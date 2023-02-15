Milestone Mastercard: A Starter Card With Low Credit Requirements

When you don't have a solid credit history, it can be difficult to qualify for a traditional credit card. If you have a limited credit history or are looking to boost your score, the Milestone® Mastercard® may help.

Designed for those without an extensive credit history, the Milestone Mastercard doesn't come with many bells or whistles, but it does have lower credit requirements than many other cards. But with an annual fee that's based on your credit profile and a high purchase APR, this card can quickly become an expensive way to build credit.

Milestone® Mastercard®

APR24.90%
Recommended Credit Bad/Poor
Annual Fee$35-$99
Late Payment Fee Up to $40

Rewards and perks

You can't earn rewards like cash back or points with the Milestone Mastercard. If you want to earn rewards on your purchases, we recommend considering the Discover it® Secured Credit Card* or the Petal® 2 "Cash Back, No Fees" Visa® Credit Card. Both allow you to earn rewards and are easier to qualify for if you have lower credit than most other rewards cards.

But this isn't a secured credit card, so you don't need a down payment to determine your credit limit. This is a nice perk for those who don't have a lump-sum deposit that secured cards require.

The card reports to the three major credit bureaus, so you may see a credit score boost after a few months of on-time payments. Like most cards, the Milestone offers identity and fraud protection in case your card is lost or stolen. Milestone also offers prequalification to see if you're eligible for the card before completing a full application.

Fees

Here are the fees the Milestone Mastercard charges:

High APR: You could face a purchase APR upwards of 24.90%, and if you need a cash advance, there's a 29.90% APR.

You could face a purchase APR upwards of 24.90%, and if you need a cash advance, there's a 29.90% APR. Annual fee: The annual fee ranges from $35 to $99, depending on your credit standing.

The annual fee ranges from $35 to $99, depending on your credit standing. Low credit limit: Most cardholders receive a $300 credit limit, though some may get approved for a higher limit. Your annual fee is deducted from your card limit.

Most cardholders receive a $300 credit limit, though some may get approved for a higher limit. Your annual fee is deducted from your card limit. Over-limit fee: This up to $40 charge happens if you exceed your credit limit but only goes into effect if you enroll in Overlimit Coverage. Otherwise, charges that go over your limit will be declined.

This up to $40 charge happens if you exceed your credit limit but only goes into effect if you enroll in Overlimit Coverage. Otherwise, charges that go over your limit will be declined. Foreign transaction fee: The foreign transaction fee is 1%, which is low compared to other credit cards.

The foreign transaction fee is 1%, which is low compared to other credit cards. Cash advance fee: 5% or $5 of the transaction, whichever is greater and not to exceed $100 (waived during the first year).

Introductory APR

The Milestone Mastercard doesn't offer an introductory APR for new purchases or balance transfers. If you're interested in transferring high-interest credit card debt onto a credit card with a 0% APR introductory period, we recommend checking out one of our top picks for balance transfer credit cards.

Comparable cards

If building credit is your main goal, we also recommend considering these competitor cards.

Discover it® Secured Credit Card

While the Discover it® Secured card requires a minimum $200 security deposit to serve as your credit line, it doesn't have an annual fee like the Milestone. Unlike the Milestone, however, the Discover it® Secured lets you earn cash back on every purchase. You'll earn 2% at gas stations and restaurants (for up to $1,000 in combined purchases per quarter) and 1% on everything else. This card also offers a cash-back match on the rewards you've earned at the end of your first year -- essentially doubling your cash back.

Discover will also review your account after seven months, which means you could qualify to upgrade to an unsecured card and get your deposit back. But, if you're worried you may overspend to earn cash back, a credit-builder card without rewards might be better.

Read our full review of the Discover it® Secured Credit Card.

Secured Chime Credit Builder Visa® Credit Card

If you're worried about not getting approved for a credit card, the Secured Chime Credit Builder is another option that can help you improve your credit without worrying about a credit check. The Chime card has no annual fee -- but you'll need to create and fund a Chime checking account to get started.

Like most secured cards, your credit limit is equal to your security deposit amount. But Chime lets you use your deposit to pay your bill, if needed, which may offer new credit users more peace of mind.

Read our full review of the Secured Chime Credit Builder Visa Credit Card.

FAQs

What's the safest way to build credit? There are a few ways to build credit safely. You could apply for a credit-building card or secured card, then start charging purchases you can afford to pay back. Pay your bill in full at the end of each month to avoid interest, and after a few months of responsible use, you should see your credit score start to increase. If you have no credit or are having difficulty getting approved for a card, you could consider becoming an authorized user on another person's credit card. As long as the authorized user manages credit responsibly, your score can improve as a result. Just make sure you don't run up a balance you can't repay on their account -- doing so can bring both of your credit scores down.

Will a hard credit check hurt my credit score? Whenever there's a hard credit check on your report, your credit score is likely to drop temporarily. Once you start to make on-time payments, your score should go up. Keep hard inquiries to a minimum -- maybe a couple a year -- to protect your credit score.

Should I close my old credit card line? The length of your credit history also plays a part in your overall score. Closing an older credit card -- especially if it's your oldest credit account -- can cause your score to drop since your average length of credit history would decrease. If you still use the card sparingly, we recommend keeping it open. But if the card costs more than it's worth -- has a high annual fee or benefits you can't use -- then it may make sense to close your account. Just be prepared for your credit score to drop once the closed account hits your credit report.

