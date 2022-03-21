Capital One Platinum Credit Card: A Basic Card for Fair or Limited Credit

There are partner offers featured in this article.

The Capital One Platinum Credit Card* is a no-frills, travel-friendly option for individuals with fair or limited credit. While you won't earn rewards or a welcome bonus, you'll be able to build your credit with responsible use so that you can later qualify for a more lucrative card.

What constitutes fair or limited credit? It depends on who you ask, but for fair credit, a general rule of thumb is a FICO score of 580 to 669. Any lower than that and it might make sense to apply for a secured credit card -- such as the Capital One Platinum Secured Credit Card* -- which has lower credit requirements and requires a security deposit for collateral. Limited credit refers to those with a shallow credit history -- typically less than two or three years of full ownership of a loan or credit card.

There's no annual fee with this card, so the account is low maintenance if used responsibly. In this review, we'll go over the features of the Capital One Platinum Credit Card, as well as suggest some other cards you may want to consider.

In this article

Card Highlights Intro Offer N/A APR26.99% (Variable) Recommended Credit Average, Fair, Limited Reward RatesN/A Annual Fee$0 Intro Purchase APRN/A Additional Details Intro Balance Transfer APRN/A Balance Transfer Fee $0 at this Transfer APR Balance Transfer APR26.99% (Variable) Late Payment Fee Up to $40 Foreign Transaction Fees None Penalty APR None

Building credit with this card

To build credit with the Capital One Platinum Credit Card, you'll want to keep your "credit utilization" low -- this means using roughly one third or less of your credit line on a monthly basis, and paying your statement balances in full each month. You do need to be disciplined with this card because with a high 26.99% variable APR, you could run up interest very quickly with an unpaid balance. As of late last year, the average credit card APR was 14.51%, so if you're looking for a good APR, there are better options.

Keeping your credit utilization low and paying your balance in full and on time will boost your credit. You could see the effects on your score in as little as a few months. And Capital One will automatically begin reviewing your account activity for a credit line increase once you've had the account open for six months. If your activity is considered to have been responsible, you may get approved for a higher spending limit, which can also boost your credit score.

Additionally, you'll receive access to your credit profile and score with CreditWise from Capital One, though this tool is available to everyone even if you don't have a Capital One card.

Travel and security benefits

Perhaps the most valuable travel benefit associated with this card is no foreign transaction fees -- a signature feature of Capital One credit cards. Though this card doesn't have much in common with typical travel credit cards, the Capital One Platinum Credit Card does offer ATM-location services while you're traveling and emergency card replacement if your card is lost or stolen.

Learn More

Other cards to consider

The following credit cards are also designed for people with fair or limited credit, on the same tier as the Capital One Platinum card. If you have good credit, you have more options beyond these to consider.

Petal® 2 "Cash Back, No Fees" Visa® Credit Card

Our favorite pick for fair or limited credit is the Petal® 2 "Cash Back, No Fees" Visa® Credit Card, issued by WebBank, Member FDIC. This card offers cash back -- a rare feature for this class. You earn 1% back on eligible purchases, and then up to 1.5% total after making 12 on-time monthly payments. You can also earn 2% to 10% bonus cash back at select merchants. Your credit limit could fall between $300 and $10,000 dollars, and there is no annual fee or foreign transaction fees. You may even be able to score a better variable APR, with a range of 13.24% to 27.24%.

Avant Credit Card

The Avant Credit Card is even simpler than the Capital One Platinum card, but it could be a good substitute if you don't get approved for the Capital One Platinum Card. You'll pay an annual fee of $59. The credit line only ranges from $300 to $1,000, and the variable APR is high at 24.99%. There aren't any foreign transaction fees.

FAQs

What is considered a bad credit score? According to FICO, anyone with a score below 580 is considered to have poor credit (also sometimes labeled as "bad" credit). There are many reasons why someone would fall below the threshold of fair to good credit. Bankruptcy or unpaid bills that went into collections are among the more common reasons. Some individuals are classified as having a below-average score after falling victim to identity theft. You can improve poor credit by applying for a credit repair card and making consistent, on-time payments.

What is considered a fair credit score? According to Experian, a credit score that hovers between a 580 and 669 FICO score is considered fair. It's between a poor score, which ranges from 300 to 579, and a good score, which is anything between 670 and 739. Once you hit the threshold for a good credit score on your credit report, you'll gain access to more credit card options with better rates and terms.

What are the benefits of a high credit score? Having strong credit that falls in the good-to-exceptional range (670 to 850 FICO) comes with a number of advantages: more favorable rates and terms, higher credit limits and more perks and options. You'll also have an easier time finding a credit card that's best suited to your needs and preferences.

Our approach

We review the cards that are in the highest demand and offer the best benefits. We scour the fine print so there aren't any surprises when you open an account. We find the key factors that make a card stand out and compare them with other top cards. That way, readers can opt for a different card with similar features if our pick isn't right for them. Our reviews are regularly checked and updated to incorporate new recommendations, as well as to reflect changes in offers and the market.

*All information about the Capital One Platinum Credit Card and the Capital One Platinum Secured Credit Card has been collected independently by CNET and has not been reviewed by the issuer.

The editorial content on this page is based solely on objective, independent assessments by our writers and is not influenced by advertising or partnerships. It has not been provided or commissioned by any third party. However, we may receive compensation when you click on links to products or services offered by our partners.