Does Applying for a Credit Card Hurt Your Credit?

Applying for a new credit card can affect your credit score in a few different ways. If a lender does a hard inquiry, it will lower your score by a few points -- but there are other implications beyond that upfront impact. It's important to understand how the process works so you can pick the best strategy for your circumstances.
How applying for a credit card can affect your credit score
The exact effect of applying for a new credit card on your credit score depends on a few different factors. Your credit history -- which includes all your past and current loans and credit accounts -- not only affects the odds of your application being approved, but also how approvals will affect your credit score.
How a hard inquiry affects your credit score
The application itself will lower your score by a few points. Lenders will pull your credit report from one of the main three credit bureaus -- Experian, Equifax or TransUnion -- when you apply for a new credit card. When this happens, your credit score can drop slightly. This is called a hard inquiry, or hard credit pull, which can lower your credit score by a few points. Potential lenders use hard inquiries to see whether you've defaulted on a loan, how you handle payments and if you've recently taken out other loans or credit cards.
How getting approved affects your credit score
Meanwhile, getting approved for a card affects several major factors of your credit score. If you have an established credit history, opening a new account will likely decrease your average age of accounts. However, with a new established line of credit, your total credit limit across all open accounts will increase, making it easier to keep your balances at or below 30% of your limit. This is referred to as your credit utilization ratio. If you don't have many accounts in your credit history, adding another one in the mix can also help boost your score.
Being denied for a credit card won't have a direct impact on your credit score besides the minor ding from the application.
Using preapproval and prequalification
Many credit card issuers offer the option to check if you're preapproved or prequalified for a certain credit card. In this scenario, a lender may perform a "soft" credit check, or soft credit pull, in order to get an idea of your financial situation. A soft credit check doesn't affect your credit score, however -- but it also doesn't quite guarantee approval.
You'll still have to submit a formal application. But checking to see if you are preapproved for a credit card before you apply can help you avoid unnecessary hard inquiries.
Additionally, you can monitor your credit report to spot any inaccuracies so you can apply for credit with confidence.
Before applying for a new credit card
Applying for a new credit card has its advantages and disadvantages, and before you make a decision, there are a few things to consider.
Some advantages include the ability to build credit and the fact that your credit card is more secure than cash. You can use it for online purchases and make big purchases without the need for cash or a personal check.
There are disadvantages to applying for a new credit card, however. For example, you may be tempted to overspend and fall into debt. Credit cards also have vague or strict approval requirements, which can be frustrating if you don't know your status. When you apply for a credit card, there is also a chance of damaging your credit score.
When you apply for a credit card, be prepared to provide personal information like your income, employer, housing payment, Social Security number and contact information.
The bottom line
While being denied for a credit card won't have a direct impact on your credit score, there are a few things you can do to improve your credit score before applying for another card.
First, understand that paying all your bills on time and maintaining your credit score are important factors in credit card approval. Look for errors on your credit report and dispute them before applying for another card.
The next step is to find the best credit card for your situation. If you're just starting out, you can opt for one of the best first credit cards, or for a secured credit card, which requires a security deposit. There are specialty credit cards for any needs -- from balance transfer credit cards to student credit cards to rewards credit cards.
