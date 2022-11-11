A credit card "chargeback" happens when a bank reverses a payment to resolve a dispute. If you notice a fraudulent charge or inaccurate payment amount, or you're dissatisfied with a product or service you paid for, you can initiate a chargeback with your card issuer. Your company will then reach out to the merchant's bank, and provide it with an opportunity to refute the claim. If the cardholder's bank determines that the purchase was invalid, you will receive a refund for the transaction. Here's everything you need to know about credit card chargebacks.

What is a credit card chargeback?

In short, a chargeback happens when a bank refunds a credit card payment that's been found to be illegitimate. Chargebacks are usually settled between a merchant and credit card issuer, but it's possible for a chargeback to happen to an individual -- for a suspicious ATM withdrawal, for example.



If the chargeback is not disputed, the merchant will issue a refund. If a merchant cancels a transaction for some reason, due to an error, that's known as a "voided" transaction. A chargeback shouldn't be confused with a credit card charge-off, which may happen if you fail to make at least the minimum monthly payment for six months in a row.

How do you reverse a payment?

You can reverse a payment by contacting the company that sold the product or service to you and ask for a refund. If you can't come to an agreement with the merchant, you can take the issue up with your credit card company and initiate a chargeback. Keep in mind: If you've already paid a part of the charge, you likely won't have the right to a chargeback.

Before contacting your credit card company to dispute a charge, review the terms of your credit card agreement to make sure that you understand the dispute process. If you're not satisfied with your company's resolution of the dispute, you can take your complaint to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

When should you use a credit card chargeback?

A chargeback is appropriate if you've attempted to resolve the issue with the merchant first and the purchase was made in your home state or within 100 miles of your home address or the price of the service or product was more than $50. Chargebacks can also be used in the case of unauthorized credit card use or failure to deliver a product or service.



If you are a cardholder, you should not use a chargeback if you simply forgot about the purchase, if a family member made the purchase, if there is a misunderstanding between you and the bank, or if a chargeback would be more convenient than resolving the problem.



Chargebacks are also not appropriate for buyer's remorse or dissatisfaction with a product. Instead, you should work with the merchant to resolve the issue. Chargebacks also cannot be used to dispute a transaction that is the result of identity theft.

What are the drawbacks of a credit card chargeback?

Just because chargebacks allow you to keep a refund or remove the charge from your credit card statement doesn't mean that you should use the ability whenever you feel the urge. The drawbacks of credit card chargebacks include the following:

If you use your chargeback ability as a replacement for monitoring your accounts for fraudulent use, you may still end up being responsible for fraudulent charges. Chargebacks are intended to resolve legitimate billing errors, but if you abuse chargebacks, you may be subject to legal action.

Funds being tied up: Chargebacks can take weeks or even months to resolve, whereas a simple refund can often be obtained in just a few days.

Higher fees: If a chargeback is overturned, the cardholder may be subject to an administrative fee or other consequences from the bank.

Businesses becoming stricter: If the bank suspects that a cardholder is filing illegitimate chargebacks as a means of cyber-shoplifting, the cardholder's line of credit may be canceled and their account closed.

Taking a credit score hit: Having less credit available to the cardholder will cause their credit score to drop, making it harder to secure additional credit in the future.

How to submit a chargeback

Unlike a refund, chargebacks are initiated through your credit card company, not the merchant. The process for submitting a chargeback varies depending on the card issuer, but generally, you will need to identify the erroneous charge and work with the issuer to initiate the process.

You may be able to initiate or process most disputes entirely online, or you may need to call your bank or submit a written request. The credit card issuer may request supporting documentation via mail or through a form online. Your bank will either post a temporary credit to your account for the disputed amount or pause payments and interest on that charge.

What happens after you submit a chargeback

The credit card issuer will reach out to the merchant's bank to ask for evidence to refute the claim. If the cardholder's bank decides that the purchase was not valid, then the cardholder will receive a refund for the transaction.

This process can take up to 60 days to complete. If the cardholder's bank decides that the purchase was valid, then the charge will not be removed from their account, and the cardholder will be charged a fee for filing a false claim.

How does a chargeback affect retailers?

Chargebacks affect retailers in several ways. First, they lose the revenue from the sale, as well as the value of the merchandise and any overhead costs associated with fulfilling the order. They also have to pay a fee for every chargeback. Chargebacks can cause customer dissatisfaction and lead to negative reviews or publicity. Finally, chargebacks can label the retailer as "high risk," which can result in higher fees and penalties.

The bottom line

Chargebacks are a way for cardholders to dispute a charge and receive a refund. Chargebacks can be due to a billing error, fraud, or dissatisfaction with the quality of the product or service.



If you use your chargeback ability as a replacement for monitoring your accounts for fraudulent use, you may still end up being responsible for fraudulent charges. Chargebacks are intended to resolve legitimate billing errors, but if you abuse chargebacks, you may be subject to legal action.

The editorial content on this page is based solely on objective, independent assessments by our writers and is not influenced by advertising or partnerships. It has not been provided or commissioned by any third party. However, we may receive compensation when you click on links to products or services offered by our partners.