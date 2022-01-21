Citi credit cards for 2022

Citi is an advertising partner.
While Citi's portfolio of credit cards is smaller than that of other major financial institutions, it punches above its weight in terms of cardholder benefits and security. For instance, Citi -- also known as Citibank -- offers virtual credit cards right from your account, which is rare, and many of its credit cards offer purchase protection. Citi's banking division is closely tied to its credit card accounts, and cardholders with good credit sometimes receive low-APR loan offers directly through their credit account without a credit check.
Intro BonusN/A
APR13.99% - 23.99% (Variable)
Recommended Credit Excellent, Good
Reward Rates
- Earn 2% on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases.
Annual Fee$0
Intro Purchase APRN/A
Intro Balance Transfer APR0% intro for 18 months on Balance Transfers
Balance Transfer Fee There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. A balance transfer fee of 5% of each transfer ($5 minimum) applies if completed after 4 months of account opening.
Balance Transfer APR13.99% - 23.99% (Variable)
Late Payment Fee Up to $40
Foreign Transaction Fees 3%
Penalty APR Up to 29.99% (Variable)
- Earn 2% on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases.
Intro BonusEarn 60,000 bonus ThankYou® Points after you spend $4,000 in purchases within the first 3 months of account opening
APR15.99% - 23.99% (Variable)
Recommended Credit Excellent, Good
Reward Rates
- Earn 3 Points per $1 spent at Restaurants and Supermarkets
- Earn 3 Points per $1 spent at Gas Stations, Air Travel and Hotels
- Earn 1 Point per $1 spent on all other purchases
Annual Fee$95
Intro Purchase APRN/A
Balance Transfer Fee Balance transfer fee applies with this offer 5% of each balance transfer; $5 minimum.
Balance Transfer APR15.99% - 23.99% (Variable)
Late Payment Fee Up to $40
Foreign Transaction Fees 0%
Penalty APR Up to 29.99% (Variable)
- Earn 3 Points per $1 spent at Restaurants and Supermarkets
- Earn 3 Points per $1 spent at Gas Stations, Air Travel and Hotels
- Earn 1 Point per $1 spent on all other purchases
Intro BonusN/A
APR13.74% - 23.74% (Variable)
Recommended Credit Excellent, Good
Reward RatesN/A
Annual Fee$0
Intro Purchase APR0% for 12 months on Purchases
Intro Balance Transfer APR0% for 21 months on Balance Transfers
Balance Transfer Fee Balance transfer fee applies with this offer 5% of each balance transfer; $5 minimum.
Balance Transfer APR13.74% - 23.74% (Variable)
Late Payment Fee Up to $40
Foreign Transaction Fees 3%
Penalty APR Up to 29.99% (Variable)
Intro BonusN/A
APR14.74% - 24.74% (Variable)
Recommended Credit Excellent, Good
Reward RatesN/A
Annual Fee$0
Intro Purchase APR0% for 12 months on Purchases
Intro Balance Transfer APR0% for 21 months on Balance Transfers
Balance Transfer Fee Balance transfer fee applies with this offer 5% of each balance transfer; $5 minimum
Balance Transfer APR14.74% - 24.74% (Variable)
Late Payment Fee No Late Fees
Foreign Transaction Fees 3%
Intro BonusEarn 50,000 American Airlines AAdvantage® bonus miles after spending $5,000 in purchases within the first 3 months of account opening.
APR15.99% - 24.99% (Variable)
Recommended Credit Excellent, Good
Reward Rates
- 2 AAdvantage® miles for every $1 spent on eligible American Airlines purchases
- 1 AAdvantage® miles for every $1 spent on other purchases
Annual Fee$450
Intro Purchase APRN/A
Balance Transfer Fee 5% of each balance transfer; $5 minimum.
Balance Transfer APR15.99% - 24.99% (Variable)
Late Payment Fee Up to $40
Foreign Transaction Fees 0%
Penalty APR Up to 29.99% (Variable)
- 2 AAdvantage® miles for every $1 spent on eligible American Airlines purchases
- 1 AAdvantage® miles for every $1 spent on other purchases
The editorial content on this page is based solely on objective, independent assessments by our writers and is not influenced by advertising or partnerships. It has not been provided or commissioned by any third party. However, we may receive compensation when you click on links to products or services offered by our partners.