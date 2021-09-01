Secured credit cards: How they work and why they're easier to get

Getty Images

If you have a limited credit history or a low credit score, getting approved for a credit card can be a challenge. There is, however, an entire category of credit cards designed for people in this situation: secured credit cards, which can actually help you build or repair your credit score.

A secured credit card (or any kind of secured asset) simply means that it's backed by something else of value. In the case of a secured credit card, it's your cash -- in the form of a security deposit -- which is used to pay your bill if you default. When you put cash up in advance, it's easier for an issuer to overlook a checkered financial track record and grant you a secured credit card with a modest credit limit. Read on to learn more.

What is a secured card and how does it work?

A secured credit card requires an upfront deposit, which is usually equal to the credit limit on your card. So if you deposit $300, you'll typically end up with a $300 credit limit on your card.

Your deposit will be held as collateral by the credit card company. If you don't pay your bill, the credit card company will use your deposit to cover it -- and most likely cancel your credit card.

If you consistently pay your bill on time, the credit card company may increase your credit limit without requiring you to deposit more money. In turn, it may also refund your deposit after you've demonstrated responsible credit card usage. Your deposit will also be refunded once you close your account -- assuming you do not hold a balance.

Not all secured cards report to the three major credit reporting bureaus, Experian, Equifax and TransUnion. If you want to improve your credit score, apply for a secured card that will report your credit activity.

Secured vs. unsecured credit cards

An unsecured credit card is a credit card that doesn't require you to deposit money in case you don't pay your balance. When people think of a traditional credit card, they have an unsecured card in mind.

A traditional credit card typically doesn't require you to put down a deposit and it usually has a higher credit limit. But it will also have a higher credit score requirement. Many traditional credit cards also come with rewards and other incentives.

In some cases, you can upgrade your secured card to a traditional credit card with a pattern of responsible credit habits.

Advantages of secured credit cards

They are generally easy to qualify for.

The required deposit may be small, such as $200.



Some secured credit cards transition good customers to an unsecured card when they show they can handle credit responsibly.



They can help you steadily improve your credit score.



Limitations of secured credit cards

They require you to leave your money on deposit; you can't touch it.

They may charge high fees.



The issuer may perform a hard credit check when you apply, which can ding your credit score.



You have to be careful about how much you charge. Another factor in your credit score is the credit utilization rate, or the amount you've charged compared to the total credit available. Credit bureaus like to see credit utilization of 30% or less. If you have a $200 credit level, 30% of that is only $60, so you can't charge much before you need to pay off the card.



Who is a secured card best for?

Applicants with a limited credit history

If you haven't used credit often before, there may not be enough information in your credit file to prove that you can be trusted. When you get a secured credit card, the credit card company will report every month to the credit bureaus whether you are paying off the card as agreed. By consistently paying your credit card bill on time and not spending more than your credit limit, you could build up a solid track record.

Anyone with a lower credit score

If you have a FICO score of 580 or below, a secured card can help you improve your credit score. The same activities that help you establish good credit can also help bring up your credit score. Getting a secured credit card, paying the bill in full each month and staying within your credit limit will help raise your credit score.

FAQs

What's the difference between a secured credit card and a prepaid debit card? With a secured credit card, you're using credit, even though it's funded by your deposit. Your credit card usage and payment activity will be reported to the credit bureaus, which can help boost your score over time. Prepaid debit cards look like credit cards, even down to the Visa or Mastercard logo, but they aren't credit cards. With a prepaid debit card, you're not using credit when you buy something. Instead, you load up the card with your money before using it. Since there's no credit involved, the debit card company doesn't report to the credit bureau, and you don't build up your credit file. Prepaid cards may help you stick to a budget, but they won't actively help you improve your credit.

Do any secured credit cards offer higher credit limits? While most secured credit cards have a minimum deposit -- and credit limit -- in the $200 to $300 range, some allow a higher credit limit. The Citi Secured Mastercard has credit limits as high as $2,500, and the BankAmericard Secured Credit Card provides limits up to $4,900, for example. However, remember that your credit limit must be backed by funds on deposit, so you'll need to be able to fund the credit limit you'd like. There are a few exceptions. The Capital One Secured card, for instance, offers a $200 credit limit, but your deposit may only be $49 or $99.