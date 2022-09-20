iPhone 14 Deals Apple Watch 8 Review iPhone 14 Pro's Cameras Galaxy Z Flip 4 Cases Should You Upgrade to iPhone 14? Tweak W-4 for Bigger Refund Best Laptops Best Sci-Fi Shows on Netflix
T-Mobile Could Be Launching a Credit Card

Goldman Sachs is reportedly teaming up with the carrier to make a T-Mobile credit card the newest addition to your wallet.

David Anders
T-Mobile and Goldman Sachs have agreed to collaborate on a credit card, according to a Bloomberg article published Tuesday. 

With the agreement, T-Mobile would become the third company along with Apple and GM to partner with Goldman Sachs on a credit card deal since the financial giant expanded into credit cards three years ago. 

It's unclear if or when an official T-Mobile credit card will become available, or how it may pair with T-Mobile Money, the wireless carrier's banking service. Additionally, there are no indications of what perks T-Mobile wireless customers may receive when using a T-Mobile credit card.

T-Mobile declined to comment. Goldman Sachs didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

