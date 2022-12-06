How to Increase Your Credit Limit

CNET Money's mission is to help you maximize your financial potential. Our recommendations are based on our editors' independent research and analysis, and we continuously update our content to reflect current partner offers. How we rate credit cards
Advertiser Disclosure
CNET editors independently choose every product and service we cover. Though we can't review every available financial company or offer, we strive to make comprehensive, rigorous comparisons in order to highlight the best of them. For many of these products and services, we earn a commission. The compensation we receive may impact how products and links appear on our site.
OK
OK
How we make money
We are an independent publisher. Our advertisers do not direct our editorial content. Any opinions, analyses, reviews, or recommendations expressed in editorial content are those of the author’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved, or otherwise endorsed by the advertiser.
To support our work, we are paid in different ways for providing advertising services. For example, some advertisers pay us to display ads, others pay us when you click on certain links, and others pay us when you submit your information to request a quote or other offer details. CNET’s compensation is never tied to whether you purchase an insurance product. We don’t charge you for our services. The compensation we receive and other factors, such as your location, may impact what ads and links appear on our site, and how, where, and in what order ads and links appear.
Our insurance content may include references to or advertisements by our corporate affiliate HomeInsurance.com LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 8781838). And HomeInsurance.com LLC may receive compensation from third parties if you choose to visit and transact on their website. However, all CNET editorial content is independently researched and developed without regard to our corporate relationship to HomeInsurance.com LLC or its advertiser relationships.
Our content may include summaries of insurance providers, or their products or services. CNET is not an insurance agency or broker. We do not transact in the business of insurance in any manner, and we are not attempting to sell insurance or asking or urging you to apply for a particular kind of insurance from a particular company.
OK
Our Editorial Mission
In a digital world, information only matters if it's timely, relevant, and credible. We promise to do whatever is necessary to get you the information you need when you need it, to make our opinions fair and useful, and to make sure our facts are accurate.
If a popular product is on store shelves, you can count on CNET for immediate commentary and benchmark analysis as soon as possible. We promise to publish credible information we have as soon as we have it, throughout a product's life cycle, from its first public announcement to any potential recall or emergence of a competing device.
How will we know if we're fulfilling our mission? We constantly monitor our competition, user activity, and journalistic awards. We scour and scrutinize blogs, sites, aggregators, RSS feeds, and any other available resources, and editors at all levels of our organization continuously review our coverage.
But you're the final judge. We ask that you inform us whenever you find an error, spot a gap in our coverage, or have any other suggestions for improvement. Readers are part of the CNET family, and the strength of that relationship is the ultimate test of our success. Find out more here.
Content published under this author byline is generated using automation technology.
CNET's mission is to give you an unbiased assessment of the products and services that matter most. A dedicated team of editors oversees the automated content production process - from ideation to publication. Ensuring that the information we publish and the recommendations we make are accurate, credible and helpful to you is a defining responsibility for what we do.
Editorial integrity is central to every article we publish. Accuracy, independence and authority remain key principles of our editorial guidelines. For further information about automated content on CNET, email Lance Davis, VP of Financial Services Content, at ldavis@redventures.com.
Liliana Hall
Liliana Hall is an editor for CNET Money covering banking, credit cards and mortgages. Previously, she wrote about personal credit for Bankrate and CreditCards.com. She is passionate about providing accessible content to enhance financial literacy. She graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a bachelor's degree in journalism, and has worked in the newsrooms of KUT and the Austin Chronicle. When not working, she is probably paddle boarding, hopping on a flight or reading for her book club.
Advertiser Disclosure
CNET editors independently choose every product and service we cover. Though we can't review every available financial company or offer, we strive to make comprehensive, rigorous comparisons in order to highlight the best of them. For many of these products and services, we earn a commission. The compensation we receive may impact how products and links appear on our site.
OK
OK
How we make money
We are an independent publisher. Our advertisers do not direct our editorial content. Any opinions, analyses, reviews, or recommendations expressed in editorial content are those of the author’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved, or otherwise endorsed by the advertiser.
To support our work, we are paid in different ways for providing advertising services. For example, some advertisers pay us to display ads, others pay us when you click on certain links, and others pay us when you submit your information to request a quote or other offer details. CNET’s compensation is never tied to whether you purchase an insurance product. We don’t charge you for our services. The compensation we receive and other factors, such as your location, may impact what ads and links appear on our site, and how, where, and in what order ads and links appear.
Our insurance content may include references to or advertisements by our corporate affiliate HomeInsurance.com LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 8781838). And HomeInsurance.com LLC may receive compensation from third parties if you choose to visit and transact on their website. However, all CNET editorial content is independently researched and developed without regard to our corporate relationship to HomeInsurance.com LLC or its advertiser relationships.
Our content may include summaries of insurance providers, or their products or services. CNET is not an insurance agency or broker. We do not transact in the business of insurance in any manner, and we are not attempting to sell insurance or asking or urging you to apply for a particular kind of insurance from a particular company.
OK
Our Editorial Mission
In a digital world, information only matters if it's timely, relevant, and credible. We promise to do whatever is necessary to get you the information you need when you need it, to make our opinions fair and useful, and to make sure our facts are accurate.
If a popular product is on store shelves, you can count on CNET for immediate commentary and benchmark analysis as soon as possible. We promise to publish credible information we have as soon as we have it, throughout a product's life cycle, from its first public announcement to any potential recall or emergence of a competing device.
How will we know if we're fulfilling our mission? We constantly monitor our competition, user activity, and journalistic awards. We scour and scrutinize blogs, sites, aggregators, RSS feeds, and any other available resources, and editors at all levels of our organization continuously review our coverage.
But you're the final judge. We ask that you inform us whenever you find an error, spot a gap in our coverage, or have any other suggestions for improvement. Readers are part of the CNET family, and the strength of that relationship is the ultimate test of our success. Find out more here.
OK
Carlina Teteris/Getty
A credit limit establishes your purchasing power by setting a ceiling on the total amount of money you can charge to a credit card. Increasing your credit limit can improve your credit score, lower your credit utilization, and provide more financial flexibility. Still, it can also complicate things if you tend to overspend. When you're ready to increase your credit limit, the process is relatively simple but varies from issuer to issuer.
How your credit limit is determined
A handful of factors play a role in how your credit limit is calculated, like your credit score, credit history, income and debt-to-income ratio. These factors determine your overall creditworthiness, or the odds you can pay back what you owe, which lenders use to determine how much you're likely to be able to pay back.
How to get a credit limit increase
You can increase your credit limit by requesting one directly from your issuer online or over the phone, or you can wait for your issuer to extend an offer after it reviews your account.
Request a credit limit increase online
You can typically request a credit limit increase online or via the bank's mobile app by searching for "credit limit increase" or "credit line increase." The lender will then prompt you to provide the personal information it needs to evaluate whether or not you're eligible for a credit limit increase. You'll likely need to provide your total annual income, current employment status and monthly mortgage or rent payment. If your card issuer approves the request, you typically get access to the new credit limit immediately, and it can even help improve your credit score.
Request a credit limit increase over the phone
You can call the number on the back of your credit card and ask a customer service representative if you're eligible for a credit limit increase. Like the online inquiry, the representative may ask you why you're looking to increase your credit limit and if your income has increased.
Look for an automatic increase
Lenders regularly offer credit limit increases without a formal request if you pay your bills on time and manage your card responsibly. They may provide you with an increase and ask you to accept or decline, but they often do this without notice.
How a credit limit increase affects your credit score
A larger credit limit can help improve your credit score because more purchasing power means improved credit utilization -- the amount of credit you have versus the amount of credit you currently use. Your credit utilization is one of the most critical factors determining your credit score, making up 30% of your score. If you take on more credit, your credit utilization will go down. You want to keep your credit utilization below 30%, which is easier if you have a higher credit limit.
The bottom line
Increasing your credit limit may be as easy as requesting it, but it's also important to consider your reasons for increasing it. If the request is made to help improve your credit utilization, consider paying down your debt first. But if you want to broaden your purchasing power and have the financial means to take it on responsibly, requesting a credit limit increase may be the right move. Alternatively, you can apply for one of the best high-limit credit cards.