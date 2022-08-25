Is Your Credit Card's Annual Fee Worth It?

Credit cards with no annual fee may be a good option to loosen your budget, but in some cases choosing a card with an annual fee may be better for your wallet overall.

An annual fee is a charge made once a year -- either at the time of year when your account was opened or on the last day of the month when you were approved for the card. Whether it's a travel credit card or rewards credit card, credit cards with an annual fee often provide more benefits and stronger rewards than their no-annual-fee counterparts.

Annual fees can range from $95 to as high as $695 and beyond for the more premium credit cards. So how can you figure out if an annual fee is worth paying, or if it's a needless financial strain?

Why would you want a credit card with an annual fee?

The reason credit card annual fees may be worth it is because they typically afford you better rewards and perks.

Travel credit cards that have higher annual fees, for example, tend to have more valuable benefits, including travel credits, airport lounge access, opportunities to transfer your credit card rewards to hotel or airline partners, or a multitude of travel protections to help avoid unexpected inconveniences. Reward cards with annual fees generally offer higher reward rates when compared to their no-annual-fee counterparts.

Can the rewards cover the cost?

An annual fee means another yearly payment you'll need to factor into your budget. Depending on the size of the fee, that could mean less discretionary spending. However, some credit cards may offer strong enough rewards that they cover the cost and turn a profit.

Consider, for example, comparing Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express and its no-annual-fee counterpart Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express.

The Blue Cash Preferred has an annual fee of $95 and features:

6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets (on the first $6,000 spent per year, then 1%)

6% for select U.S. streaming subscriptions

3% at U.S. gas stations and on transit

1% for other purchases

The Blue Cash Everyday, which doesn't require an annual fee, earns:

3% cash back at U.S. supermarkets (on the first $6,000 spent per year, then 1%)

3% on U.S. online retail purchases (on the first $6,000 spent per year, then 1%)

3% at U.S. gas stations (on the first $6,000 spent per year, then 1%)

1% for other purchases

A good way to determine if an annual fee is worth paying is to compare the value of the card's rewards. The Blue Cash Preferred carries an annual fee, but earns double the rewards of the Blue Cash Everyday for U.S. supermarket purchases. Cash back is received in the form of Reward Dollars that can be redeemed as a statement credit.

According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, the average household in 2020 spent $4,942 on groceries annually. Now in 2022, with inflation at a four-decade high, households can safely expect to spend even more than that.

If you were to spend $4,942 on groceries with the Blue Cash Everyday, you'd earn $148.26 ($4,942 x 0.03). If you were to spend the same amount with the Blue Cash Preferred, after taking its annual fee into account, you'd earn $201.52 (($4,942 x 0.06) - $95).

That's more than what you'd earn with the no-annual-fee card, even when accounting for the cost of the annual fee. That's also before taking the other bonus categories for U.S. gas stations, select U.S. streaming subscriptions and transit into account, so cardholders can expect to earn even more.

Terms apply to American Express benefits and offers. Enrollment may be required for select American Express benefits and offers. Visit americanexpress.com to learn more.

Does the annual fee work with your budget?

Earning rewards is only one piece of the puzzle. Potential cardholders will also need to make sure that their spending habits fit the card. If you won't use the card enough to cover the annual fee, one without an annual fee would be better. Here's an example to consider:

If you have Credit Card A with a $95 annual fee that earns 3% cash back, you'd need to spend $3,200 annually to earn $96 cash back, just enough to cover the fee, but with only $1 profit.

Credit Card B earns 2% cash back but doesn't have an annual fee. Spending $3,200 would earn $64, but that's all yours. So for the same amount of spending, you'd end up earning more with the card that has a lower rate.

That said, there will come a point where Credit Card A surpasses Credit Card B in terms of reward value, meaning a budget becomes more important. If you know how much you spend annually, you can compare which card would end up being more lucrative.

Credit card reward comparison Annual spending Net profit with Card A: 3% cash back with a $95 annual fee Net profit with Card B: 2% cash back with no annual fee $1,000 -$65 $20 $2,500 -$20 $50 $5,000 $55 $100 $10,000 $205 $200 $15,000 $355 $300 $20,000 $505 $400

Spending $10,000 with Card A and Card B would generate $205 and $200 in rewards, respectively. That means you'd need to spend more than $10,000 in a year for Card A -- with the annual fee of $95 -- for it to be more rewarding than Card B. So if you spend less than $10,000 annually, Card B would be the one to choose.

Knowing how much you spend, and on what purchases, can go a long way toward figuring out if a card with an annual fee will be beneficial to your finances.

How valuable are the benefits?

Generally speaking, a higher annual fee means the card will come with better benefits. This is especially true with travel credit cards. The Platinum Card® from American Express, for example, is a luxury travel card with a $695 annual fee.

While that fee may seem intimidating, the card comes with a number of annual statement credits to help lessen the impact of the annual fee, plus the most expansive access to airport lounges of any card. Each year with the card, cardholders can use multiple travel credits. Here are a few that are included:

Up to $200 airline fee statement credit . This credit can cover incidental travel fees on one selected qualifying airline, including things like checked bags and in-flight refreshments.

. This credit can cover incidental travel fees on one selected qualifying airline, including things like checked bags and in-flight refreshments. Up to $200 hotel statement credit for select prepaid bookings, made through American Express Travel at a Fine Hotels and Resorts or The Hotel Collection property, which requires a minimum two-night stay.

for select prepaid bookings, made through American Express Travel at a Fine Hotels and Resorts or The Hotel Collection property, which requires a minimum two-night stay. Up to $240 digital entertainment credit . You can get up to $20 back each month on eligible purchases made with Peacock, Audible, Disney+, The Disney Bundle, ESPN+, Hulu, SiriusXM and The New York Times.

. You can get up to $20 back each month on eligible purchases made with Peacock, Audible, Disney+, The Disney Bundle, ESPN+, Hulu, SiriusXM and The New York Times. Up to $155 Walmart+ credit. This monthly statement credit reimburses you for your Walmart+ membership. Plus Ups are excluded.

Check out our Amex Platinum Card review for a complete list of credits. The total value of the four credits listed above is up to $795, which is greater than the $695 annual fee if you can use them all.

But not all travel credit cards offer perks that offset their annual fees for every cardholder. If you decide to get a card with an annual fee, you have to be sure that you can take full advantage of everything it has to offer.

If, for example, you don't travel often enough to use all the credits, or don't fly enough to relax in the airport lounges or spend enough on travel to cover airfare, choosing a card that has an annual fee will only add additional expenses to your finances.

If you travel only once or twice a year, there are travel cards that don't have an annual fee but can still provide decent value and amenities while on the road, such as the Bank of America® Travel Rewards credit card. Alternatively, you can choose from hotel credit cards or airline credit cards. It's important to find the credit card that works for you, rather than trying to mold your spending habits to fit the card.

If you won't be able to use a travel card to its fullest extent, consider a flat-rate rewards card like the Citi® Double Cash Card, Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card or Capital One Quicksilver Cash Rewards Credit Card. None charge an annual fee and you can earn rewards across your purchases.

How military service members can bypass credit card annual fees

For military members and their spouses, credit card issuers including American Express, Chase, Capital One, Citi, and U.S. Bank will waive the annual fee for some of their credit cards.

Credit card issuers are obligated to waive fees and cap interest rates on their cards for military members who received their card before and during active service. This is due to the Servicemembers' Civil Relief Act and the Military Lending Act.

For example, Amex will waive the fee for some of its most popular cards, including The Platinum card. Other issuers have similar FAQ pages where you can find more information.

If you're an active military member, or were approved for a credit card before going on active duty, check your credit card issuer's help page to find out if there are benefits available to you that you're not taking advantage of.

How much value does the welcome bonus add?

A credit card welcome bonus, or signup bonus, is typically a certain number of points, miles or cash rewards cardholders receive after reaching a specific spending requirement within a set time, usually between three and six months.

While a welcome bonus shouldn't be the main factor when choosing to apply for a credit card, it should certainly reinforce your decision. Sometimes such bonuses can add considerable value, and even cover a year or two of the annual fees. Cards with annual fees usually include larger bonuses.

The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card, for example, one of the most popular general travel cards, has a $95 annual fee and currently offers a welcome bonus of 60,000 bonus points for spending $4,000 in the first three months. When redeemed for travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards, those 60,000 bonus points could be worth $750, enough to essentially cover the card's annual fee nearly eight times over.

In comparison, the Capital One VentureOne Rewards Credit Card, which doesn't have an annual fee, offers new cardholders 20,000 miles for spending $500 in the first three months. Usually, the higher the annual fee, the bigger the bonus you can earn. But considering the Capital One VentureOne card has no annual fee, the value you get from the bonus will be entirely profit.

While welcome bonuses can be a good way to offset an annual fee, you need to be sure you can reach the bonus without spending outside your means. Making unnecessary purchases to reach a welcome bonus can be just as bad as getting a credit card with an annual fee that you can't take full advantage of. Another thing to keep in mind here is to be sure that the card will continue to be of value to you after reaching the bonus.

Keep in mind, welcome bonuses are a finite advantage to a new credit card, while annual fees continue for as long as you have the card. So be sure you can justify continuing to pay for the fee after the value of the welcome bonus dwindles.

The bottom line on credit card annual fees

There are a number of ways to figure out if paying an annual fee is right for you. The important things to ask yourself are:

Can the rewards cover the cost?

Does the annual fee work with your budget?

How valuable are the card's benefits, and can you use them every year?

How much value does the welcome bonus add?

If the card's rewards are valuable enough to cover the annual fee while still putting money back in your account, it's a good one to choose. However, you need to be sure you spend enough annually to earn enough rewards. Many reward credit cards have a no-annual-fee counterpart. Calculate how much you would earn with each card according to your budget, and choose the most lucrative option.

