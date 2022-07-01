For a Limited Time, Earn 4% With the Apple Card -- Here's How

For a limited time, the Apple Card is offering 4% cash back on select purchases from a list of merchants. You have to be an iPhone user to get this extra cash-back offer -- much of the Apple Card's rewards system involves using Apple Pay, a payment program built into the iPhone's digital wallet app.
There are two ways iPhone users can earn the 4% rewards rate through July 31. You can make purchases in apps, or you can make online purchases with the Apple Card via Apply Pay with designated merchants.
Merchants in this promotion include: StubHub, Petco, HotelTonight, Fandango, Yeti, J. Crew, Ray-Ban and Crocs. It's a good spread of brands if you're shopping for summer gear and activities, though it's not a practical promotion for saving money on everyday spending.
You'll continue to earn 2% cash back when you use your iPhone to make any other transactions with the Apple Card via Apple Pay. Apple reports that 85% of US merchants accept Apple Pay. When you use the physical Apple Card, you'll earn only 1% on your purchases.
If you're looking for a payment option that's more well-rounded, Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card gets you 2% cash rewards on your purchases without those stipulations, and it has a welcome bonus and introductory APR, as well.
Alternatively, the new X1 Card is another tech-friendly credit card that operates via app. It offers a better assortment of virtual credit cards than the Apple Card, and gives you opportunities to earn 3x and 4x points on all purchases, beyond the base 2x flat rate. For more details, see our full review of the X1 credit card.
*All information about the Target RedCard and X1 Card has been collected independently by CNET and has not been reviewed by the issuer.