Delta SkyMiles Platinum American Express Card Slashes Welcome Offer -- Is It Still Worth It?

The Delta SkyMiles® Platinum American Express Card's intro offer has deflated by almost half the bonus miles. This card once had the top-of-class intro offer amongst co-branded airline credit cards; now, it is roughly on par with competitors.
You can now earn 50,000 bonus miles and 5,000 Medallion® Qualification Miles (a currency used to help boost your Delta SkyMiles loyalty status) when you spend $2,000 in your first three months of being a cardholder. The value of points can vary depending on how they're redeemed, but they are generally worth about 1 cent each toward a Delta flight. This would put the value of the intro offer at roughly $500.
While the bonus has dropped from a whopping 90,000 bonus miles, the spending threshold has decreased from $3,000 to $2,000, making it a little easier to secure.
Given the $250 annual fee, is this card still worth it? We think so, because its primary draw is its airline rewards program, the best on our radar -- as long as you're OK with flying Delta. Check out our full review of the Delta SkyMiles Platinum American Express Card for more details on the rewards and other travel perks.
If you're interested in the luxury travel benefits this card offers but aren't a Delta loyalist, check out The Platinum Card® from American Express.
