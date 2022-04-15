The Gemini Credit Card Is Now Available. Here's How Its Crypto Rewards Work

The content on this page is accurate as of the posting date; however, some of the offers mentioned may have expired.
After months of wait-listing, the Gemini Credit Card is now available in all 50 states.
This card lets you earn rewards not in points or miles, but in your choice of over 60 cryptocurrencies. That flexibility and the rewards program are both first-rate in this new genre of crypto credit cards. However, you can't move your rewards off of the Gemini platform like you can with the BlockFi Rewards Visa® Signature Credit Card.
With the Gemini Credit Card, you'll earn 3% back in crypto on dining purchases (on up to $6,000 in annual spend, then 1%), 2% on groceries and 1% on all other purchases. There's no exchange fee to acquire your crypto rewards, and you'll earn them instantly when you make a purchase.
There's also no annual fee or foreign transaction fees with this card, making it low maintenance and a good option for traveling, especially because it's accepted everywhere Mastercard is accepted.
While crypto credit cards that allow you to move crypto rewards to your own crypto wallet offer more adaptability, the rewards for the Gemini Credit Card are custodial only. This means you can only hold, sell or trade your rewards on the Gemini platform.
