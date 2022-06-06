CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. For partner offers, we get a commission. Advertiser Disclosure
How Much Are American Express Membership Rewards Points Worth in June 2022?

Amex cards like The Platinum Card® from American Express reward you with a branded currency that can be redeemed for statement credits, travel and more.

Many American Express cards earn rewards in the form of the branded points called Membership Rewards® points. As with most credit cards, these points can be redeemed for a variety of rewards including statement credits, travel or gift cards. Different redemption options often yield different values, though most reward program points tend to hover around 1 point equaling approximately 1 cent. Many redemption options for Membership Rewards points fall below 1 cent, however.

Amex's cash-back cards, like the Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express, and co-branded hotel and airline cards, like the Delta SkyMiles® Platinum American Express Card, have different rewards systems. And while the redemption rates for cards that earn Membership Rewards points are fairly similar, they're not all the same.

These point values come directly from American Express. For the designated return rates on flights, prepaid hotels and prepaid car rentals, you'll have to book your accommodations through the American Express Travel portal. Otherwise, you can redeem your points for general purchases (including travel purchases) for a lesser amount.

The Platinum Card® from American Express

Card Highlights
Intro OfferEarn 100,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $6,000 on purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Card Membership.
APRSee Pay Over Time APR
Intro Purchase APRN/A
Recommended Credit Excellent/Good
Reward Rates
Annual Fee$695
Additional Details
Late Payment Fee Up to $40
Foreign Transaction Fees None
Rewards & Redemption Details
The Platinum Card from American Express point values

Redemption Method Value
Statement credit 1 point = 0.6 cents
Amazon (pay with points at checkout) 1 point = 0.7 cents
Flights (booked through American Express Travel) 1 point = 1 cent
Prepaid rental cars (booked through American Express Travel) 1 point = 0.7 cents
Prepaid hotels (booked through American Express Travel) 1 point = 0.7 cents
Gift cards 1 point = up to 1 cent

For more information, check out our full review of The Platinum Card® from American Express.

American Express® Gold Card

Card Highlights
Intro OfferEarn 60,000 Membership Rewards® Points after you spend $4,000 on eligible purchases with your new Card within the first 6 months of Card Membership.
APR16.74%-23.74% Variable
Intro Purchase APRN/A
Recommended Credit Excellent/Good
Reward Rates
Annual Fee$250
Additional Details
Late Payment Fee Up to $40
Foreign Transaction Fees None
Penalty APR See Rates & Fees
Rewards & Redemption Details
American Express Gold Card points value

Redemption Method Value
Statement credit 1 point = 0.6 cents
Amazon (pay with points at checkout) 1 point = 0.7 cents
Flights (booked through American Express Travel) 1 point = 1 cent
Prepaid rental cars (booked through American Express Travel) 1 point = 0.7 cents
Prepaid hotels (booked through American Express Travel) 1 point = 0.7 cents
Gift cards 1 point = up to 1 cent

See our full review of the American Express Gold Card for more details.

American Express® Green Card

Card Highlights
Intro OfferEarn 45,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $2,000 on purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months
APRSee Rates & Fees
Intro Purchase APRN/A
Recommended Credit Excellent/Good
Reward Rates
Annual Fee$150
Additional Details
Late Payment Fee Up to $40
Foreign Transaction Fees None
Penalty APR See Rates & Fees
Rewards & Redemption Details
American Express® Green Card* point values

Redemption method Value
Statement credit 1 point = 0.6 cents
Amazon (pay with points at checkout) 1 point = 0.7 cents
Flights (booked through American Express Travel) 1 point = 1 cent
Prepaid rental cars (booked through American Express Travel) 1 point = 0.7 cents
Prepaid hotels (booked through American Express Travel) 1 point = 0.7 cents
Gift cards 1 point = up to 1 cent

The Amex EveryDay® Preferred Credit Card

Card Highlights
Intro OfferEarn 15,000 Membership Rewards® Points after you spend $2,000 in qualifying purchases on the Card within your first 6 months of Card Membership
APR13.74% - 23.74% Variable
Intro Purchase APR0% introductory APR for the first 12 months.
Recommended Credit Excellent/Good
Reward Rates
Annual Fee$95
Additional Details
Late Payment Fee Up to $40
Foreign Transaction Fees 2.7% of each transaction after conversion to US dollars.
Rewards & Redemption Details
Amex Everyday® Preferred Credit Card* point values

Redemption method Value
Statement credit 1 point = 0.6 cents
Amazon (pay with points at checkout) 1 point = 0.7 cents
Prepaid flights (booked through American Express Travel) 1 point = 1 cent
Prepaid rental cars (booked through American Express Travel) 1 point = 0.7 cents
Prepaid hotels (booked through American Express Travel) 1 point = 0.7 cents
Gift cards 1 point = up to 1 cent

Amex EveryDay® Credit Card

Card Highlights
Intro OfferEarn 10,000 Membership Rewards® Points after you use your new Card to make $2,000 in purchases within the first 6 months of Card Membership.
APR13.74% - 24.74% Variable
Intro Purchase APR0% on purchases for 15 months
Recommended Credit Excellent/Good
Reward Rates
Annual Fee$0
Additional Details
Late Payment Fee Up to $40
Foreign Transaction Fees 2.7% of each transaction after conversion to US dollars.
Penalty APR 29.99% Variable
Rewards & Redemption Details
Amex Everyday® Credit Card* point values

Redemption method Value
Statement credit 1 point = 0.6 cents
Amazon (pay with points at checkout) 1 point = 0.7 cents
Flights (booked through American Express Travel) 1 point = 1 cent
Prepaid rental cars (booked through American Express Travel) 1 point = 0.7 cents
Prepaid hotels (booked through American Express Travel) 1 point = 0.7 cents
Gift cards 1 point = up to 1 cent

*All information about the American Express Green Card, Amex Everyday Preferred Credit Card and Amex Everyday Credit Card has been collected independently by CNET and has not been reviewed by the issuer.

