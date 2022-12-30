Money Credit Cards

How to Set Up Autopay for Your Credit Cards

Opt for autopay to ensure your credit card bill is taken care of on time every month.

Dec. 30, 2022
Missing a credit card payment can trigger various negative consequences like late fees, a penalty APR and a ding to your credit score. When taking care of your monthly utility bill or mortgage payment, odds are you rely on automatic payments to ensure your payments are made on time. But the convenience of autopay also applies to most credit cards.

What is autopay?

Most issuers offer autopay services so that you can set recurring monthly payments on your credit cards. You can opt to cover the minimum payment, the full balance, or a fixed amount every month. When you opt for autopay, the payment is automatically withdrawn from your bank account on the bill due date. 

Autopay options

If you choose to enroll in autopay, you'll have three payment options:

  1. Pay the minimum: You can opt to pay the minimum to ensure you aren't hit with late fees. Your issuer may charge a flat rate or a certain percentage of your monthly balance. However, if you don't intend to supplement the remaining balance with additional payments, you'll pay interest on the revolving balance. 
  2. Pay the full balance: Setting automatic payments for the full balance is the best way to ensure that you aren't hit with interest charges each month. Ensure your checking account has enough to cover the monthly balance, so you don't accrue overdraft fees. 
  3. Pay a fixed amount: If you are working on paying off a large credit card balance, setting autopay so that a fixed amount is withdrawn each month can help you steadily progress. However, like only paying the minimum, paying anything less than the full balance will result in interest charges. 

How to set up autopay

Setting up automatic payments should be a simple process that doesn't require much work. Log in to your credit card account online or through the mobile app, and choose the option to set up autopay or recurring payments. From there, you'll select the amount you want to pay each month and connect a separate bank account. You can adjust the amount withdrawn each month or discontinue this feature at any time. 

Who offers autopay?

  • American Express: Set up autopay online, through the mobile app or by calling customer service at 1-800-528-4800
  • Bank of America: Set up autopay online or by calling customer service at 1-800-432-1000
  • Barclays: Set up autopay online, through the mobile app or by calling customer service at 1-888-710-8756 
  • Capital One: Set up autopay online, through the mobile app or by calling customer service at 1-877-383-4802
  • Chase: Set up autopay online, through the mobile app, by calling customer service at 1-800-935-9935 or visiting a branch in-person
  • Discover: Set up autopay online, through the mobile app or by calling customer service at 1-800-347-2683
  • Wells Fargo: Set up autopay online, through the mobile app, by calling customer service at 1-800-869-3557 or visiting a branch in-person

The bottom line

Setting up autopay for your credit cards can help ensure that payments are made on time, leading to improved credit scores and lower operational expenses. However, it is important to be mindful of the fees and monitor your accounts regularly to make accurate payments.

