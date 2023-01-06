Why You Can Trust CNET Advertiser Disclosure
CNET's Editors' Choice Awards: The Best Credit Cards for 2023

Whatever you're looking for in a credit card, these eight rise above the rest.

Jaclyn DeJohn
Justin Jaffe
Jan. 06, 2023
Credit cards are a powerful financial tool. And they're pervasive: More than one-quarter of US consumer payments in 2021 were made with a credit card. But choosing the best credit card can be complicated and confusing, with more than 1,000 cards on the market today. To help you navigate our changing financial world, CNET Money editors have awarded the best cards for 2023 with an Editors' Choice Award

2023 CNET Editors' Choice Award logo

A handful of new, innovative credit cards arrived on the scene in 2022. Some offered helpful and practical features such as virtual card numbers. Some provided simpler or more lucrative rewards. And others made it easier for first-time cardholders to establish and build credit. 

CNET analyzes credit cards across multiple categories in an effort to help you identify the best credit card for your needs. We make our recommendations according to a rigorous methodology based on our deep knowledge of the market landscape, which includes factors such as approval rates, features and interest rates. You can learn more about how we evaluate credit cards here: How CNET Tests Credit Cards

Whether you need a card for a balance transfer, to earn the best rewards or to start building your credit profile, the eight cards below are best-in-class. 

innovation-cnet.png


Rewards:

X1 Card

Winner of the CNET Innovation Award

Cash-back:

Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card

Travel:

Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card

Business:

Ink Business Cash® Credit Card

Balance transfer:

BankAmericard® credit card

Low credit:

Petal® 2 "Cash Back, No Fees" Visa® Credit Card

Student:

Discover it® Student Cash Back

Retail:

Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card

