Discover it Secured Credit Card: Build Your Credit While Earning Cash Back

The Discover it® Secured Credit Card* is one of the best -- if not the best -- secured credit cards on the market.

Secured credit cards are designed for people looking to build or rebuild credit. They typically don't have an annual fee and often accept cardholders who either don't have a credit score or have a compromised credit score. What's the catch? You need to put down a deposit to maintain your account. In most cases, the size of your deposit is the size of your credit limit.

Most secured credit cards don't offer perks besides the opportunity to build credit. Not only does Discover offer one of the few rewards programs for secured cards, it is unequivocally the best secured rewards program out there right now. Though it may have a smaller credit limit range and a slightly more stringent application process than other secured cards, the cash-back rewards and welcome bonus make it more valuable than its competitors.

The Discover it Secured Credit Card is intended for anyone looking to establish or boost their credit, while easing into the responsibility of owning a credit card. Students and young adults are good candidates, as well as those who have experienced past financial struggles. Not only will you be able to build your credit with this card with responsible use, you'll be able to earn cash back on all of your purchases to further stretch your budget.

In this article

See Rates and Fees Card Highlights Intro Offer Intro Offer: Unlimited Cashback Match - only from Discover. Discover will automatically match all the cash back you've earned at the end of your first year! There's no minimum spending or maximum rewards. Just a dollar-for-dollar match. APR22.99% Variable Recommended Credit New/Rebuilding Credit Reward Rates Annual Fee$0 Intro Purchase APRN/A Additional Details Intro Balance Transfer APR10.99% for 6 months Balance Transfer Fee 3% intro balance transfer fee, up to 5% fee on future balance transfers (see terms)* Balance Transfer APR22.99% Variable Late Payment Fee None the first time you pay late. After that, up to $40. Foreign Transaction Fees None Rewards & Redemption Details

Read more: Best secured credit cards

Deposit limits and requirements

Discover has a credit limit range of $200 to $2,500, with a credit limit that is always directly proportional to the deposit amount. While the range is on the low end of the spectrum, it may be a benefit for anyone looking to reduce the temptation of overspending with their credit card.

Your credit limit is determined by a combination of the credit limit range, your income and your ability to pay, which is determined by running a hard check on your credit. Not all secured card companies look at your credit score, but Discover does. However, the absence of a credit history is not a dealbreaker if you have some recorded income and cash for a deposit. A low credit score typically won't exclude you either, though a lower credit score is likely to reduce your permitted credit limit. If you want to check the likelihood of being accepted without dinging your credit, preapproval is available.

Rewards program and welcome bonus

This card's rewards program is reminiscent of others in Discover's portfolio. You earn 2% cash back at gas stations and restaurants, on up to $1,000 in combined expenditure per quarter, then 1%. You'll also earn 1% on all other purchases with no limit. But the welcome bonus, the Unlimited Cashback Match program, really boosts the value proposition. With this program, Discover will match all your cash back earned at the end of your first year as an account holder. When Discover disburses the match at your first account anniversary, you'll have effectively doubled all of your earnings. But keep in mind, these rewards are only worthwhile if you're paying your bill in full every month to avoid interest charges.

Even when compared to a traditional credit card, these are pretty decent rewards rates. The only other secured card on our radar that has a rewards program, the FirstTech Federal Credit Union Platinum Secured Mastercard®*, offers just 1 point (equivalent to $0.01 when redeemed for a statement credit) per dollar spent.

Building credit with this card

Oftentimes, secured credit cards are meant to get the cardholder started in the right direction with building credit. Many issuers will automatically review your credit limit and deposit requirements at certain checkpoints, and some offer other benefits to help you track and improve your credit.

For the Discover it Secured Credit Card, beginning at seven months of being a cardholder, Discover will automatically review your account standing to determine if you qualify for a promotion to a traditional card, at which point Discover will issue you a refund of your security deposit. As another perk, Discover will populate your statement with your FICO score for free to help you learn how your actions affect your credit.

Comparable cards

Chime Credit Builder Secured Visa Credit Card

The Chime Credit Builder Secured Visa Credit Card* is arguably the other best secured credit card on the market. Instead of focusing on rewards, however, this card focuses on ease of access. If you'd rather your credit not be checked, or need to ease into credit-building without the threat of racking up interest, this is hands-down the best choice for you.

There is no credit check with this card -- your credit limit is determined by your deposit amount, period. And there are no minimum or maximum thresholds for your credit limit. There's no interest either, because payments come directly out of your deposit each month. To re-up your credit limit, simply add more to your deposit. It functions more like a debit card, but this card still reports to the credit bureaus to help you rebuild.

FirstTech Federal Credit Union Platinum Secured Mastercard®

FirstTech's Secured Mastercard is another secured credit card that unconventionally offers a rewards program. However, the program is much more basic than that of the Discover it Secured Credit Card, and there is no welcome bonus. You simply earn 1 point per dollar spent on all purchases, with a $0.01 redemption value. Discover's clearly got the edge, but this is a worthy alternative if the Discover it Secured Credit Card is not the right choice for you.

There is no balance transfer fee with this card, which would be noteworthy if it wasn't a secured card. If you have the cash to cover the deposit on the secured card, you're better off using that to pay off the balance you're considering transferring.

Discover it® chrome

If you were to choose a congruent traditional card from Discover's lineup, it would be the Discover it® chrome*. It offers the exact same rewards and welcome offer as the Discover it Secured Credit Card, but it also offers an introductory 0% APR on purchases and balance transfers for 15 months (11.99% to 22.99% variable APR thereafter) in exchange for your minimally "good" credit (typically a FICO score of 670 or above). However, if you have a good credit score, you may want to shop around for other cash-back credit cards depending on your spending habits.

Alternatively, the Discover it® Student chrome* offers the same rewards and welcome bonus -- though the 0% introductory APR offer is only for six months on purchases (12.99% to 21.99% variable APR thereafter) -- but you do not need to have credit previously established to be approved, and you must be enrolled in a qualifying educational institution.

FAQs

What is a secured credit card? This type of credit card usually requires an upfront deposit equal to the credit limit. So, for a card with a credit limit of $500, you'd need to deposit $500. Secured credit cards are still subject to late and rejected payment fees and generate interest on outstanding balances. As such, a secured credit card presents lower risk to card issuers and allows them to extend lines of credit to borrowers who don't have good credit or meet the minimum credit score threshold.

How is my credit score calculated? Credit scores are calculated by looking at a variety of factors related to your personal credit, including length of credit history, payment history, amounts owed, new credit and credit mix. The exact weight of each factor depends on the score model (FICO, VantageScore, or other) and your own credit history. If, for example, you have no credit history, the other factors may be weighted more heavily. (Check out this article for more information on credit scores.)

How long does it take to improve my credit score? After opening a secured credit card account, it will take around one to two months for the secured credit card issuer to report it to a major credit bureau, at which point it will begin impacting your credit report and your credit score. Then it takes several additional months before the account's activity is substantial enough to make a difference. If you maintain a low or $0 balance and manage the rest of your finances well, you could raise your score several hundred points in a year or two, but it'll depend on your particular situation. If you have a longer credit history with a number of issues, it will take longer. If you have a shorter history, each month's activity will play a much larger role.

Our approach



We review the cards that are in the highest demand and offer the best benefits. We scour the fine print so there aren't any surprises when you open an account. We find the key factors that make a card stand out and compare them to other top cards. That way, readers can opt for a different card with similar features if our pick isn't right for them. Our reviews are regularly checked and updated to incorporate new recommendations, as well as to reflect changes in offers and the market.

*All information about the Discover it Secured Credit Card, Chime Credit Builder Secured Card, FirstTech Federal Credit Union Platinum Secured Mastercard, Discover it chrome and Discover it Student chrome has been collected independently by CNET and has not been reviewed by the issuer.

The editorial content on this page is based solely on objective, independent assessments by our writers and is not influenced by advertising or partnerships. It has not been provided or commissioned by any third party. However, we may receive compensation when you click on links to products or services offered by our partners.