Once you're approved for a new credit card, it will take between seven and 10 business days to arrive in most cases. Some issuers offer expedited service for a fee if you need your card faster, however, and some banks will provide a virtual credit card number that you can use as soon as you're approved. The best way to get your card as soon as possible is to provide all of the requested documentation with your application. Here's everything you need to know to about how to apply, how to get approved and how long you'll have to wait before using your new card.
How long does it take to get a credit card?
When applying for a new credit card, the issuer will verify your identity and review your credit history. If completed online, the application and approval process should take just a few minutes.
If you're approved, it can take as little as seven business days for a new card to arrive, but it may take up to 14 business days. If you need it faster, some card issuers offer expedited service for a fee.
Certain types of credit cards can be used the same day you apply, however. For example, you can typically apply for retail store credit cards in-store, and new cardholders can use the card the same day to make a purchase. Similarly, if the card issuer has a local branch, you may be able to obtain a temporary card to use right away.
How to apply for a credit card
Applying for a credit card is as simple as filling out an online form. Most credit card issuers ask for the same personal information, including your full legal name, Social Security Number or Individual Tax Identification Number, mailing address, gross annual income, employment status and housing costs. Some issuers may ask for your employer's phone number or a tax document if you are self-employed. You can also apply over the phone or by mail, but this may take longer.
What is instant approval?
Instant approval for a credit card could mean a few things, depending on the issuer. For example, if you're instantly approved, you could mean that you not only know you're approved, but you also have access to your account number, as well as your credit card number.
But that isn't always the case. In some cases, you'll know you're approved for the credit card, but you may not have access to your credit line. In general, instant approval is more common from the major issuers. But you may have better luck finding instant access to your full credit line from smaller issuers.
What is preapproval?
Preapproval for credit cards is when a card issuer does a soft credit check to see which cards you may be eligible for. Preapproval can be completed online in a few minutes at the issuers website and you can apply right after you get preapproved. For only a few minutes of time, you can avoid unnecessary dings to your credit by avoiding formal applications that are unlikely to be accepted.
How to get a replacement credit card
If you lose your credit card, it's important to contact your credit card company right away. Inform them of the situation, and they will put a stop on your card. They should then send you a replacement card as soon as possible. This may take up to a week, depending on the situation.
The bottom line
It can take up to two weeks for a new credit card to arrive, but you may be able to request expedited service. You can alternatively opt for a card that offers instant access to your account. Either way, applying for a credit card is as simple as taking a few minutes to fill out an online form.
The editorial content on this page is based solely on objective, independent assessments by our writers and is not influenced by advertising or partnerships. It has not been provided or commissioned by any third party. However, we may receive compensation when you click on links to products or services offered by our partners.