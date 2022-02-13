PointCard Titan: This new luxury charge card lets you redeem rewards as crypto

There are partner offers featured in this article.
Point has unveiled a new high-end charge card that aims to compete with the likes of The Platinum Card® from American Express and the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card. The PointCard™ Titan features a relatively low annual fee ($399) and some modern flourishes -- including a range of customization options, travel benefits and an option to redeem rewards in cryptocurrency. You can reserve a spot at Point.app for card delivery in spring 2022.
It's worth noting that Point is new to credit cards, and has only one previous card offering, the PointCard Neon, which is a rewards debit card. With the Titan, Points says it is targeting high-income and high net-worth users, who may not have traditional income streams or an established credit history. As such, a hard credit check is not required and Point will orient its underwriting efforts on verifying your assets.
Customization is available for rewards categories as well as card design -- an aesthetic bonus increasingly common among higher-end cards. Similar to the Apple Card, the physical Titan card does not display an account number; rather, purchases are made via the EMV chip or with a virtual credit card number on the Points app -- a feature that provides better privacy and security.
Rewards can be earned and redeemed in specific categories including fashion, groceries, travel and even EV charging, where each dollar spent gets you 3 or 5 points back, depending on the category. On purchases outside of the special reward categories, you earn 1 point for each dollar spent. Points can be redeemed for cash, bitcoin, ether, airline miles or for discounts at some high-end retailers. When you redeem for cash, bitcoin or ether, 1 point is worth $0.01, giving you the potential to collect up to 5% back on preferred categories. Crypto rewards are held in a custodial account, however, which means there's no way to move them to an external wallet.
As with many premium travel cards, the PointCard Titan offers free TSA Precheck and Global Entry, Priority Pass Lounge Access for the cardholder and a guest, no foreign transaction fees and trip cancellation insurance.
Annual fees can run high with premium travel cards like The Platinum Card® from American Express, which runs to $695 (see rates and fees). We think that card is worth it, however, especially for folks who like to travel first-class. The PointCard Titan has a lower annual fee, which puts it more on par with the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card, which costs $395 per year. The Capital One Venture X focuses more on travel purchases for rewards than the Titan, and offers a higher base rewards rate -- but Titan is more modern with virtual credit cards, crypto rewards and flexible rewards categories.
Check out our credit card recommendations:
- Best cash-back credit cards
- Best credit cards with no foreign transaction fees
- Best student credit cards
- Best balance transfer credit cards
For rates and fees of The Platinum Card from American Express, click here.
The editorial content on this page is based solely on objective, independent assessments by our writers and is not influenced by advertising or partnerships. It has not been provided or commissioned by any third party. However, we may receive compensation when you click on links to products or services offered by our partners.