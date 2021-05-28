Prime Day 2021: These cash-back credit cards have special Amazon perks

There are plenty of worthy strategies for maximizing your savings on Prime Day, which is coming in June this year -- but using a cash-back credit card can be among the most lucrative. Unless you're planning on making multiple major big-ticket purchases on Amazon during the event, we wouldn't necessarily recommend applying for a new credit card just for its Amazon perks. But if you already have one of these cards in your wallet, it may be worth using it to make Amazon purchases later in June.
As always, we must note that cash-back rewards are a worthwhile pursuit only in tandem with responsible credit card use. That means spending within your limits and paying off your balance each and every month. Otherwise, you risk paying more in interest than you could earn back in rewards -- which could undermine the whole enterprise.
Though just about any cash-back credit card could help you save money on Prime Day, only a few come with special Amazon-specific perks. We've rounded them up below.
Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Card
Reward rates: 5% cash back at Amazon and Whole Foods; 2% at restaurants, gas stations, drugstores; 1% on everything else; up to 20% back on rotating categories and Prime exclusives
Annual fee: $0 (must be an Amazon Prime member to apply)
Sign-up bonus: $100 Amazon Gift Card
Credit requirement: Fair
Introductory APR: N/A
APR: 14.24% to 22.24% variable
The Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Card is a solid choice for earning more cash back during Prime Day. New card users receive a $100 welcome bonus in the form of an Amazon gift card. And purchases at both Amazon.com and Whole Foods earn 5% cash back -- a compelling cash-back bonus, especially if you're a frequent Amazon.com or Whole Foods shopper, that can be redeemed at checkout or as a credit statement from Chase.
Check out the full review in CNET's roundup of the best cash-back credit cards.
Bank of America Customized Cash Rewards Credit Card
Reward rates: 3% cash back in the category of your choice (online shopping category includes Amazon.com); 2% at grocery stores and wholesale clubs (up to $2,500 in combined choice category/grocery store/wholesale club quarterly purchases, then 1%); 1% on everything else
Annual fee: $0
Sign up bonus: $200 online cash rewards bonus after spending $1,000 in purchases in first 90 days
Credit requirement: Good to excellent
Introductory APR: 0% intro APR for 15 billing cycles on purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days
APR: 13.99% to 23.99% variable
The Bank of America Customized Cash Rewards Credit Card allows you to choose your own bonus category once a month from six categories: gas, online shopping, dining, travel, drugstores or home improvement/furnishings. If you select online shopping as your rewards category, you'll be eligible to earn 3% cash back at Amazon.com, plus many other online retailers. This makes it an excellent choice for new and existing users, since there's still time to select your rewards category before Prime Day begins in June.
It's worth noting that you only earn 3% on your selected category and 2% at grocery stores and wholesalers for purchases up to $2,500 each quarter. After that, your cash-back rate goes down to 1%. This means, you'll need to do some strategizing to maximize your reward earnings on Prime Day.
Check out the full review in CNET's roundup of the best cash-back credit cards.
Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express
Terms apply to American Express benefits and offers. Enrollment may be required for select American Express benefits and offers. Visit americanexpress.com to learn more.
Reward rates: 6% cash back at US supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in purchases, then 1% (including Whole Foods); 6% cash back on select US streaming subscriptions (including Amazon Prime Video); 3% on transit and US gas stations; 1% on other purchases. Cash back is received in the form of Reward Dollars that can be redeemed as a statement credit.
Annual fee: $0 intro annual fee for first year; $95 per year after (see rates and fees)
Intro bonus: 20% back on Amazon.com purchases made in the first 6 months of card membership (up to $200 back); $150 back after you spend $3,000 in purchases in the first 6 months of card membership. Cash back is received in the form of statement credits.
Credit requirement: Good to excellent
Introductory APR: 0% intro APR on purchases for 12 months from date of account opening (see rates and fees)
APR: 13.99% to 23.99% variable (see rates and fees)
If you plan to spend up to $1,000 this Prime Day, the Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express can earn you up to $200 in cash back if you're a new customer. New members can also earn another $150 by spending $3,000 within the first 6 months, so you could technically earn up to $350 in savings this Prime Day. Existing members might want to look for a different card to maximize Prime Day benefits, however. While members do earn 6% cash back at US supermarkets (on up to $6,000 per year, then 1%) and select US streaming subscriptions (including Whole Foods and Amazon Prime Video), you'll only earn 1% on Amazon.com purchases during Prime Day.
Check out the full review in CNET's roundup of the best cash-back credit cards.
Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express
Terms apply to American Express benefits and offers. Enrollment may be required for select American Express benefits and offers. Visit americanexpress.com to learn more.
Reward rates: 3% cash back at US supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in purchases, then 1% (including Whole Foods); 2% cash back at US gas stations and select US department stores; 1% on other purchases. Cash back is received in the form of Reward Dollars that can be redeemed for statement credits.
Annual fee: $0 (see rates and fees)
Intro bonus: 20% back on Amazon.com purchases made in the first six months of card membership (up to $150 cash back); $100 back after you spend $2,000 in purchases in the first six months of card membership. Cash back is received in the form of statement credits.
Credit requirement: Good to excellent
Introductory APR: 0% intro APR on purchases for 15 months from the date of account opening (see rates and fees)
APR: 13.99% to 23.99% variable (see rates and fees)
Although the Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express offers higher all-around cash-back incentives and opportunities, the Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express has no annual fee and features a few Amazon perks. The Everyday card features lower cash-back rates (3% cash back on US supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year then 1%, 2% on US gas stations and select US department store purchases and 1% for other purchases) but offers an Amazon-specific intro bonus: You can earn 20% back in Amazon.com purchases made in your first six months of membership, for a maximum of $150 in cash-back rewards. On top of that, you can earn another $100 back when you spend $2,000 in purchases within the first six months.
Check out CNET's roundup of the best cash-back credit cards.
For rates and fees of the Blue Cash Preferred Card from American Express, click here
For rates and fees of the Blue Cash Everyday Card from American Express, click here
The editorial content on this page is based solely on objective, independent assessments by our writers and is not influenced by advertising or partnerships. It has not been provided or commissioned by any third party. However, we may receive compensation when you click on links to products or services offered by our partners.