Delivery Fees Too High? Chase Freedom Unlimited Extends DoorDash Benefit

The content on this page is accurate as of the posting date; however, some of the offers mentioned may have expired.
The Chase Freedom Unlimited® credit card has extended its promotion with DoorDash's food delivery subscription service, DashPass, which eliminates delivery fees and reduces other fees on eligible food orders. You now have until December 31, 2024, to take advantage of this offer.
When you activate this benefit through your account, you'll receive a complimentary three months of DashPass. After that, you'll be automatically enrolled in DashPass at a 50% discount for the next nine months. Regularly, DashPass costs $9.99 per month. So if you don't end up using the service often, remember to unenroll at the end of the third month.
With inflation on restaurants and dining at 6.9%, these savings could help soften the blow if you order delivery often. DashPass provides unlimited deliveries for a $0 fee and reduced service fees on eligible orders of $12 or more on both DoorDash and Caviar. With this added benefit, alongside 3% cash back on dining and restaurant purchases (including takeout and eligible dining services) and no annual fee, the Chase Freedom Unlimited earned a feature spot on our roundup of the best credit cards for restaurants and dining.
This extension also applies to several other Chase cards, including Chase Slate Edge℠, Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card and Chase Sapphire Reserve®.
The editorial content on this page is based solely on objective, independent assessments by our writers and is not influenced by advertising or partnerships. It has not been provided or commissioned by any third party. However, we may receive compensation when you click on links to products or services offered by our partners.