Interest Rates Continue to Rise: American Express Increases APRs on Card Products

This is not the first rate hike this year on popular cards like The Platinum Card® from American Express -- and it won't be the last.

Jaclyn DeJohn
2 min read
In response to the Fed increasing the federal funds rate by 0.5% last week, credit card issuers continue to raise APRs. American Express updated the APRs on its cards promptly on Friday.

Interest rates on all financial products -- whether credit cards, loans or mortgages -- continue to rise as the Fed tightens monetary policy to counter rampant inflation. The Fed intends to incrementally raise the federal funds rate throughout 2022, so this likely won't be the last round of APR increases this year. 

Here are some of the recent updates on purchase APRs -- each range upped by 0.5% -- for some of the most popular American Express consumer cards. New transactions will be subject to your updated rate.

CardNew purchase APR

The Platinum Card® from American Express

16.74% - 23.74% variable

American Express® Gold Card

16.74% - 23.74% variable

Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express

14.74% - 24.74% variable

Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express

14.74% - 24.74% variable

Delta SkyMiles® Reserve American Express Card

16.49% - 25.49% variable

Delta SkyMiles® Platinum American Express Card

16.49% - 25.49% variable

Delta SkyMiles® Gold American Express Card

16.49% - 25.49% variable

Delta SkyMiles® Blue American Express Card

16.49% - 25.49% variable

To avoid interest charges entirely, make sure you pay your credit card balance in full and on time every month. Such behavior will also help improve your credit score.

