The Best Amazon Credit Card for Non-Prime Members

There are several different credit cards tailored to spending at Amazon.com, so let's make choosing one simple: If you're not an Amazon Prime member, the Amazon Rewards Visa Signature Card* is the best credit card for shopping at Amazon. While this card won't help you access upcoming Prime Day deals, which are for Prime members only, it does offer solid rewards on Amazon and Whole Foods purchases, and optional financing for larger purchases on the retail site.

Like all Amazon-brand cards, the Rewards Visa Signature Card has no annual fee. It also has no foreign transaction fees, so if you're traveling abroad, you can order wherever Amazon is available without extra costs. And if you decide to become a Prime member after getting this card -- a Prime membership currently costs $139 annually -- you'll be automatically upgraded to the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card*, which offers even better perks.

Below, we'll review the Amazon Rewards Visa Signature Card's offer -- from the welcome bonus to the rewards program to the optional financing.

Amazon Rewards Visa Signature Card Card Highlights Intro Offer N/A APR14.99% - 22.99% (Variable) Intro Purchase APRN/A Recommended Credit Excellent/Good Reward Rates Annual FeeN/A Additional Details Balance Transfer APR14.99% - 22.99% (Variable) Balance Transfer Fee Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater. Late Payment Fee Up to $39 Foreign Transaction Fees None Rewards & Redemption Details

Rewards

The main draw of this card is that you'll earn 3% cash back on Whole Foods and Amazon.com purchases. You'll also earn 2% cash back at restaurants, gas stations and drug stores, and 1% on all other purchases.

Many retailer co-branded credit cards limit earning and redeeming to its retail stores or brands, but Amazon offers decent reward rates outside of its e-commerce site, making this a far more accessible and applicable card.

You can redeem your cash-back rewards for eligible purchases on Amazon.com, or you can get your rewards in the form of a statement credit or an electronic deposit into an eligible US bank account.

Welcome bonus

When you're approved for the Amazon Rewards Visa Signature Card, you instantly receive a $50 Amazon gift card. While there are other cards with nominally better welcome bonuses, it's rare to not have to spend any money to earn the welcome bonus.

Financing a purchase

Often a feature of retailer credit cards but not more generalist cards, you can choose between cash-back rewards and optional financing when you make a large enough purchase on Amazon.

At checkout for purchases of $50 or more, you can choose six months of 0% interest financing -- you pay the bill off in equal monthly installments. For purchases of $250 or more, you get 12 months of interest-free financing, and purchases of $500 or more unlocks the option for 18 months of equal payments with no interest (14.99% to 22.99% variable APR thereafter). Again, if you use this feature, you won't earn rewards on these purchases -- you're trading the cash-back rewards bonus for more time to repay your balance.

This feature makes the Amazon Rewards Visa Signature Card a good substitute for the best credit cards with 0% introductory APRs.

Comparable cards

Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card

The Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card is an upgrade from the Amazon Rewards Visa Signature Card -- it's the version of the card specifically for Prime members.

This higher-tier card comes with extra perks, and while it's technically got no annual fee, you have to be a Prime Member to apply, which will cost you $139 a year. This extra cost makes if you're an avid Amazon or Whole Foods shopper -- you'll earn 5% cash back at both retailers, and you can earn 10% cash back or more on select rotating merchandise. The welcome bonus is bigger, too -- you can get up to a $150 gift card instantly when you're approved.

Prime membership will also gain you extras, like access to Prime Video, Amazon's streaming service, as well as Prime Day special deals.

See our full review of the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card for more information.

Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card

If you're not a Prime member, another option to consider is the Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card*. It allows you to choose a customizable rewards category to earn 3% cash back on online shopping. So if you're often shopping beyond Amazon.com, this card would be a better option.

You can also choose gas, dining, travel, drug stores, or home improvement/furnishings for the 3% rewards choice category. Otherwise, you'll earn 2% cash back on grocery stores and wholesale clubs (on up to $2,500 in combined choice category/grocery store/wholesale club quarterly purchases, then 1%), and 1% on other purchases. You can also apply the 0% intro APR for financing -- you'll get 15 billing cycles without interest if you pay your minimum payments on purchases and on any balance transfers made in the first 60 days (then a 14.74% to 24.74% variable APR).

Unlike with the Amazon Rewards Visa Card, this is for the first 15 billing cycles and can't be renewed. But you won't be blocked from earning cash back on these purchases.

The welcome bonus is technically larger -- a $200 online cash rewards bonus -- but you'll have to spend $1,000 on the card in the first 90 days in order to earn it, making it less accessible.

FAQs

Do you need to have a Prime membership to shop at Amazon? You don't need a Prime membership to shop at Amazon, though Prime members enjoy free, quicker shipping on millions of items, along with other perks. You do need a Prime membership to apply for the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card, as well as the Amazon Prime Store Card, but there are non-Prime equivalents to both cards.

What types of cash-back credit cards are there? Cash-back credit cards generally fall into four primary categories: flat rate, tiered, rotating or choose your own. Flat-rate cards offer the same rate for every purchase. Tiered cards offer a different rewards rate for different categories of spending. Rotating category cards offer different rewards each quarter, determined by the card issuer. Choose-your-own category cards allow you to choose your rewards category.

Does the Amazon Rewards Visa Signature Card have foreign transaction fees? No, the Amazon Rewards Visa Signature Card does not have foreign transaction fees, which are usually 3% of transaction costs. This means you can use your card anywhere in the world without paying extra charges. There is also no annual credit card fee to maintain the account.

Our methodology

CNET reviews credit cards by exhaustively comparing them across set criteria developed for each major category, including cash-back, welcome bonus, travel rewards and balance transfer. We take into consideration the typical spending behavior of a range of consumer profiles -- with the understanding that everyone's financial situation is different -- and the designated function of a card.

*All information about the Amazon Rewards Visa Card, Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card and the Bank of America Customized Cash Rewards credit card has been collected independently by CNET and has not been reviewed by the issuer.

The editorial content on this page is based solely on objective, independent assessments by our writers and is not influenced by advertising or partnerships. It has not been provided or commissioned by any third party. However, we may receive compensation when you click on links to products or services offered by our partners.