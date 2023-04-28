How to Get a (Nearly) Free Vacation to Europe Just by Paying Your Rent

The Bilt Mastercard lets you earn points on rent payments. On May 1, you can transfer your points to Air France-KLM Flying Blue with a 100% bonus.
As a credit card editor, I see a lot of card deals -- but it's rare that I find one I'm excited to jump on myself.
That's why, when the Bilt Mastercard's May Rent Day deal landed in my inbox, I knew I had to share it... right after I checked my own Bilt account to see if I had enough points to take advantage.
On the first of every month (aka "Rent Day"), Bilt usually drops a new special promotion. For May, the Bilt Mastercard is offering a 100% transfer bonus to Air France-KLM Flying Blue, on May 1 only. If you stack this deal with Flying Blue's own monthly promo rewards -- discounted fares for select routes that change each month -- you could potentially book a flight to Europe for 6,000 Bilt points one way (or 12,000 points round trip), plus taxes and fees.
Here's everything you need to know about the Bilt Mastercard, the deal, and the flights available -- and the tips and tricks to get the most out of this card and bonus.
The Bilt Mastercard is a no-annual-fee card that offers a unique value proposition: It allows you to pay rent with your credit card and earn rewards, while avoiding the transaction fees you'll typically face when trying to pay rent with any other credit card. When you sign up for the card, you'll receive a unique routing number and account number tied to your card that lets you pay rent through an online portal as if you're paying with an ACH transaction, which is typically fee free. You'll earn 1 point per dollar spent (up to 100,000 points each calendar year). If your landlord or apartment complex only accepts rent payments via check, you can also have Bilt mail a check instead and still earn 1x points on the transaction.
In addition to earning points on rent payments, you'll also earn 3x points on dining, 2x points on travel and 1x points on other purchases -- a respectable rewards rate for a no-annual-fee card. Then on the first of every month, or "Rent Day," you'll earn double points on all nonrent purchases (up to 10,000 bonus points). This boosts your rewards rate to 6x points on dining, 4x points on travel and 2x points on all other purchases for that day only. You'll need to make five purchases each month with your Bilt card to qualify for rent points and points on qualifying net purchases.
Bilt offers several point redemption options, including credit toward your rent payments, Shop with Points at Amazon.com and exclusive merchandise, but there's only really one option that's worth spending your points on: transferring your points to travel partners.
Bilt has 12 airline partners and two hotel partners. You can transfer your points to a partner in increments of 1,000 or 2,000 (depending on your Bilt Rewards Status) at a 1:1 transfer ratio. But occasionally Bilt offers special transfer bonuses that offer even more value for your points: like the Flying Blue transfer offer going live May 1.
For May's Rent Day, Bilt is offering a 100% transfer bonus to Flying Blue -- the rewards program shared by Air France, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines and their partner airlines. This means you can redeem one Bilt point for two Flying Blue Miles (instead of the typical 1:1 transfer ratio), essentially doubling the value of your points. A 100% transfer bonus is a rare deal, far higher than the typical 25% transfer bonuses we usually see for this rewards program (such as the one currently active from Chase).
This offer is available only on May 1 from 12 a.m. ET until 11:59 p.m. PT, so be sure to transfer your points within the window. After May 1, you can still transfer your Bilt points to Flying Blue, but it'll be at the normal 1:1 transfer ratio.
A 100% transfer bonus is already a great deal, but Flying Blue's own monthly promo rewards sweeten the pot even more. Every month, Flying Blue offers discounts on select reward flights, typically for bookings within the next six months. May's promo fares include flights to Europe between May 1 and Oct. 31 that start at 11,250 miles one way -- which you can get for only 6,000 Bilt points if you take advantage of the 100% transfer bonus on May 1.
Here's a sample of some May promo fares to and from Europe, and their prices in Flying Blue Miles (not including taxes and fees). If you're taking advantage of Bilt's transfer bonus, divide the Miles cost in half to determine how many Bilt points you'll need.
Economy to Europe
Premium Economy to Europe
Business Class to Europe
For the full list of promo rewards for May, check out the Flying Blue website on May 1.
To book a flight, first connect your Flying Blue account to your Bilt account in the Bilt app. Then you can transfer your Bilt points to your Flying Blue account and book your flight directly via the KLM or Air France website using your newly transferred Flying Blue Miles.
