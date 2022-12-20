Important Dates to Know for Your Credit Cards

One of the first things you should do when you activate a new credit card is to note the billing date and due date. The billing date is the day you'll receive your statement, and the due date is the last day you can pay off your bill to avoid late fees and interest charges. You'll want to note a few other important dates to avoid costly surprises, too.
How a credit card's monthly billing cycle works
Every credit card account has 12 monthly statements per calendar year, and each billing cycle closes on an assigned statement closing date set by your issuer. When you receive your billing statement, it will display the closing date of the billing cycle. This date is also available by logging into your online account. A billing cycle is the period between the last statement closing date and the next. Billing cycles typically last between 28 and 30 days, depending on the credit card issuer. For instance, if your billing cycle ends on July 22, the payment due date will be around 21 to 25 days later -- in this case, Aug. 13 or so. According to the CARD Act, your due date must be at least 21 days from the end of your billing cycle.
When your statement period ends, your bank will issue a bill for the amount you owe. Credit card companies offer a grace period between the end of a billing cycle and when your bill is due, meaning you won't face any interest charges during this time. However, if you don't pay off your statement balance in full by its due date, the remaining balance will begin to accrue interest. To avoid late fees or penalty interest rates, make sure to pay at least the minimum payment by the specified due date.
How your credit card's due date is determined
The payment due date, which is a minimum of 21 days after the statement closing date, is the last day you can make a payment for that billing cycle without getting slapped with a late fee. The due date has to be consistent from month to month to be in accordance with the CARD Act. If you're approaching your first statement due date and it falls on the 20th of the month, it will continue to be due on the 20th from here on out. If you prefer to spread out your bills so they align with your paydays, ask your credit card issuer to change your due date.
Remember that you can change the payment due date to a more suitable day, though you can't set a different due date for each billing cycle. Some issuers allow you to make this request online, others may require you to do so over the phone.
What is a credit card's expiration date?
Credit card companies use expiration dates as a checkpoint for identity verification and fraud prevention. Expiration dates are usually presented as a numerical month and a year embedded on the front of the card between the card number and the cardholder's name. Expiration dates allow issuers to update its card with new features and perks while also allowing cardholders the advantage of getting a card without any wear and tear. When your credit card expires, it will no longer be functional, and the issuer will send a new one in the mail before the expiration.
When is my annual fee due?
Annual fees are typically billed on the account anniversary, one year after the account is opened. However, it will appear on the following billing statement, giving the cardholder between 30 and 60 days to close their account and receive a refund of their annual fee if that happens to be the case. There are some credit cards that charge no annual fee.
What is the timeline for a welcome bonus?
A welcome bonus (or sign-up offer) is an incentive to use a new credit card in exchange for bonus miles, points or cash back -- whichever reward aligns with the credit card. To receive the welcome bonus, you must meet a spending requirement within a designated timeframe, typically anywhere from 90 days to three months. If you get approved for a credit card with a welcome bonus, the countdown begins when your account is opened. You will be ruled ineligible if you miss the deadline on a welcome bonus by even a day. If you're unsure how long you have to meet the spending requirement, contact your issuer and ask for clarification.
The bottom line
Credit cards can be valuable tools that allow you to build credit while, sometimes, earning the best rewards, as long as you can stay on top of critical dates that align with your card's billing cycle, grace period, statement closing date and so on. To avoid losing out on a welcome bonus, or being charged late payment fees or a penalty APR, make a note of your card's key due dates in your calendar and opt in for credit card autopay.
