of them. For many of these products and services, we earn a commission. The compensation we receive may impact how products and links appear on our site.

These Metal Airline Cards Are Made From Retired Airplanes. Should You Get One?

The limited edition cards have competitive welcome bonuses and offer decent rewards -- but only if you're a Delta airlines enthusiast.