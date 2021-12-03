Chase credit cards for 2021

Chase, one of the major US credit card issuers, offers a broad range of cards for personal and business use. Its portfolio includes options centered on specific perks, including cash back and travel rewards, and user types, including students and, with its Ink Business line, small business owners. Rounding out the offering are cards offering special rewards and promotions for individual airlines, hotels and retailers.
Cash-back credit card
- 5% cash back on grocery store purchases (not including Target® or Walmart® purchases) on up to $12,000 spent in the first year.
- 5% on travel purchased through Chase Ultimate Rewards®.
- 3% cash back on dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery services and on drugstore purchases.
- Unlimited 1.5% cash back on all other purchases.
Our Take
Check out our full review of the Chase Freedom Unlimited card.
Travel rewards credit card
- Earn 5X points on travel purchased through Chase Ultimate Rewards®.
- Earn 3X points on dining.
- Earn 2X points on all other travel purchases, plus more.
Premium credit card
- Earn 10X total points on hotels and car rentals when you purchase travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards®.
- Earn 5X total points on air travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards®.
- Earn 3X points on other travel and dining.
- Earn 1 point per $1 spent on all other purchases
Rotating bonus category credit card
- 5% cash back on grocery store purchases (not including Target® or Walmart® purchases) on up to $12,000 spent in the first year.
- 5% cash back on up to $1,500 in combined purchases in bonus categories each quarter you activate. Enjoy new 5% categories each quarter!
- 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Ultimate Rewards®.
- 3% cash back on dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery services and on drugstore purchases.
- 1% on all other purchases.
Student credit card
- Earn 1% cash back on all purchases plus $20 Good Standing Rewards after each account anniversary for up to 5 years
Business travel credit card
- Earn 3 points per $1 on the first $150,000 spent on travel and select business categories each account anniversary year
- Earn 1 point per $1 on all other purchases–with no limit to the amount you can earn
Everyday business expenses credit card
- Earn 5% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at office supply stores and on internet, cable and phone services each account anniversary year
- Earn 2% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at gas stations and restaurants each account anniversary year
- Earn 1% cash back on all other card purchases with no limit to the amount you can earn
Small business credit card
- Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase made for your business
Amazon credit card
- 5% back at Amazon.com and Whole Foods Market with eligible Prime membership*
- 2% back at restaurants, gas stations, and drugstores*
- 1% back on all other purchases*
Southwest Airlines credit card
- New! Earn 3X points on Southwest® purchases.
- New! Earn 2X points on local transit and commuting, including rideshare.
- New! Earn 2X points on internet, cable, phone services, and select streaming.
United Airlines credit card
- Earn 2 miles per $1 spent on dining, hotel stays, and United purchases
- Earn 2 miles per $1 spent on dining including eligible delivery services
- 1 mile per $1 spent on all other purchases
Hotel credit card
- Earn up to 17X total Bonvoy points per $1 spent at over 7,000 hotels participating in Marriott Bonvoy® with the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless® Card.
- 2X Bonvoy points for every $1 spent on all other purchases.
*All information about the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card has been collected independently by CNET and has not been reviewed by the issuer.
The editorial content on this page is based solely on objective, independent assessments by our writers and is not influenced by advertising or partnerships. It has not been provided or commissioned by any third party. However, we may receive compensation when you click on links to products or services offered by our partners.