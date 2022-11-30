Debit cards only allow you to spend what you have. They spare cardholders the risks that come with credit cards, like debt accumulation and interest charges, while still facilitating online purchases. Similarly, debit cards give you access to cash -- your own cash -- without having to spend money on expensive charges via a cash advance on a credit card.

How to get a debit card

Debit cards are linked to a checking account that's associated with a bank or credit union. To get a debit card, you must open a checking account, provide personal identification information and, typically, make a minimum deposit. Once you receive your card, you can activate it and start using it.

1. Open a checking account

You can open a checking account online or in person at your bank of choice. You'll need to provide basic information, including your name, address, Social Security number and proof of identification, such as a driver's license or passport. Some banks may require additional documentation, such as a utility bill or proof of income. If you are under 18, you may need a parent or guardian to co-sign on the account.

Once you've provided all the required information and documentation, the bank will open your account. It will then send you a checkbook, debit card and other necessary items, such as an ATM card.

2. Request a debit card

Once your checking account is opened, the bank will usually provide the account holder with a debit card, but in some cases, you may have to make a specific request for one. Once you submit a request for a new debit card, you may have to wait for seven to 10 business days before your card arrives in the mail. Some banks offer same-day access to a debit card that you can walk out of a bank branch with and use immediately.

3. Activate your debit card

Once you receive your debit card from your bank, it will need to be activated. You can do this over the phone, online or at an ATM. If you decide to activate your debit card online, make sure you use a secure internet connection for an extra layer of security. As part of the activation process, you may be prompted to change or set a PIN (personal identification number). A PIN is generally a four-digit number you'll have to enter as a security measure before making a transaction or using an ATM. Try to use a number that you will remember but is ambiguous enough not to be associated with your personal information.

How to add a debit card to a digital wallet

You may be able to use your new debit card to tap and pay at a participating business. You'll need to choose a digital wallet compatible with your device's operating system. Then, add your eligible debit card to the wallet. For instance, if you are using Apple Pay, you will need to open the Wallet app and tap "Add Card." You will be prompted to scan your physical card and enter your banking information. Next, you'll need to verify your information with your bank before you are authorized to use Apple Pay. Once your debit card is approved, you can begin making contactless purchases using your device at participating businesses.

How to get cash from an ATM

A debit card is a convenient way to withdraw cash from your account using an ATM. Some banks and credit unions will charge a fee to use an ATM that is not a part of their network. For example, if you bank with Wells Fargo, but you withdraw cash from an ATM that is not affiliated with Wells Fargo, you may have to pay an out-of-network fee issued by your bank. Depending on the bank, these fees typically cost between $2 and $3.50.

What if my debit card is lost or stolen?

Contact your bank or credit union immediately if your debit card is lost or stolen. You'll want to cancel the card to prevent unauthorized charges or withdrawals. Once you contact your bank, they will deactivate the card and start the process for replacing it. Some banks allow you to lock or unlock a debit card from the bank's website or mobile app. This comes in handy if you misplace your card but you locate it eventually. Federal law generally says you're not responsible for paying for charges or withdrawals made without your permission if they happen after you report the loss, so you'll want to do this as soon as possible. However, you may be liable for unauthorized charges if you don't inform your card issuer within 60 days.

Do debit cards have fees?

Most of the time, debit cards aren't associated with as many fees as credit cards. However, you may run across the following fees:

ATM fees: When you pull out cash from an ATM not associated with your bank, you may be charged an out-of-network fee. You can avoid ATM fees by using an in-network ATM or by getting cash back when you purchase at a drugstore or grocery store, for example.

When you pull out cash from an ATM not associated with your bank, you may be charged an out-of-network fee. You can avoid ATM fees by using an in-network ATM or by getting cash back when you purchase at a drugstore or grocery store, for example. Monthly maintenance fees: Since your debit card is tied to a checking account, your bank may charge monthly service fees. The best way to avoid service fees is to open your account at a bank that doesn't charge them, like an online bank

Since your debit card is tied to a checking account, your bank may charge monthly service fees. The best way to avoid service fees is to open your account at a bank that doesn't charge them, like an Foreign transaction fees : Using your debit card to make purchases or withdraw cash from an ATM outside the US can result in foreign transaction fees. Foreign transaction fees tend to be anywhere from 3% to 4% of each transaction, and they may be hard to avoid when it comes to debit cards. The best way to dodge foreign transaction fees

Alternatives to debit cards

You do not need a traditional checking account to manage your money. Here are a few alternatives:

Prepaid credit cards : With a prepaid credit card, funds are loaded onto the card ahead of time. You can use a prepaid credit card to make purchases like any other card, but unlike a credit card, you can't accumulate debt or incur interest charges. Instead, you can only spend what you have already deposited to the card.

With a prepaid credit card, funds are loaded onto the card ahead of time. You can use a prepaid credit card to make purchases like any other card, but unlike a credit card, you can't accumulate debt or incur interest charges. Instead, you can only spend what you have already deposited to the card. Cash: Though you may want to carry only a little cash, it can be a good backup plan if you lose your debit card.

Though you may want to carry only a little cash, it can be a good backup plan if you lose your debit card. Credit cards: Credit cards offer fraud liability protections that debit cards do not, making them a safer alternative. Credit cards help you build credit because your data is reported to the three credit bureaus: Experian, Equifax and TransUnion. When you use your debit card, your funds are drawn directly from your checking out, whereas, with a credit card, you borrow against a line of credit provided by a lender. Since a debit card isn't a form of credit, the data from your account will never show up on your credit report or influence your score.

The bottom line

Debit cards are a convenient way to make purchases and withdraw cash from an ATM without worrying about high interest rates and payment due dates. However, if you are looking for a hassle-free checking account, make sure you find a bank that does not charge service fees. Look for specialty debit cards that fit your situation, such as debit cards for kids or debit cards for college students.

