How to get preapproved for a Citi credit card

If you're interested in a Citi credit card, you might be able to check if you're preapproved before applying. While you might get a preapproved sollicitation from Citi in the mail, you could check your odds online. Credit card preapproval, or prequalification, can help you understand your chances of getting approved for a Citi card.
What is credit card preapproval and how does it work?
Preapproval typically means a credit card issuer has matched some of your basic financial information -- such as your credit score and payment history -- with one of its credit card offerings. Preapproval generally occurs after a soft credit check, or a surface-level check of your financial information, and doesn't affect your credit score.
You can submit information yourself to see if you're preapproved for a credit card, or credit card issuers can opt to run a soft credit pull without your permission. Either way, preapproval offers are meant to embolden you to apply.
That said, a preapproval doesn't guarantee approval, but it does indicate that you have a good chance. It can help you understand if it's worth subjecting yourself (and your credit score) to a formal application.
To actually get approved for a credit card, you'll need to submit a formal application with more detailed information including your Social Security number, income and monthly rent or mortgage payments. You'll also undergo a hard credit check, which will temporarily lower your credit score by a few points.
What is the difference between preapproval and prequalification?
Some credit card issuers will use "prequalification" and "preapproval" interchangeably, but generally speaking preapproval means a higher chance of becoming a cardholder than prequalification.
Preapproval could indicate that the credit card issuer worked with one of the major credit bureaus -- Equifax, Experian and TransUnion -- to check if you're a match for one of its cards, which could mean it has more information and therefore leads to you having a higher chance of approval.
How to get preapproved for a Citi credit card
Citi makes it pretty easy to see whether or not you're preapproved for one of its credit cards. You can head over to Citi's preapproval tool to see if you're likely to qualify.
You'll need to provide your name, email, address, the last four digits of your Social Security number and which type of credit card you're interested in. Again, this will only result in a superficial soft credit inquiry which won't affect your credit score at all.
If you are preapproved and want to submit an application, you'll be subject to a hard credit inquiry that will temporarily lower your credit score by a few points.
Citi will likely get back to you instantly with its decision unless it requires clarification or additional information. Remember that if you are preapproved, it doesn't guarantee approval -- it just means you have a high probability of your application being accepted.
The bottom line
Preapproval or prequalification offers can be a good way to apply with more confidence or avoid unnecessary damage to your credit.
Most credit card issuers -- including Citi -- offer ways for you to check if you're preapproved for their cards. You can either check online with the issuer or call them directly. Otherwise, you can find preapproval offers in your email or mailbox.
You can be preapproved for any type of credit card from any other issuer too. There are a wide variety of credit cards to choose from Citi, Bank of America, American Express, Capital One and Discover. Find the one that best fits your lifestyle and check for preapproval before applying.
