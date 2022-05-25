Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant American Express Card Lowers Welcome Offer, But It's Still Lucrative

The Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant American Express® Card, a hotel credit card dedicated to Marriott loyalists, cut its welcome offer back after a brief boost.
In late April, this card unveiled a new welcome offer of 100,000 points and a Free Night Award after spending $5,000 on the card within the first three months. Now, the welcome bonus has returned to its previous offer: 75,000 Marriott Bonvoy bonus points when you spend $3,000 in purchases in the first three months. While it's not quite as lucrative, it does have a lower spending threshold and still yields a large points bonus.
There is no longer a Free Night Award associated with the welcome offer -- but you'll still earn a Free Night Award each year in your card anniversary month. This award can be used to book a room at a participating hotel for one night, with a redemption value of up to 50,000 Marriott Bonvoy points (note that resort fees may apply in some locations).
While the previous welcome offer boost was a nice reprieve amid rising travel prices -- and the subsequent reduction may feel restrictive given increasing interest rates and high inflation -- the Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant card remains a top hotel credit card, particularly when it comes to rewards programs and travel perks.
While the previous welcome offer boost was a nice reprieve amid rising travel prices -- and the subsequent reduction may feel restrictive given increasing interest rates and high inflation -- the Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant card remains a top hotel credit card, particularly when it comes to rewards programs and travel perks.
