The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card is a midlevel travel rewards credit card, offering cardholders solid rewards for travel and dining purchases with a moderate $95 annual fee.

The annual fee and rewards structure places the Sapphire Preferred in between two other Chase cards, the pricier $550-per-year Chase Sapphire Reserve® and the no-annual-fee Chase Freedom Unlimited®. It's a great option for those who want more oomph than the Freedom Unlimited and who are looking to rack up travel rewards with less risk than a premium rewards credit card.

In fact, the real selling point of the Chase Sapphire Preferred card is its value for redeeming rewards for travel. If you are open to booking trips through the Chase Ultimate Rewards portal, you can net up to a whopping 6.25% back toward future travel redeemed through the portal. Seasoned travelers will also appreciate the flexibility to transfer points to airline and hotel partners. However, if you're not looking for travel rewards in a credit card, you'll be able to get better cash-back value for your spending habits elsewhere.

Overall, the Chase Sapphire Preferred is a trusty stalwart, but not quite spectacular. It's a good way to explore the world of travel rewards at a relatively low cost, while letting you potentially earn more than a standard no-annual-fee cash-back card.

Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card Card Highlights Intro Offer Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®. APR15.99%-22.99% Variable Recommended Credit Excellent/Good Reward Rates Annual Fee$95 Intro Purchase APRN/A Additional Details Balance Transfer Fee Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater. Balance Transfer APR15.99%-22.99% Variable Foreign Transaction Fees $0 Penalty APR Up to 29.99% Rewards & Redemption Details

Rewards and welcome bonus



Rewards are earned in the form of Ultimate Rewards points, a versatile currency that can be transferred to a number of airline and hotel partners, or redeemed for travel through the Chase portal called Chase Ultimate Rewards. The Sapphire Preferred earns cardholders 5x points on travel booked through Chase Ultimate Rewards, 3x points on dining, online grocery purchases and select streaming services, 2x points on other travel purchases and 1x points on everything else.

The Chase Sapphire Preferred's reward structure is most valuable for those who spend a significant amount on travel and dining, and for those who shop for groceries online. Since there's a big rewards difference between booking flights, hotels or car rentals through the Chase Ultimate Rewards portal (5x points) and regular travel purchases (2x points) -- which also include passenger trains, buses, taxis and more -- cardholders should use the travel portal whenever possible.

The welcome bonus is in line with similar cards -- 60,000 bonus points after spending $4,000 on purchases within the first three months from account opening. This bonus is worth $750 if used to book travel through the Chase Ultimate Reward portal, or $600 if redeemed as cash back or through other methods.

Redeeming your Ultimate Rewards points

The value of your reward rates is determined by the method of redemption. While Chase offers a variety of redemption options at $0.01 per point -- including cash, gift cards and statement credits -- the two most valuable ways to redeem Ultimate Rewards points are by booking travel through the travel portal or transferring your points to an affiliate partner.

If you use your points to book travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards, you'll get a 25% value bonus, making one point worth 1.25 cents (or 100 points = $1.25). That means your Chase travel purchases earn 6.25% back in rewards toward future travel, which is a great rate. It also means when you apply points earned on other purchase categories to travel via the portal, you effectively earn rates of 3.75% on dining, online grocery purchases and select streaming services, 2.5% back on other travel purchases, and 1.25% back on all other purchases.

Meanwhile, if you transfer your points to one of Chase's 14 travel partners -- such as United, Southwest, AirFrance, British Airways, JetBlue, Hyatt and others -- you'll get a 1-to-1 transfer ratio, meaning one Ultimate Rewards point will get you one British Airways Avios point, or one United MileagePlus mile. The actual point value will vary depending on the specific trip and partner.

Using the Chase Ultimate Rewards travel portal

Given that the highest reward rates are for purchases made through the travel portal, it's important to get a preview of that experience. The Ultimate Rewards platform uses a third-party booking tool that looks across a variety of airlines and hotels for the best prices, similar to Expedia or Priceline.

The tool itself is accessible and easy-to-use. However, you can't always choose between the main cabin and basic economy. You also won't earn miles or elite status points on the respective airline or hotel, since you're not booking directly with them. When it comes to customer service, there can sometimes be issues resolving problems with third-party bookings.

That said, the rewards rate bump is worth it for most people. But if you always prefer to book directly with an airline, there are other cards that don't have that restriction, like The Platinum Card® from American Express, or credit cards for specific airlines.

Other travel perks

In addition to the rewards and welcome bonus, the Chase Sapphire Preferred also offers a $50 annual hotel credit, which can be applied toward hotel stays booked through the Ultimate Rewards travel portal. For cautious travelers, the Sapphire Preferred has trip cancellation and interruption insurance, an auto rental collision damage waiver and lost luggage insurance. And, as one would hope with a travel credit card, there are no foreign transaction fees.

Comparable cards

Citi Premier® Card

The Citi Premier® Card is also a midlevel travel card with a $95 annual fee. It is less travel-focused than the Chase Sapphire Preferred, and offers a well-rounded rewards program and greater flexibility. You earn 3x points on air travel and hotels, restaurants, gas stations and supermarkets, and 1x points on everything else. Points are equivalent to $0.01 each when redeemed for cash back or a statement credit, or as travel booked through Thankyou.com. This flat 3% rate back on air travel and hotels offers more flexibility with how you book and earn points.

The welcome bonus appears equivalent for both cards (60,000 points after you spend $4,000 on purchases within the first three months of account opening), but the 25% boost offered by Chase when redeemed for travel through the Ultimate Rewards portal can earn you $750 compared to Citi's $600.



Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card

The Capital One Venture Rewards credit card is another comparable travel card with a $95 annual fee and 60,000-mile welcome bonus after spending $3,000 in the first three months of account opening. With the Venture Rewards, cardholders earn unlimited 2x miles on all purchases, and 5x miles on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel. Miles are worth $0.01 with most redemption methods, and there is no additional redemption value when you book through Capital One Travel.

Like the Sapphire Preferred, the Venture Rewards is a good entry point into the world of travel rewards. If you don't like to worry about which categories most of your expenses fall in, the Venture Rewards' flat rate across all purchases is a simple option.

Chase Sapphire Reserve®

The Chase Sapphire Reserve® is in a bit of a different league than the Sapphire Preferred. It's a premium travel card, so avid travelers may want to consider this luxury. While the Chase Sapphire Reserve card's $550 annual fee is steep, the yearly travel credit of $300 essentially brings the overall cost down to $250, making that fee more manageable.

The 50,000-point bonus -- earned after spending $4,000 in the first three months -- is worth $750 toward travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards. The reward rates are also slightly better than the Sapphire Preferred, and when you redeem through Chase's travel portal, you get a 50% bonus instead of 25%. All together, it's fairly reasonable to make up for the difference in the annual fee, but it will require some work.

As an additional perk, cardholders get a statement credit reimbursement for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck (worth $100 for Global Entry or $85 for TSA PreCheck, both of which are valid for five years), plus a number of VIP-style travel perks.

FAQs

How do travel credit cards work? Travel credit cards turn purchases into points or miles that can be redeemed for travel purchases, like flights and hotel stays. Sometimes you can redeem those points for cash or a gift card, but you typically get the best rate when using them to book travel. The top cards have their own travel booking portals through which you can find flights, hotels and rental cars. Sometimes, points are worth more when used in credit card company portals. Airline credit cards and hotel credit cards operate like loyalty programs in that you stay in a closed-loop rewards system. You earn rewards when you purchase flights or book hotels through your chosen companies, and you can use those points for perks or future bookings through the same airline or hotel group.

How do you choose the best travel credit card? The points and travel benefits that you accrue through a travel rewards program are often redeemed through your credit card issuer's website (or app), or they appear as a statement credit reimbursing you for past purchases you made with your credit card. Points or miles can also be transferred to travel partners -- mostly hotels and airlines -- at a fluctuating conversion rate, where they can then be used to book a flight or hotel room. In choosing the best travel credit card, there are a few key factors to consider: Annual fees: Most travel rewards programs have annual fees, with some climbing as high as $695, but those fees are usually mitigated by monthly or annual credits. Exclusive perks: Some travel rewards card options also grant access to exclusive travel perks, like airline lounges, priority boarding or VIP welcomes at hotels. The value of those perks is subjective and something you'll have to evaluate based on your needs and wants. Foreign transaction fees: The best travel cards don't make users pay a foreign transaction fee, so that's not something you have to worry about.

What extra benefits do travel credit cards usually offer? Most travel credit cards, some of which carry hefty annual fees, include benefits that add value to those cards, such as travel accident insurance, trip cancellation insurance, trip delay reimbursement or protection, lost luggage reimbursement and rental car collision insurance.

Our approach to credit card evaluation

We review the cards that are in the highest demand and offer the best benefits. We scour the fine print so there aren't any surprises when you open an account. We find the key factors that make a card stand out and compare them to other top cards. That way, readers can opt for a different card with similar features if our pick isn't right for them. Our reviews are regularly checked and updated to incorporate new recommendations, as well as to reflect changes in offers and the market.

