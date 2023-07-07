Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
Best Earplugs to Prevent Hearing Loss
Clear Your iPhone Cache Now
CNET Coupons
ChatGPT in the Classroom
Best Satellite Internet Providers
Meal Delivery Services Rated
Mortgage Rates
Best Solar Companies
Your guide to a better future
Money
Credit Cards
PayPal vs. Credit Cards: Which Is Safer to Use?
Both PayPal and credit cards offer security features you can count on.
July 7, 2023 6:00 a.m. PT
true
https://www.cnet.com/personal-finance/credit-cards/advice/paypal-vs-credit-cards-which-is-safer-to-use/