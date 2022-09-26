Chase Ink Business Cash Credit Card: The Best Card for Most Small Businesses

The Ink Business Cash® Credit Card is one of the best business credit cards available for small businesses. It offers a solid return on popular business expenses, a lucrative welcome bonus and a handful of useful shopping and travel protections.

It earns great rewards for some essential services used by nearly all types of businesses regardless of size, though there is a spending cap to be mindful of. But up to that spending cap, it's one of the strongest cash back rates for a no annual fee credit card.

This card even has some perks for businesses requiring travel. While there are more focused options for business travel, the Ink Business Cash does provide rewards for gas and dining out, as well as a number of travel protections.

Ink Business Cash® Credit Card 9/10 CNET Rating CNET rates credit cards by comparing their offers to those of their categorical competitors. Each card is individually evaluated through a formula which reflects the standards and expectations of the contemporary market. Credit card issuers have no say or influence in our ratings. How we rate credit cards Card Highlights Intro OfferEarn $750 bonus cash back after you spend $7,500 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening APR15.49% - 21.49% Variable Intro Purchase APR0% Intro APR on Purchases for 12 months Recommended Credit Good, Excellent Reward Rates Annual Fee$0 Additional Details Balance Transfer APR15.49% - 21.49% Variable Balance Transfer Fee Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater. Foreign Transaction Fees 3% of each transaction in U.S. dollars. Penalty APR Up to 29.99% Rewards & Redemption Details

Rewards and redemption

Business owners can earn 5% cash back at office supply stores and on internet, cable and phone services on the first $25,000 spent on combined purchases annually (then 1%). This is a particularly high cash back rate, especially for categories that nearly all businesses budget for.

The Ink Business Cash also offers 2% cash back at gas stations and restaurants on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases annually (then 1%), which gives it a splash of versatility.

Once you've earned your rewards, you can redeem them for:

Cash back

Gift cards

Travel

Pay with points (through Chase Ultimate Rewards or with third-party merchants)

Cash back will be the simplest way to redeem your rewards. The Ink Business Cash actually earns its rewards in points, and each point equals one cent.

Chase Ultimate Rewards

Chase Ultimate Rewards is the website where businesses turn their points into rewards. Cardholders can book their airfare, hotel and car rental, as well as redeem rewards to pay for merchandise with third-party sellers like Apple.

If you have another card in the Chase Ultimate Rewards family – whether for business or personal use – you also have the option to transfer your Ultimate Rewards points among your accounts.

For example, if you had both the Chase Ink Business Cash and Ink Business Preferred, you could use the Ink Business Cash for your office supplies and communications expenses and then transfer your rewards to the Business Preferred, which offers a 25% redemption bonus on Ultimate Rewards points if you redeem them for travel booked through Chase's portal.

So, business owners could transfer their Ink Business Cash points to their Ink Business Preferred Card to get a better return on their points toward business travel, all while maximizing rewards rates across all spending.

In a similar manner, you can also transfer the same points to the Business Preferred's hotel and airline partners where they could be worth more.

You could even transfer points from a consumer card to one of the Chase Ultimate Rewards business cards, or vice versa. You can transfer points between these Chase Ultimate Rewards cards:

Welcome bonus

New cardholders can earn a $750 bonus for spending $7,500 with the card in the first three months of account opening.

That's a high bonus when compared with competitor cards, but it also has a higher than average spending requirement to qualify. It might be a challenge to reach for small businesses depending on their budget.

Other card perks

In addition to its strong cash back rate and interoperability with the other cards in the Chase Ultimate Rewards family, the Ink Business Cash offers cardholders a number of useful perks.

Auto collision damage waiver: If you decline the rental car provider's insurance offer and charge the full amount to the card you'll get primary coverage for your rental against damage and theft when renting for business purposes. Primary coverage means it takes place ahead of any other coverage you may have.

If you decline the rental car provider's insurance offer and charge the full amount to the card you'll get primary coverage for your rental against damage and theft when renting for business purposes. Primary coverage means it takes place ahead of any other coverage you may have. Roadside dispatch: You can call 1-800-847-2869 to get help with anything from changing a tire to gas delivery should you run into car trouble while traveling.

You can call 1-800-847-2869 to get help with anything from changing a tire to gas delivery should you run into car trouble while traveling. Travel and emergency assistance services: You can call the Benefit Administrator while traveling to get legal help, medical referrals or other emergency assistance while away from home.

You can call the Benefit Administrator while traveling to get legal help, medical referrals or other emergency assistance while away from home. Purchase protection: Your new purchases are covered against damage or theft for 120 days. Cardholders get covered by up to $10,000 per claim with a maximum of $50,000 per account.

Your new purchases are covered against damage or theft for 120 days. Cardholders get covered by up to $10,000 per claim with a maximum of $50,000 per account. Extended warranty protection: If your purchase has a U.S. manufacturer's warranty of three years or less, you could get it extended by one year.

Alternative cards

The Ink Business Cash card is a great business credit card to choose, but that doesn't mean it's alone in its field. These alternatives may offer a better overall rewards proposition depending on your business's specific spending habits..

Chase Ink Business Preferred

The Ink Business Preferred is a great choice for traveling business owners. The Business Preferred has an annual fee of $95 and features 3x points per dollar for travel, shipping purchases, advertising purchases made with social media sites and search engines and internet, cable and phone services (on the first $150,000 spent in combined purchases each account anniversary year, then 1x).

It also outshines the Ink Business Cash when it comes time to redeem rewards, thanks to its 1:1 point transfer rate to Chase's travel partners and 25% point bonus when redeeming for travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards. It's one of the most lucrative redemption offers around, and a solid choice if you find yourself on business trips often.

Capital One Spark Cash Select

Thanks to its simple rewards structure, the Capital One Spark Cash Select* is a better option for business owners who don't want to worry about spending limits or bonus categories. It's a good choice for small businesses who make a wide variety of purchases.

It has no annual fee and offers a flat 1.5% cash back for your purchases, without limit. You can also earn a welcome bonus of $500 for spending $4,500 in the first 3 months of account opening. It's smaller than the Ink Business Cash's welcome bonus, but it's easier to unlock. If you're looking for a simple yet rewarding card to help you earn a return on your business spending, consider this one.

FAQs

Is it better to have a flat-rate business credit card or a business credit card with multiple bonus categories? That depends on your business spending. If you spend money across a wide variety of purchases, it might be best to choose a credit card that earns rewards no matter what you're using it for. But if your business needs are more specific, consider a business credit card that is more tailored to your spending. It will likely offer a higher rewards rate for it too.

Can I get employee cards for the Ink Business Cash Card? Yes. The Ink Business Cash Card offers employee cards at no additional cost with no restriction on how many you can issue.

Does a business credit card check my personal credit? Yes, credit card issuers will still check your personal credit when you apply for a business credit card.

*All information about the Capital One Spark Cash Select has been collected independently by CNET and has not been reviewed by the issuer.

The editorial content on this page is based solely on objective, independent assessments by our writers and is not influenced by advertising or partnerships. It has not been provided or commissioned by any third party. However, we may receive compensation when you click on links to products or services offered by our partners.