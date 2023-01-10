Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Credit Card: A Rewarding Hotel Card

The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless® Credit Card is a mid-tier hotel card that offers more ways to earn free nights than its competitors. Not only will cardholders earn a free night each year (valued up to 35,000 points) following their first card anniversary, but you can also earn an additional three nights (each night valued up to 50,000 points) after spending $3,000 in the first three months from the card's welcome bonus.

It features a high rewards rate for Marriott Bonvoy purchases -- though point values may vary. Still, we found that Marriott Bonvoy points are worth a bit more than competitors when used to fund hotel stays.

There are no foreign transaction fees either, meaning you won't be charged extra for using your card for trips to any of Marriott Bonvoy's 7,000+ properties around the globe. It offers quite a lot for Marriott Bonvoy customers, in exchange for a relatively low annual fee.

In this article

Marriott Bonvoy Boundless® Credit Card 6/10 CNET Rating CNET rates credit cards by comparing their offers to those of their categorical competitors. Each card is individually evaluated through a formula which reflects the standards and expectations of the contemporary market. Credit card issuers have no say or influence in our ratings. How we rate credit cards Card Highlights Intro OfferEarn 3 Free Night Awards (each night valued up to 50,000 points) after qualifying purchases. APR19.74% - 26.74% Variable Intro Purchase APRN/A Recommended Credit Excellent/Good Reward Rates Annual Fee$95 Additional Details Balance Transfer APR19.74% - 26.74% Variable Balance Transfer Fee Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater. Foreign Transaction Fees $0 Penalty APR Up to 29.99% Rewards & Redemption Details

Rewards and redemption

Most hotels offer membership programs that provide points for spending money with the hotel and extra amenities. In this instance, Marriott Bonvoy provides Elite Membership based on how many nights you spend each year at the hotel. Each Elite Membership tier will increase the rewards you earn with the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless.

Just by having the card you're automatically enrolled in the base membership as well as complimentary Silver Elite Status, both boost how many rewards the credit card earns per dollar spent at Marriott Bonvoy properties.

Thanks to the membership, the Boundless earns up to 17x points per dollar at Marriott Bonvoy properties: 6x points from the card, up to 10x points from the Marriott Bonvoy membership and up to 1x point from the complimentary Silver Elite Status.

However, you'll earn less points at certain properties. While Marriott Bonvoy is the parent company, there are multiple hotel brands that it owns, including Delta, Westin and Aloft Hotels, to name a few.

At Element, Residence Inn, TownePlace Suites and Homes & Villas by Marriott International locations, for example, you'll earn 5x points from the Marriott Bonvoy membership and half a point (.5x) from Silver Elite Status.

You can also earn rewards for purchases at gas stations, grocery stores and on dining.

There are a number of ways to redeem your points, too. Cardholders are able to redeem for:

Marriott Bonvoy hotel stays

Airfare, cruises and rental cars

Gift cards

Merchandise through Marriott Bonvoy's shopping portal

Transfer points to partner airlines

You'll typically get the best value if you redeem your points for stays at Marriott Bonvoy properties.

How much are Marriott Bonvoy points worth?

We ran through a few point redemption scenarios at various Marriott Bonvoy properties. Here's what your points could be worth for a one-night weekend stay.

Estimated point valuations Property Point cost Dollar cost Per-point value Sheraton Grand Los Angeles 63,000 $541 0.86 cent The LaSalle Chicago 40,000 $179 0.45 cent Grand Bohemian Hotel Orlando 33,000 $313 0.95 cent Element Denver Downtown East 28,000 $140 0.50 cent Courtyard Cincinnati Downtown 22,000 $194 0.88 cent

Keep in mind your point valuations won't look exactly like this. The point values may differ depending on which property you're looking at, the length of your stay and other seasonal factors.

To figure out your per-point value, divide the dollar cost by the point cost. At the highest per-point value of the scenarios above, you'd be earning a cash back equivalent of up to 16.15% for your Marriott Bonvoy spending (up to 17 points per dollar x .95 cent). At the lowest per-point value, you'd see a cash back equivalent of up to 7.65% (up to 17 points per dollar x .45 cent).

Those rates beat out most (if not all) general travel credit cards, but only when you redeem your points to stay at eligible Marriott Bonvoy properties.

Welcome bonus

The Boundless offers new cardholders three Free Night Awards (each night valued up to 50,000 points) for spending $3,000 in the first three months from account opening.

While competitor cards might offer points or miles that can be turned into nights, the Boundless skips the need to redeem. Just keep in mind that depending on when you're planning to use the free nights could either increase or decrease the value you'd get from them.

Other card perks

The Boundless provides an impressive number of perks for a card with a $95 annual fee. Take a look:

Annual Free Night Award: Each year following your first anniversary you'll receive one Free Night Award valued up to 35,000 points.

Each year following your first anniversary you'll receive one Free Night Award valued up to 35,000 points. Complimentary Silver Elite status: Silver Elite status provides a 10% bonus to point earnings and late checkout when available.

Silver Elite status provides a 10% bonus to point earnings and late checkout when available. Expedited Gold Elite status: Earn Gold Elite status by spending $35,000 on your card in a calendar year. Otherwise, you'd have to stay 25 nights with Marriott Bonvoy. Gold Elite status comes with a 25% point-earning bonus.

Earn Gold Elite status by spending $35,000 on your card in a calendar year. Otherwise, you'd have to stay 25 nights with Marriott Bonvoy. Gold Elite status comes with a 25% point-earning bonus. Baggage delay insurance: If your luggage is delayed by more than six hours, you could be reimbursed for essential purchases up to $100 per day for five days.

If your luggage is delayed by more than six hours, you could be reimbursed for essential purchases up to $100 per day for five days. Lost luggage reimbursement: You're covered by up to $3,000 per passenger if you or a family member has their luggage lost or damaged by a carrier.

You're covered by up to $3,000 per passenger if you or a family member has their luggage lost or damaged by a carrier. Trip delay insurance: If your plane is delayed more than 12 hours or requires an overnight stay, you could have your food and lodging covered up to $500 per ticket.

If your plane is delayed more than 12 hours or requires an overnight stay, you could have your food and lodging covered up to $500 per ticket. Purchase protection: Your new purchases are covered against damage and theft for 120 days, up to $500 per claim and $50,000 per account.

Alternative cards

If you prefer other hotel chains or greater flexibility, you may want to consider a different card.

Hilton Honors American Express Surpass® Card

The Hilton Honors Surpass costs $95 annually and features rewards and perks at Hilton properties. It earns a lower rate at Hilton than the Boundless at Marriott Bonvoy and, based on our valuations, Hilton points are typically worth slightly less. However, the Surpass doesn't have any spending limits on its non-hotel rewards categories, unlike the Boundless. If you prefer Hilton to Marriott Bonvoy, this could be the card for you.

Terms apply to American Express benefits and offers. Enrollment may be required for select American Express benefits and offers. Visit americanexpress.com to learn more.

Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card

The Chase Sapphire Preferred is great for travelers who don't have one preferred hotel or airline. It earns 5x points per dollar for travel booked through Chase Ultimate Rewards, 3x points for dining and 2x points for all other travel.

Two of its best features are its 1:1 point-transfer rate to Chase's airline and hotel partners and its 25% bonus for redeeming for travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards. Both add a good deal of flexibility and value to the card. Like the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless it carries a $95 annual fee. It does earn a lower rate for Marriott Bonvoy purchases, but it has much more flexibility.

You can learn more in our Chase Sapphire Preferred review.

FAQs

Will my Marriott Bonvoy points expire? If you don't use your card at least once every 24 months your points will expire.

What's the difference between a co-branded credit card and a general travel credit card? A co-branded hotel or airline card will feature rewards and benefits tailored to whichever brand it's tied to. A general rewards card will provide rewards for travel spending across any brand with perks that focus on travel overall rather than travel with a specific brand.

Can you use a co-branded hotel card with other hotels? Yes, but you'll only earn the base rewards rate. That's usually either 1x point or 2x points.

The editorial content on this page is based solely on objective, independent assessments by our writers and is not influenced by advertising or partnerships. It has not been provided or commissioned by any third party. However, we may receive compensation when you click on links to products or services offered by our partners.