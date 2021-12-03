Julian Assange can be extradited to US, judge rules TikTok's top 10 trends of 2021 CNET names best tech products of 2021 Game Awards 2021 results Star Wars: Eclipse game PS5 restock tracker
Chase credit cards for 2021

Chase offers a variety of rewards programs, sign-on bonuses and other incentives.

Chase, one of the major US credit card issuers, offers a broad range of cards for personal and business use. Its portfolio includes options centered on specific perks, including cash back and travel rewards, and user types, including students and, with its Ink Business line, small business owners. Rounding out the offering are cards offering special rewards and promotions for individual airlines, hotels and retailers.

Cash-back credit card

Chase Freedom Unlimited®
Card Highlights
Intro Bonus$200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening.
APR14.99% - 24.74% Variable
Recommended Credit Excellent/Good
Reward Rates
  • 5% cash back on grocery store purchases (not including Target® or Walmart® purchases) on up to $12,000 spent in the first year.
  • 5% on travel purchased through Chase Ultimate Rewards®.
  • 3% cash back on dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery services and on drugstore purchases.
  • Unlimited 1.5% cash back on all other purchases.
Annual Fee$0
Intro Purchase APR0% Intro APR on Purchases for 15 months
Additional Details
Intro Balance Transfer APR0% Intro APR on Balance Transfers for 15 months
Balance Transfer Fee Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater.
Balance Transfer APR14.99% - 24.74% Variable
Foreign Transaction Fees 3% of each transaction in U.S. dollars
Penalty APR Up to 29.99%
Our Take

Check out our full review of the Chase Freedom Unlimited card.

Apply Now

Travel rewards credit card

Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card
Card Highlights
Intro BonusEarn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®.
APR15.99%-22.99% Variable
Recommended Credit Excellent/Good
Reward Rates
  • Earn 5X points on travel purchased through Chase Ultimate Rewards®.
  • Earn 3X points on dining.
  • Earn 2X points on all other travel purchases, plus more.
Annual Fee$95
Intro Purchase APRN/A
Additional Details
Balance Transfer Fee Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater.
Balance Transfer APR15.99%-22.99% Variable
Foreign Transaction Fees $0
Penalty APR Up to 29.99%
Apply Now

Premium credit card

Chase Sapphire Reserve®
Card Highlights
Intro BonusEarn 50,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
APR16.99%-23.99% Variable
Recommended Credit Excellent
Reward Rates
  • Earn 10X total points on hotels and car rentals when you purchase travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards®.
  • Earn 5X total points on air travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards®.
  • Earn 3X points on other travel and dining.
  • Earn 1 point per $1 spent on all other purchases
Annual Fee$550
Intro Purchase APRN/A
Additional Details
Balance Transfer Fee Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each balance transfer, whichever is greater
Balance Transfer APR16.99%-23.99% Variable
Foreign Transaction Fees $0
Penalty APR Up to 29.99%
Apply Now

Rotating bonus category credit card

Chase Freedom Flex℠
Card Highlights
Intro BonusEarn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening.
APR14.99% - 24.74% Variable
Recommended Credit Excellent, Good
Reward Rates
  • 5% cash back on grocery store purchases (not including Target® or Walmart® purchases) on up to $12,000 spent in the first year.
  • 5% cash back on up to $1,500 in combined purchases in bonus categories each quarter you activate. Enjoy new 5% categories each quarter!
  • 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Ultimate Rewards®.
  • 3% cash back on dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery services and on drugstore purchases.
  • 1% on all other purchases.
Annual Fee$0
Intro Purchase APR0% Intro APR on Purchases for 15 months
Additional Details
Intro Balance Transfer APR0% Intro APR on Balance Transfers for 15 months
Balance Transfer Fee Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater.
Balance Transfer APR14.99% - 24.74% Variable
Foreign Transaction Fees 3% of each transaction in U.S. dollars
Penalty APR Up to 29.99%
Apply Now

Student credit card

Chase Freedom® Student credit card
Card Highlights
Intro Bonus$50 Bonus after first purchase made within the first 3 months from account opening
APR14.99% Variable
Recommended Credit Excellent/Good Credit
Reward Rates
  • Earn 1% cash back on all purchases plus $20 Good Standing Rewards after each account anniversary for up to 5 years
Annual Fee$0
Intro Purchase APRN/A
Additional Details
Balance Transfer Fee Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater.
Balance Transfer APR14.99% Variable
Foreign Transaction Fees 3% of each transaction in U.S. dollars
Penalty APR Up to 29.99%
Apply Now

Business travel credit card

Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card
Card Highlights
Intro BonusEarn 100k bonus points after you spend $15,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $1,000 cash back or $1,250 toward travel when redeemed through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
APR15.99% to 20.99% Variable
Recommended Credit Good, Excellent
Reward Rates
  • Earn 3 points per $1 on the first $150,000 spent on travel and select business categories each account anniversary year
  • Earn 1 point per $1 on all other purchases–with no limit to the amount you can earn
Annual Fee$95
Intro Purchase APRN/A
Additional Details
Balance Transfer Fee Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater.
Balance Transfer APR15.99% to 20.99% Variable
Foreign Transaction Fees $0
Penalty APR Up to 29.99%
Learn More

Everyday business expenses credit card

Ink Business Cash® Credit Card
Card Highlights
Intro BonusEarn $750 bonus cash back after you spend $7,500 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening
APR13.24% - 19.24% Variable
Recommended Credit Good, Excellent
Reward Rates
  • Earn 5% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at office supply stores and on internet, cable and phone services each account anniversary year
  • Earn 2% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at gas stations and restaurants each account anniversary year
  • Earn 1% cash back on all other card purchases with no limit to the amount you can earn
Annual Fee$0
Intro Purchase APR0% Intro APR on Purchases for 12 months
Additional Details
Balance Transfer Fee Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater.
Balance Transfer APR13.24% - 19.24% Variable
Foreign Transaction Fees 3% of each transaction in U.S. dollars.
Penalty APR Up to 29.99%
Learn More

Small business credit card

Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card
Card Highlights
Intro BonusEarn $750 bonus cash back after you spend $7,500 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening
APR 13.24% to 19.24% Variable
Recommended Credit Good, Excellent
Reward Rates
  • Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase made for your business
Annual Fee$0
Intro Purchase APR0% Intro APR on Purchases for 12 Months
Additional Details
Balance Transfer Fee Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater.
Balance Transfer APR 13.24% to 19.24% Variable
Foreign Transaction Fees 3% of each transaction in U.S. dollars.
Penalty APR Up to 29.99%
Learn More

Amazon credit card

Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card
Card Highlights
Intro Bonus$150 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval
APR14.24% to 22.24% Variable
Recommended Credit N/A
Reward Rates
  • 5% back at Amazon.com and Whole Foods Market with eligible Prime membership*
  • 2% back at restaurants, gas stations, and drugstores*
  • 1% back on all other purchases*
Annual Fee$0
Intro Purchase APRN/A
Additional Details
Balance Transfer Fee Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater.
Balance Transfer APR14.24% to 22.24% Variable
Late Payment Fee Up to $39
Foreign Transaction Fees None
Learn More

Southwest Airlines credit card

Southwest Rapid Rewards® Priority Credit Card
Card Highlights
Intro BonusEarn 40,000 bonus points after spending $1,000 on purchases in the first 3 months your account is open. Plus, now enjoy more benefits and more ways to earn.
APR15.99% - 22.99% Variable
Recommended Credit Excellent/Good
Reward Rates
  • New! Earn 3X points on Southwest® purchases.
  • New! Earn 2X points on local transit and commuting, including rideshare.
  • New! Earn 2X points on internet, cable, phone services, and select streaming.
Annual Fee$149
Intro Purchase APRN/A
Additional Details
Balance Transfer Fee Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each balance transfer, whichever is greater.
Balance Transfer APR15.99% - 22.99% Variable
Foreign Transaction Fees $0
Penalty APR Up to 29.99%
Learn More

United Airlines credit card

United℠ Explorer Card
Card Highlights
Intro BonusEarn 60,000 bonus miles after you spend $3,000 on purchases in the first 3 months your account is open.
APR16.49% to 23.49% Variable
Recommended Credit Good, Excellent
Reward Rates
  • Earn 2 miles per $1 spent on dining, hotel stays, and United purchases
  • Earn 2 miles per $1 spent on dining including eligible delivery services
  • 1 mile per $1 spent on all other purchases
Annual Fee$0 Intro for First Year, then $95
Intro Purchase APRN/A
Additional Details
Balance Transfer Fee Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater.
Balance Transfer APR16.49% to 23.49% Variable
Foreign Transaction Fees $0
Penalty APR Up to 29.99%
Learn More

Hotel credit card

Marriott Bonvoy Boundless® Credit Card
Card Highlights
Intro BonusEarn 3 Free Nights after spending $3,000 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening
APR15.99% - 22.99% Variable
Recommended Credit Excellent/Good
Reward Rates
  • Earn up to 17X total Bonvoy points per $1 spent at over 7,000 hotels participating in Marriott Bonvoy® with the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless® Card.
  • 2X Bonvoy points for every $1 spent on all other purchases.
Annual Fee$95
Intro Purchase APRN/A
Additional Details
Balance Transfer Fee Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater.
Balance Transfer APR15.99% - 22.99% Variable
Foreign Transaction Fees $0
Penalty APR Up to 29.99%
Learn More

*All information about the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card has been collected independently by CNET and has not been reviewed by the issuer.

The editorial content on this page is based solely on objective, independent assessments by our writers and is not influenced by advertising or partnerships. It has not been provided or commissioned by any third party. However, we may receive compensation when you click on links to products or services offered by our partners.