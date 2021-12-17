Capital One credit cards for 2021

Capital One is a full-service bank that began operations in 1994, becoming one of the most well-known names in finance and credit cards alike. Its portfolio includes a broader scope of credit card types across a wider range of tiers than other issuers, making its offerings more "customizable" than most. Not only can you choose categorical rewards cards based on your spending habits, but you can generally choose from different card levels -- like premium, no-annual-fee or student versions.
Intro BonusEarn 100,000 bonus miles when you spend $10,000 on purchases in the first 6 months from account opening
APR16.99% - 23.99% (Variable)
Recommended Credit Excellent
Reward Rates
- Earn unlimited 10X miles on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel and 5X miles on flights booked through Capital One Travel.
- Earn unlimited 2X miles on all other purchases
Annual Fee$395
Intro Purchase APRN/A
Intro Balance Transfer APRN/A
Balance Transfer Fee $0 at this Transfer APR
Balance Transfer APR16.99% - 23.99% (Variable)
Late Payment Fee Up to $40
Foreign Transaction Fees None
Penalty APR None
- Earn unlimited 10X miles on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel and 5X miles on flights booked through Capital One Travel.
- Earn unlimited 2X miles on all other purchases
Intro BonusEnjoy a one-time bonus of 60,000 miles once you spend $3,000 on purchases within 3 months from account opening, equal to $600 in travel
APR15.99% - 23.99% (Variable)
Recommended Credit Excellent, Good
Reward Rates
- Earn 5X miles on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel, where you'll get Capital One's best prices on thousands of trip options
- Earn unlimited 2X miles on every purchase, every day.
Annual Fee$95
Intro Purchase APRN/A
Intro Balance Transfer APRN/A
Balance Transfer Fee $0 at this Transfer APR
Balance Transfer APR15.99% - 23.99% (Variable)
Late Payment Fee Up to $40
Foreign Transaction Fees None
Penalty APR None
- Earn 5X miles on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel, where you'll get Capital One's best prices on thousands of trip options
- Earn unlimited 2X miles on every purchase, every day.
Intro BonusEarn a bonus of 20,000 miles once you spend $500 on purchases within 3 months from account opening, equal to $200 in travel
APR14.99% - 24.99% (Variable)
Recommended Credit Excellent, Good
Reward Rates
- Earn 5X miles on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel, where you'll get Capital One's best prices on thousands of trip options
- Earn unlimited 1.25X miles on every purchase, every day.
Annual Fee$0
Intro Purchase APR0% intro on purchases for 15 months
Intro Balance Transfer APR0% intro on balance transfers for 15 months
Balance Transfer Fee 3%
Balance Transfer APR14.99% - 24.99% (Variable)
Late Payment Fee Up to $40
Foreign Transaction Fees None
Penalty APR None
- Earn 5X miles on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel, where you'll get Capital One's best prices on thousands of trip options
- Earn unlimited 1.25X miles on every purchase, every day.
Intro Bonus$300 after you spend $3,000 on purchases within 3 months from account opening
APR15.99% - 23.99% (Variable)
Recommended Credit Excellent, Good
Reward Rates
- Earn unlimited 4% cash back on dining, entertainment and popular streaming services
- Earn 3% at grocery stores
- Earn 1% on all other purchases
Annual Fee$95
Intro Purchase APRN/A
Intro Balance Transfer APRN/A
Balance Transfer Fee None for balances transferred at the Transfer APR.
Balance Transfer APR15.99% - 23.99% (Variable)
Late Payment Fee Up to $40
Foreign Transaction Fees None
Penalty APR None
- Earn unlimited 4% cash back on dining, entertainment and popular streaming services
- Earn 3% at grocery stores
- Earn 1% on all other purchases
Intro BonusEarn a one-time $200 cash bonus after you spend $500 on purchases within the first 3 months from account opening
APR14.99% - 24.99% (Variable)
Recommended Credit Excellent, Good
Reward Rates
- Earn 8% cash back on tickets at Vivid Seats through January 2023
- Earn unlimited 3% cash back on dining, entertainment, popular streaming services and at grocery stores (excluding superstores like Walmart® and Target®)
- Earn 1% on all other purchases
Annual Fee$0
Intro Purchase APR0% intro on purchases for 15 months
Intro Balance Transfer APR0% intro on balance transfers for 15 months
Balance Transfer Fee 3%
Balance Transfer APR14.99% - 24.99% (Variable)
Late Payment Fee Up to $40
Foreign Transaction Fees None
Penalty APR None
- Earn 8% cash back on tickets at Vivid Seats through January 2023
- Earn unlimited 3% cash back on dining, entertainment, popular streaming services and at grocery stores (excluding superstores like Walmart® and Target®)
- Earn 1% on all other purchases
Intro BonusN/A
APR26.99% (Variable)
Recommended Credit Average, Fair, Limited
Reward Rates
- Earn 8% cash back on tickets at Vivid Seats through January 2023.
- Earn unlimited 3% cash back on dining, entertainment, popular streaming services and at grocery stores (excluding superstores like Walmart® and Target®).
- Earn 1% on all other purchases.
Annual Fee$0
Intro Purchase APRN/A
Intro Balance Transfer APRN/A
Balance Transfer Fee $0 at this Transfer APR
Balance Transfer APR26.99% (Variable)
Late Payment Fee Up to $40
Foreign Transaction Fees None
Penalty APR None
- Earn 8% cash back on tickets at Vivid Seats through January 2023.
- Earn unlimited 3% cash back on dining, entertainment, popular streaming services and at grocery stores (excluding superstores like Walmart® and Target®).
- Earn 1% on all other purchases.
Intro BonusOne-time $200 cash bonus after you spend $500 on purchases within 3 months from account opening
APR14.99% - 24.99% (Variable)
Recommended Credit Excellent, Good
Reward Rates
- Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase, every day
Annual Fee$0
Intro Purchase APR0% intro on purchases for 15 months
Intro Balance Transfer APR0% intro on balance transfers for 15 months
Balance Transfer Fee 3%
Balance Transfer APR14.99% - 24.99% (Variable)
Late Payment Fee Up to $40
Foreign Transaction Fees None
Penalty APR None
- Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase, every day
Intro BonusN/A
APR26.99% (Variable)
Recommended Credit Average, Fair, Limited
Reward Rates
- Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase, every day
Annual Fee$39
Intro Purchase APRN/A
Intro Balance Transfer APRN/A
Balance Transfer Fee $0 at this Transfer APR
Balance Transfer APR26.99% (Variable)
Late Payment Fee Up to $40
Foreign Transaction Fees None
Penalty APR None
- Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase, every day
Intro BonusN/A
APR26.99% (Variable)
Recommended Credit Average, Fair, Limited
Reward Rates
- Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase, every day
Annual Fee$0
Intro Purchase APRN/A
Intro Balance Transfer APRN/A
Balance Transfer Fee $0 at this Transfer APR
Balance Transfer APR26.99% (Variable)
Late Payment Fee Up to $40
Foreign Transaction Fees None
Penalty APR None
- Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase, every day
Our Take
Intro BonusN/A
APR26.99% (Variable)
Recommended Credit Average, Fair, Limited
Reward RatesN/A
Annual Fee$0
Intro Purchase APRN/A
Intro Balance Transfer APRN/A
Balance Transfer Fee $0 at this Transfer APR
Balance Transfer APR26.99% (Variable)
Late Payment Fee Up to $40
Foreign Transaction Fees None
Penalty APR None
Intro BonusN/A
APR26.99% (Variable)
Recommended Credit Limited, Bad
Reward RatesN/A
Annual Fee$0
Intro Purchase APRN/A
Intro Balance Transfer APRN/A
Balance Transfer Fee $0 at this Transfer APR
Balance Transfer APR26.99% (Variable)
Late Payment Fee Up to $40
Foreign Transaction Fees None
Penalty APR None
Intro BonusEarn up to a $1,000 cash bonus; $500 once you spend $5,000 in the first 3 months, and $500 once you spend $50,000 in the first 6 months of account opening
APRN/A
Recommended Credit Excellent, Good
Reward Rates
- Earn unlimited 2% cash back on every purchase, everywhere—with no limits or category restrictions
Annual Fee$150
Intro Purchase APRN/A
Intro Balance Transfer APRN/A
Balance Transfer Fee N/A
Balance Transfer APRN/A
Late Payment Fee 2.99% of the unpaid portion
Foreign Transaction Fees None
Penalty APR N/A
- Earn unlimited 2% cash back on every purchase, everywhere—with no limits or category restrictions
Intro BonusEarn a one-time bonus of 50,000 miles – equal to $500 in travel – once you spend $4,500 on purchases within the first 3 months from account opening
APR20.99% (Variable)
Recommended Credit Excellent, Good
Reward Rates
- Earn unlimited 2X miles per dollar on every purchase, everywhere, no limits or category restrictions, and miles won't expire for the life of the account.
Annual Fee$0 intro for first year; $95 after that
Intro Purchase APRN/A
Intro Balance Transfer APRN/A
Balance Transfer Fee $0 at this Transfer APR
Balance Transfer APR20.99% (Variable)
Late Payment Fee Up to $39
Foreign Transaction Fees None
Penalty APR 29.40% (Variable)
- Earn unlimited 2X miles per dollar on every purchase, everywhere, no limits or category restrictions, and miles won't expire for the life of the account.
The editorial content on this page is based solely on objective, independent assessments by our writers and is not influenced by advertising or partnerships. It has not been provided or commissioned by any third party. However, we may receive compensation when you click on links to products or services offered by our partners.