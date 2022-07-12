Save an Extra 5% on Target Deal Days With This Credit Card

The Target REDcard™ credit card is a key way to save on Target Deal Days. Deal Days, which is ongoing through July 13, is an online sales seven akin to Amazon Prime Day. The REDCard gives your even more discounts on Deal Days items and beyond: You save 5% more on all of your Target purchases. You won't need a paid account membership to participate in Target Deal Days or get the credit card, nor does the REDcard have an annual fee.

As a cardholder, you also get a longer return period on Target purchases and free two-day shipping on hundreds of thousands of items. If you shop frequently at Target, this card may be worthwhile as an everyday credit card since you can earn rewards toward Target gift cards. Read on to explore the benefits of the Target REDcard.

Target REDcard™ Card Highlights Intro Offer Get $40 off a future qualifying purchase over $40 when approved for a credit or debit RedCard. Valid 6/26 - 7/23 APR23.65% (Variable) Intro Purchase APRN/A Recommended Credit Good/Excellent Reward Rates Annual Fee$0 Additional Details Late Payment Fee Up to $41 Rewards & Redemption Details

Rewards and redemption

You'll get 5% off your Target purchases, whether online or in store. This rewards rate is common for retailer cards within their own brand.

At the same time, Target's in-brand rewards are unique because instead of earning cash back or points that you later redeem as a statement credit, your rewards come in the form of 5% savings right at checkout. You don't have to remember to redeem your rewards later or meet any minimum redemption thresholds.

The Target REDcard offers rewards from other spending outside of Target -- 2% rewards on gas or dining, and 1% on all other purchases -- but those rewards can only be redeemed for Target gift cards. You'll need to have at least $10 in rewards to redeem a gift card or an e-gift card.

Welcome bonus

When it comes to the welcome bonus, the REDCard is pretty typical of retailer credit cards -- that is, its nominal value is pretty low -- and its use is limited within the Target brand. You earn $40 toward a future qualifying purchase of $40 or more when you're approved.

While other credit card welcome bonuses can offer a value of $200 or more, the Target REDcard's redeeming quality is that you earn the welcome bonus instantly. You don't have to spend a certain minimal amount to earn it.

REDcard extended return policy

Return policies may differ from item to item, but generally most items from Target are eligible for return within 90 days of purchase. The Target REDcard offers an additional 30 days to return or exchange purchases, so as a cardholder you would have 120 days for returns, which is helpful for those of us with an especially busy schedule.

Other cards to consider

Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card

When compared to the RedCard, the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card* offers simplicity. Your rewards aren't limited to the Amazon ecosystem (you can earn your cash-back reward points in the form of a statement credit, for example), and if you want to get the 5% rewards rate, you'll get a greater selection from Amazon brands. It also has a better welcome bonus -- an instant gift card when you get approved, up to $200. The biggest potential drawback is that you need to have Amazon Prime, which costs $139 annually. If you already have Prime though, this card might likely suit you better.

For more details, see our Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card review.

Discover it® Cash Back

The Discover it® Cash Back* earns 5% cash back on select categories on a quarterly rotating basis upon activation (on up to $1,500 in quarterly purchases, then 1%), which could make it a better offer if you want to earn rewards across multiple categories. Target already popped up as a part of the second-quarter category this year, and the next spend category includes restaurant purchases and PayPal, while the fourth-quarter category includes Amazon.com and digital wallet checkouts. PayPal and digital wallet purchases can be applied to purchases across multiple brands, including Target. You'll earn 1% on all other purchases outside of the select quarterly categories.

At the end of the first year, your rewards are essentially doubled as part of Discover's Unlimited Cashback Match welcome bonus. That means that Discover will match your total rewards earned, dollar for dollar -- 5% cash back is effectively 10% for the first year.

For more information, see our Discover it Cash Back review.

FAQs

How do you get free shipping from Target? If you're making online purchases, there are two ways to get free two-day shipping from Target -- if you use the Target REDcard or if you spend over $35 on your order. Two-day shipping isn't available on all items, but availability is shown on the product page, in your online shopping cart and at checkout. Taxes and handling fees may still apply.

What is the Target Deal Days event? Target Deal Days is an annual online sales event where hundreds of thousands of items get discounted. Discounted items span toys, household items, food, kitchen appliances, tech and more. You don't need to pay a fee or be a member to take advantage of the Deal Days discounts, unlike with the competing Amazon Prime Day. This year, Target Deal Days are extended to three days, taking place over July 11, 12 and 13.

Do you get rewards with the Target REDcard debit card? If you opt for the Target REDcard debit card instead of the credit card, you will still get a 5% discount on your Target purchases, online and in-store. However, you won't earn rewards on purchases outside the Target brand, unlike with the credit card.

Our methodology

CNET reviews credit cards by exhaustively comparing them across set criteria developed for each major category, including cash back, welcome bonus, travel rewards and balance transfer. We take into consideration the typical spending behavior of a range of consumer profiles -- with the understanding that everyone's financial situation is different -- and the designated function of a card.

*All information about the Target REDcard, Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card and Discover it Cash Back has been collected independently by CNET and has not been reviewed by the issuer.

The editorial content on this page is based solely on objective, independent assessments by our writers and is not influenced by advertising or partnerships. It has not been provided or commissioned by any third party. However, we may receive compensation when you click on links to products or services offered by our partners.