How to Set Up Autopay for Your Credit Cards

CNET editors independently choose every product and service we cover. Though we can't review every available financial company or offer, we strive to make comprehensive, rigorous comparisons in order to highlight the best of them. For many of these products and services, we earn a commission. The compensation we receive may impact how products and links appear on our site.
How we make money
We are an independent publisher. Our advertisers do not direct our editorial content. Any opinions, analyses, reviews, or recommendations expressed in editorial content are those of the author’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved, or otherwise endorsed by the advertiser.
To support our work, we are paid in different ways for providing advertising services. For example, some advertisers pay us to display ads, others pay us when you click on certain links, and others pay us when you submit your information to request a quote or other offer details. CNET’s compensation is never tied to whether you purchase an insurance product. We don’t charge you for our services. The compensation we receive and other factors, such as your location, may impact what ads and links appear on our site, and how, where, and in what order ads and links appear.
Our insurance content may include references to or advertisements by our corporate affiliate HomeInsurance.com LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 8781838). And HomeInsurance.com LLC may receive compensation from third parties if you choose to visit and transact on their website. However, all CNET editorial content is independently researched and developed without regard to our corporate relationship to HomeInsurance.com LLC or its advertiser relationships.
Our content may include summaries of insurance providers, or their products or services. CNET is not an insurance agency or broker. We do not transact in the business of insurance in any manner, and we are not attempting to sell insurance or asking or urging you to apply for a particular kind of insurance from a particular company.
Our Editorial Mission
In a digital world, information only matters if it's timely, relevant, and credible. We promise to do whatever is necessary to get you the information you need when you need it, to make our opinions fair and useful, and to make sure our facts are accurate.
If a popular product is on store shelves, you can count on CNET for immediate commentary and benchmark analysis as soon as possible. We promise to publish credible information we have as soon as we have it, throughout a product's life cycle, from its first public announcement to any potential recall or emergence of a competing device.
How will we know if we're fulfilling our mission? We constantly monitor our competition, user activity, and journalistic awards. We scour and scrutinize blogs, sites, aggregators, RSS feeds, and any other available resources, and editors at all levels of our organization continuously review our coverage.
But you're the final judge. We ask that you inform us whenever you find an error, spot a gap in our coverage, or have any other suggestions for improvement. Readers are part of the CNET family, and the strength of that relationship is the ultimate test of our success. Find out more here.
Liliana Hall is an editor for CNET Money covering banking, credit cards and mortgages. Previously, she wrote about personal credit for Bankrate and CreditCards.com. She is passionate about providing accessible content to enhance financial literacy. She graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a bachelor's degree in journalism, and has worked in the newsrooms of KUT and the Austin Chronicle. When not working, she is probably paddle boarding, hopping on a flight or reading for her book club.
Missing a credit card payment can trigger various negative consequences like late fees, a penalty APR and a ding to your credit score. When taking care of your monthly utility bill or mortgage payment, odds are you rely on automatic payments to ensure your payments are made on time. But the convenience of autopay also applies to most credit cards.
What is autopay?
Most issuers offer autopay services so that you can set recurring monthly payments on your credit cards. You can opt to cover the minimum payment, the full balance, or a fixed amount every month. When you opt for autopay, the payment is automatically withdrawn from your bank account on the bill due date.
Autopay options
If you choose to enroll in autopay, you'll have three payment options:
Pay the minimum: You can opt to pay the minimum to ensure you aren't hit with late fees. Your issuer may charge a flat rate or a certain percentage of your monthly balance. However, if you don't intend to supplement the remaining balance with additional payments, you'll pay interest on the revolving balance.
Pay the full balance: Setting automatic payments for the full balance is the best way to ensure that you aren't hit with interest charges each month. Ensure your checking account has enough to cover the monthly balance, so you don't accrue overdraft fees.
Pay a fixed amount: If you are working on paying off a large credit card balance, setting autopay so that a fixed amount is withdrawn each month can help you steadily progress. However, like only paying the minimum, paying anything less than the full balance will result in interest charges.
How to set up autopay
Setting up automatic payments should be a simple process that doesn't require much work. Log in to your credit card account online or through the mobile app, and choose the option to set up autopay or recurring payments. From there, you'll select the amount you want to pay each month and connect a separate bank account. You can adjust the amount withdrawn each month or discontinue this feature at any time.
Who offers autopay?
American Express: Set up autopay online, through the mobile app or by calling customer service at 1-800-528-4800
Bank of America: Set up autopay online or by calling customer service at 1-800-432-1000
Barclays: Set up autopay online, through the mobile app or by calling customer service at 1-888-710-8756
Capital One: Set up autopay online, through the mobile app or by calling customer service at 1-877-383-4802
Chase: Set up autopay online, through the mobile app, by calling customer service at 1-800-935-9935 or visiting a branch in-person
Discover: Set up autopay online, through the mobile app or by calling customer service at 1-800-347-2683
Wells Fargo: Set up autopay online, through the mobile app, by calling customer service at 1-800-869-3557 or visiting a branch in-person
The bottom line
Setting up autopay for your credit cards can help ensure that payments are made on time, leading to improved credit scores and lower operational expenses. However, it is important to be mindful of the fees and monitor your accounts regularly to make accurate payments.
The editorial content on this page is based solely on objective, independent assessments by our writers and is not influenced by advertising or partnerships. It has not been provided or commissioned by any third party. However, we may receive compensation when you click on links to products or services offered by our partners.