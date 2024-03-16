Why You Can Trust CNET
Advertiser Disclosure
Advertiser Disclosure
CNET editors independently choose every product and service we cover. Though we can’t review every available financial company or offer, we strive to make comprehensive, rigorous comparisons in order to highlight the best of them. For many of these products and services, we earn a commission. The compensation we receive may impact how products and links appear on our site.
Is 'Bad' Credit Holding You Back? 9 Side Effects of a Low Score and How to Fix It
Find out the surprising ways a low credit score can cost you money, whether it's where you live, what you drive or where you work.
https://www.cnet.com/personal-finance/credit-cards/advice/side-effects-of-bad-credit-score/