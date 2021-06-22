Prime Day: How to use Amazon's zero-interest payment options

Amazon Prime Day 2021

We're now halfway through Amazon Prime Day, which will conclude officially later today. The two-day event has already yielded a number of noteworthy deals for Prime members. If you're planning to buy big-ticket items that you don't want to pay for all at once -- perhaps a TV, smartwatch or robot vacuum -- you can use a 0% APR credit card, many of which will give you a respite from interest accrual for a year or more. Or you can use the zero-interest payment benefit offered by Amazon via its Prime Rewards Visa Signature card, which provides a number of payment flexibility choices.

Note that a number of other retailers, including Target and Walmart are running competing sales this year, and that many of them offer third-party 0% APR payment options through Affirm, Klarna and other installment plan services.

But back to Amazon. If you don't already have the Prime Rewards Visa Signature, there's still time to apply: The online application is easy and auto-loads your new credit card into your Amazon account once you're approved. And if you already have the card, here's what you need to know.

How to use Amazon's Prime Visa zero-interest financing

If you'd prefer payment flexibility over cash back at this moment, the Prime Rewards Visa offers a variety of 0% interest installment plans based on your purchase amount. Here's how to find them:

At checkout, select your Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature card as your payment method. Use the drop-down menu under the credit card icon to choose one of three selections:

Get 6% cash back (5% on non-Prime Days)

Use 0% APR special financing for 6, 12, or 18 months

Pay with interest-free Equal Pay installments

If you choose financing or installment payments, note that the terms vary based on your purchase amount:

When you spend $50 or more: 0% promotional APR for 6 months, or 6 equal interest-free monthly payments

For $250 or more: 0% promotional APR for 12 months, or 12 equal interest-free monthly payments

For $500 or more: 0% promotional APR for 18 months, or 18 equal interest-free monthly payments

Regardless of which option you choose, financed and installment payments can be made online at Chase.com or by mail when you pay your Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Card statement.

Cash back and other benefits

In addition to 0% APR and flexible payments, the Prime Rewards Visa Signature card offers 10% back or more on select products during Prime Day -- and a handful of other worthwhile advantages, which is why it's one of our top cash-back credit cards. Here are some of the other benefits and features: