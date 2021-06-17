Do this before Prime Day to score a free $150 Amazon gift card

Do you have an Amazon Prime subscription? Could you use an extra $150 to spend on Prime Day? (Or any day, really?) Consider adding a new credit card to your wallet: If you sign up for an Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card, you'll get a $150 Amazon gift card. And not in four to six weeks or anything like that; it's awarded as soon as you're approved.
I don't recall ever seeing a sign-up bonus this high. Around the holidays it was $100, and since then it's been hanging at $70.
This is not a one-and-done proposition, either: Amazon's no-annual-fee Visa also pays you back 5% on just about everything you buy from Amazon and Whole Foods. You get 2% back at restaurants, drug stores and gas stations, and 1% on most other purchases.
Read more: Best early Prime Day 2021 deals
Here's a lesser-known benefit: Amazon frequently runs exclusive offers for Prime Card holders. Right now, for example, you can get 10% back when you purchase from select small business brands -- and that's on top of any existing discounts that might be active.
I will note that there are some pretty mixed customer reviews for this card, though it seems many of the lower ratings have to do with poor customer service from Chase, the issuing bank. For what it's worth, I've had a Prime Rewards Visa for a couple years. I use it exclusively for Amazon purchases, and it's been hassle-free. Your mileage may vary, of course.
As with any credit card offer, be sure to read all the terms and conditions first.
