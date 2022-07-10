IPVanish VPN Sale Prime Day Deals That Excite Where to Buy MacBook Air M2 Best Buy Challenges Prime Day Peloton Guide Review Armstrong Internet Review Fire TV Stick for $17 Right iPhone for You
Get $200 for Amazon Prime Day Shopping With This Credit Card

The Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card will also get you 6% cash back on Prime Day deals.

Jaclyn DeJohn headshot
Jaclyn DeJohn
2 min read

The Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card* is offering a boosted welcome bonus for new cardholders now through July 29, just in time for Prime Day deals. While some Prime Day deals are now live, the main event is happening this week over July 12 and 13.

You'll get a $200 Amazon gift card instantly when you're approved for the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card (usually it comes with a $100 or $150 instant gift card). Being able to unlock the welcome bonus immediately makes this card stand out -- most credit card welcome bonuses require you to reach a minimum spending threshold first. 

Not only that, but if you use the card during the Prime Day, you'll get an additional 1% back on Amazon and Whole Foods purchases for a total of 6% cash back. So, if you spend $300 with the card during Prime Day, you can apply the $200 gift card at checkout, bringing your balance down to $100. You'll then earn 6% cash back on the remainder, which means you earn $6 in rewards to be used for a future purchase -- yielding a net purchase price of $94. 

The card also has solid rewards for Amazon Prime members year-round. You can earn 10% back or more on a rotating selection of items and categories, but otherwise you'll regularly earn 5% rewards on all your Amazon and Whole Foods purchases.

Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card

Card Highlights
Intro OfferFrom July 1 through July 29, Prime members get a $200 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval for the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Card.
APR14.99% to 22.99% Variable
Intro Purchase APRN/A
Recommended Credit Excellent/Good
Reward Rates
  • 5% back at Amazon.com and Whole Foods Market with eligible Prime membership*
  • 2% back at restaurants, gas stations, and drugstores*
  • 1% back on all other purchases*
Annual Fee$0
Additional Details
Balance Transfer APR14.99% to 22.99% Variable
Balance Transfer Fee Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater.
Late Payment Fee Up to $39
Foreign Transaction Fees None
Rewards & Redemption Details
While this credit card has no annual fee, you'll have to be a Prime member, which costs $139 annually and gets you access to free one-day and two-day shipping, and the streaming service Prime Video. 

You won't have to wait to start using this credit card for Amazon purchases, since it'll be added to your Amazon account once you're approved, even before the physical card arrives in the mail. Note that you don't have to use your $200 Amazon gift card before the July 29 promotional expiration -- you just have to apply for the card by this date. 

For more details on this card's financing and rewards programs, see our full review of the Amazon Prime Visa Signature Card.

*All information about the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card has been collected independently by CNET and has not been reviewed by the issuer.

The editorial content on this page is based solely on objective, independent assessments by our writers and is not influenced by advertising or partnerships. It has not been provided or commissioned by any third party. However, we may receive compensation when you click on links to products or services offered by our partners.