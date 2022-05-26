These Hilton Honors Hotel Cards Increase Welcome Offers in the Face of High Travel Costs

The Hilton Honor American Express Surpass® Card and the Hilton Honors American Express Card have increased their welcome offers as travel prices increase across the board. Both cards offer perks and other incentives for Hilton hotel loyalists.
The Surpass card, which is the middle child of the Hilton Honors card collection with a $95 annual fee, now lets cardholders earn up to $130 in statement credits on eligible purchases at any of the Hilton family hotels in the first 12 months as part of the welcome offer. And you can still earn the same 130,000 Hilton Honors Bonus Points when you spend $2,000 in the first three months. Combined, this is one of the most attractive welcome offers for hotel cards.
Meanwhile, the Hilton Honors American Express Card -- the lowest tier of Hilton Honors card with no annual fee -- has increased its welcome offer to 100,000 Hilton Honors bonus points when you spend $1,000 in the first three months. You can also now earn up to $100 in statement credits for eligible spending at Hilton family hotels in the first 12 months. The previous welcome offer didn't include this statement credit component, and you could only earn 80,000 points for the same spending threshold.
These improved welcome offers come at the same time as the competing Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant American Express® Card – also issued by American Express -- ended its limited-time boosted welcome offer.
