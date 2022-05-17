Looking for a Student Credit Card? Capital One Just Added New Benefits

The content on this page is accurate as of the posting date; however, some of the offers mentioned may have expired.
Two of Capital One's student credit cards -- the Capital One SavorOne Student Cash Rewards Credit Card and the Capital One Quicksilver Student Cash Rewards Credit Card -- have new features, including a welcome bonus, referral bonus and access to the Capital One Travel portal.
New cardmembers can now earn $100 if you spend $100 within the first three months of account opening. While the welcome bonus will only last for a limited, unspecified amount of time, for a student credit card, this is a valuable offer. Only Discover student credit cards can beat this welcome bonus because of the Unlimited Cashback Match.
A referral bonus is a rarity among credit cards. But as both the SavorOne Student and Quicksilver Student cards only entered the market in the second half of 2021, they may be trying to catch up to their competitors in terms of market share. If your friends successfully apply for either card through your referral link, you earn $100, for up to $500 per year. That's not too shabby for some extra cash flow. It's important to note that while credit card rewards aren't typically taxable, referral bonuses are.
Both these cards also now have access to Capital One Travel, the issuer's travel portal through which you can book accommodations like flights and hotels. SavorOne Student and Quicksilver Student cardmembers can now earn 5% cash back (terms apply) on hotels and rental cars booked through the portal. This benefit was also added to the Journey Student Rewards from Capital One. For more information about these cards and how to apply, check out our page detailing Capital One credit cards.