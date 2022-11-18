Do You Need a Credit Card?

Even if you don't think you'll use a credit card for everyday spending, there are many reasons to consider getting one. A credit card can help lay the foundation of your financial health and prepare you to take on bigger commitments in the future -- like a car loan or mortgage. Still, there are potential pitfalls that you should consider before applying.
Should you get a credit card?
There are a plethora of reasons for getting a credit card. Most importantly, a credit card can help you build your credit score and offer you many practical benefits.
For example, when you turn 18 you may want to establish a credit profile. When you have good credit, you can qualify for a rewards credit card and earn cash back on your spending. When you need to finance a large purchase or emergency expense and can't pay in full, a credit card can help you bridge the gap.
However, credit cards pose the risk of accumulating debt if you are not disciplined. If you think you may not be able to handle the responsibility, there are alternative ways to build credit. For example, you can report your monthly phone and utility bills to Experian Boost. You also might become an authorized user on someone else's credit card to piggyback off the cardholder's credit history.
Before you apply, consider some of the situations when you shouldn't apply for a credit card, such as:
- When you're struggling to pay off credit card debt. If you have credit card debt, focus on paying down your balance before applying for a new card. You can consolidate your credit card debt or transfer your balance to a new credit card, but that doesn't make your debt go away.
- When you've recently applied for several credit products. A hard inquiry, or credit check, can temporarily worsen your credit score, so it's best to limit credit applications.
- When you're planning to apply for a major financial product, like a mortgage or car loan. Hard credit inquiries made shortly before mortgage and loan applications may raise a red flag to lenders.
How does a credit card help you build credit?
To establish credit, you need to establish a history of responsible borrowing and repayment, and the easiest way to do that is with a credit card. Your credit card issuer will report your payment and usage history to the three credit bureaus that report on your credit score.
Your first credit card will help you build credit if you use it properly. Pay your bill in full and on time each month. You should also stay well below your credit limit, as using more than 30% of your credit limit can negatively impact your score.
Pros and cons of credit cards
Pros:
- Build credit: You establish a history of responsible borrowing and repayment.
- Earn rewards: You can earn rewards in the form of cash back, points or miles.
- Fraud protection: Credit cards offer fraud protection to protect you from unauthorized charges.
- Borrowing: If you have limited savings and you need to pay for an emergency, you can put the payment on your credit card. Or, if you have a major purchase in mind, you may be able to put it on a credit card with a 0% introductory APR and then pay it off over time without interest charges.
Cons:
- Tempts you to overspend: If a credit card is too easy to use, it can be tempting to make purchases that you can't really afford.
- Interest charges: Interest charges can head sky-high quickly if you carry a balance.
- Fees: You may incur annual fees and late payment fees, among others.
Credit cards vs. debit cards
Credit cards come with some distinct advantages over debit cards -- but your comfort level with them may be most important. Credit cards are more secure because they are not tied to your bank account, so hackers can't access your funds if your credit card information is stolen. Credit cards can also help you build your credit score and you may avoid surcharges at some stores. However, debit cards don't require a credit check and can also help you avoid overspending and interest charges.
How to apply for a credit card
First, you'll have to compare different credit cards. Find out which card offers the best rewards and benefits for you, but also make sure the terms are right, including annual fees and interest rates.
To apply, go to the website and fill out an application. You must be 18 years old or older, and you'll need personal information like your name, Social Security Number, income, housing payment and address.
If you check if you're preapproved for a credit card, you can get a general idea of your approval odds without damaging your credit.
The bottom line
Whether or not you need a credit card comes down to your personal preferences and risk tolerance, but most people can benefit from a credit card one way or another. The key is to pick the right credit card for your particular financial situation and spending habits, and to practice healthy credit behavior by making your payments on time and in full.
