New Robinhood Cash Card Earns Crypto or Stock When You Invest Spare Change

Oscar Wong/Getty Images

Robinhood has unveiled a waiting list for its new debit card, the Robinhood Cash Card. The Cash Management card -- Robinhood's previous debit card -- has been discontinued in preparation for the launch of the Cash Card.

This new debit card will let you earn crypto and stock rewards back on your transactions. You'll have the option to round your purchases to the nearest dollar and invest the difference in crypto or stock. Then, at the end of each week, Robinhood will award you a bonus of 10% to 100% of your rounded-up investments, up to a maximum of $10 per week.

Since Robinhood does not support the ability to move crypto to your own wallet, your crypto rewards will only be custodial -- so you'll have to convert them into USD to use the value. It's unclear which stocks and crypto will be available as rewards currencies, as Robinhood didn't immediately respond to our inquiries, but we'll keep you updated.

The Robinhood Cash Card doesn't require a separate bank account. It connects directly to your Robinhood brokerage account, and you can add funds by transferring money from linked savings or checking accounts. Alternatively, you can get your paychecks deposited directly to your Robinhood account. Uninvested funds can then be used to cover transactions, and there's no minimum balance requirement.

Robinhood has not yet responded as to whether you can access funds on margin -- a loan with your account assets as collateral -- with this card. Because this is a debit card, there is also no credit check.

There are no annual, ATM or overdraft fees associated with the Cash Card. The Robinhood Brokerage Account is FDIC insured up to $250,000, minimizing the risk associated with other crypto cards. You will also be able to send checks from this account.