How Much Are American Express Membership Rewards Points Worth in June 2022?

Many American Express cards earn rewards in the form of the branded points called Membership Rewards® points. As with most credit cards, these points can be redeemed for a variety of rewards including statement credits, travel or gift cards. Different redemption options often yield different values, though most reward program points tend to hover around 1 point equaling approximately 1 cent. Many redemption options for Membership Rewards points fall below 1 cent, however.
Amex's cash-back cards, like the Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express, and co-branded hotel and airline cards, like the Delta SkyMiles® Platinum American Express Card, have different rewards systems. And while the redemption rates for cards that earn Membership Rewards points are fairly similar, they're not all the same.
These point values come directly from American Express. For the designated return rates on flights, prepaid hotels and prepaid car rentals, you'll have to book your accommodations through the American Express Travel portal. Otherwise, you can redeem your points for general purchases (including travel purchases) for a lesser amount.
The Platinum Card® from American ExpressSee Rates and Fees Terms Apply
- Earn 5X Membership Rewards® Points for flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year.
- Earn 5X Membership Rewards® Points on prepaid hotels booked with American Express Travel.
- Earn 5X Membership Rewards® Points for flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year.
- Earn 5X Membership Rewards® Points on prepaid hotels booked with American Express Travel.
The Platinum Card from American Express point values
|Redemption Method
|Value
|Statement credit
|1 point = 0.6 cents
|Amazon (pay with points at checkout)
|1 point = 0.7 cents
|Flights (booked through American Express Travel)
|1 point = 1 cent
|Prepaid rental cars (booked through American Express Travel)
|1 point = 0.7 cents
|Prepaid hotels (booked through American Express Travel)
|1 point = 0.7 cents
|Gift cards
|1 point = up to 1 cent
For more information, check out our full review of The Platinum Card® from American Express.
American Express® Gold CardSee Rates and Fees Terms Apply
- Earn 4X Membership Rewards® Points at Restaurants, plus takeout and delivery in the U.S.
- Earn 4X Membership Rewards® Points at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $25,000 per calendar year in purchases, then 1X).
- Earn 3X Membership Rewards® points on flights booked directly with airlines or on amextravel.com.
- Earn 4X Membership Rewards® Points at Restaurants, plus takeout and delivery in the U.S.
- Earn 4X Membership Rewards® Points at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $25,000 per calendar year in purchases, then 1X).
- Earn 3X Membership Rewards® points on flights booked directly with airlines or on amextravel.com.
American Express Gold Card points value
|Redemption Method
|Value
|Statement credit
|1 point = 0.6 cents
|Amazon (pay with points at checkout)
|1 point = 0.7 cents
|Flights (booked through American Express Travel)
|1 point = 1 cent
|Prepaid rental cars (booked through American Express Travel)
|1 point = 0.7 cents
|Prepaid hotels (booked through American Express Travel)
|1 point = 0.7 cents
|Gift cards
|1 point = up to 1 cent
See our full review of the American Express Gold Card for more details.
American Express® Green Card
- 3X Membership Rewards® Points on Restaurants worldwide, including takeout and delivery.
- 3X points on transit including trains, buses, ferries, subway, and more.
- 3X points on travel including airfare, hotels, cruises, tours, car rentals, and more.
- 1X points on other purchases
- 3X Membership Rewards® Points on Restaurants worldwide, including takeout and delivery.
- 3X points on transit including trains, buses, ferries, subway, and more.
- 3X points on travel including airfare, hotels, cruises, tours, car rentals, and more.
- 1X points on other purchases
American Express® Green Card* point values
|Redemption method
|Value
|Statement credit
|1 point = 0.6 cents
|Amazon (pay with points at checkout)
|1 point = 0.7 cents
|Flights (booked through American Express Travel)
|1 point = 1 cent
|Prepaid rental cars (booked through American Express Travel)
|1 point = 0.7 cents
|Prepaid hotels (booked through American Express Travel)
|1 point = 0.7 cents
|Gift cards
|1 point = up to 1 cent
The Amex EveryDay® Preferred Credit Card
- 3x points at U.S. supermarkets, on up to $6,000 per year in purchases (then 1x)
- 2x points at U.S. gas stations
- 1x points on other purchases
- 3x points at U.S. supermarkets, on up to $6,000 per year in purchases (then 1x)
- 2x points at U.S. gas stations
- 1x points on other purchases
Amex Everyday® Preferred Credit Card* point values
|Redemption method
|Value
|Statement credit
|1 point = 0.6 cents
|Amazon (pay with points at checkout)
|1 point = 0.7 cents
|Prepaid flights (booked through American Express Travel)
|1 point = 1 cent
|Prepaid rental cars (booked through American Express Travel)
|1 point = 0.7 cents
|Prepaid hotels (booked through American Express Travel)
|1 point = 0.7 cents
|Gift cards
|1 point = up to 1 cent
Amex EveryDay® Credit Card
- 2x points at U.S. supermarkets, on up to $6,000 per year in purchases (then 1x)
- 1x points on other purchases
- 2x points at U.S. supermarkets, on up to $6,000 per year in purchases (then 1x)
- 1x points on other purchases
Amex Everyday® Credit Card* point values
|Redemption method
|Value
|Statement credit
|1 point = 0.6 cents
|Amazon (pay with points at checkout)
|1 point = 0.7 cents
|Flights (booked through American Express Travel)
|1 point = 1 cent
|Prepaid rental cars (booked through American Express Travel)
|1 point = 0.7 cents
|Prepaid hotels (booked through American Express Travel)
|1 point = 0.7 cents
|Gift cards
|1 point = up to 1 cent
*All information about the American Express Green Card, Amex Everyday Preferred Credit Card and Amex Everyday Credit Card has been collected independently by CNET and has not been reviewed by the issuer.
The editorial content on this page is based solely on objective, independent assessments by our writers and is not influenced by advertising or partnerships. It has not been provided or commissioned by any third party. However, we may receive compensation when you click on links to products or services offered by our partners.