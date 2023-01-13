Why You Can Trust CNET Advertiser Disclosure
Can You Buy a Gift Card With a Credit Card?

Yes -- and it can be quite rewarding. But there are risks, too.

Updated Jan. 13, 2023
Gift cards are an easy go-to when buying a present for someone. Tossing one in your cart during a trip to the grocery store is about as straightforward as it gets. Of course, you can pay for it with a debit card. But if you use a good rewards credit card, you can also earn cash back or points. That noted, some credit card issuers classify a gift card purchase as a cash advance, making it subject to a fee and high interest rate. Here's everything you need to know about buying a gift card with a credit card. 

How to purchase a gift card with a credit card

Purchasing a gift card with a credit card is simple. When you buy a gift card in person, you need to choose credit as your payment method at checkout. When you buy a gift card online, you need to add the gift card to your online cart and complete the payment page as usual. 

Does purchasing a gift card count as a cash advance?

Though it may be counterintuitive, some credit card issuers treat a gift card purchase as a cash advance -- which could trigger a cash advance fee and higher interest rate. And if you buy a prepaid credit card with your credit card, that's particularly likely to be coded as a cash advance as well. You're best off avoiding this practice altogether, though you can ask a retailer if they code gift cards as a cash advance, or ask your card issuer to turn off cash advances on your account. 

Reasons to buy a gift card with a credit card

You can earn cash back or points on your gift card purchase if you have the right rewards credit card. And some credit cards offer higher cashback rates in quarterly rotating bonus categories like grocery stores, gas stations, Amazon.com, Paypal purchases and home improvement stores -- all of which generally sell gift cards. The timing of these categories may not align with your shopping plans, but buying gift cards in a quarterly bonus category can be an easy way to expand bonus category purchases and maximize rewards on purchases you were going to make anyway. 

Should I buy a gift card with a credit card?

To be on the safe side, review your card's terms and conditions. Most credit cards will let you earn rewards on gift card purchases -- but not in every case, and some may explicitly exclude gift cards from earning rewards. 

The bottom line

Buying a gift card with your credit card can be a great way to earn rewards or maximize a bonus category. Most merchants allow you to purchase gift cards with a credit card, but read your card's fine print to ensure your card's reward structure applies to gift card purchases. 