How to Calculate Your Annual Income for a Credit Card Application

A credit card company uses your annual income to determine whether to approve your application and how much credit to extend. Annual income may also help the credit card company calculate the applicant's monthly minimum payment. Still, it is up to you to ensure you can afford to pay your credit card balance each month, and that too starts with knowing your annual income. Reporting it correctly isn't only in your best interest, it's required by law.
What's the difference between gross and net income?
For a credit card application, don't worry about the difference between gross and net income. You will need to report your gross income, which is your annual salary before taxes and other deductions. Your net income is the amount you get in your paycheck after those deductions.
How to calculate your gross annual income
To calculate your gross annual income, you'll need to add up all your sources of income.
You need to multiply your hourly wage by the number of hours you work per day.
For example, if you make $15 an hour and work eight hours per day, you would make $120 a day. If your job is five days per week, you would then multiply by five. So far, it would look like this:
$15/hr × 8 hr/day × 5 day/wk = $600/wk
This is your weekly income. To calculate annual net income, multiply that number by 52 weeks in a year:
$600/wk × 52 wk/yr = $31,200/yr
You'll want to make sure you include income from all sources.
What types of income can I count on a credit card application?
It's important that you accurately report your annual income in order to avoid being qualified for a credit limit that's too high or too low, or risk defaulting on your balance.
Just remember: You are responsible for paying off your credit card balance in full each month.
Income includes:
- Federal taxable wages (from your job)
- Tips
- Self-employment income
- Social Security
- Social Security Disability Income (SSDI)
- Retirement or pension income (including most IRA and 401k withdrawals)
- Alimony (depending on when the divorce or separation was finalized)
- Investment income
- Rental and royalty income
What happens if I lie about my income on a credit card application?
Lying on a credit card application is considered fraud and can have serious consequences. Card issuers can discover problematic data when an application is submitted and they can periodically review an account even after it's approved. Regardless of when they find out, they can ask you to pay back your balance and they can report you to law enforcement. If convicted of loan application fraud, a person can face up to fines or even jail time.
Instead of lying about your income, consider alternatives. You can use a cosigner to apply for a card, get a secured credit card or become an authorized user.
What other information does a credit card application ask for?
When you apply for a credit card, you'll need to provide your:
- Full legal name
- Social Security number or Individual Tax Identification number
- Mailing address
- Gross annual income
- Employment status
- Housing costs
- Phone number
- Date of birth
- Ownership or rental of home
- Current employer
- Main source of income
- Employer identification number (if applicable)
Additionally, you may be required to provide identifying documents with a photo such as your driver's license or passport, several recent paystubs and tax documents, among other information.
The bottom line
Accurately reporting your annual income on a credit card application is important as it helps the credit card company determine your credit limit and monthly minimum payments. Calculating your gross income is easy -- simply add up all your sources of income for the year. Lying on the application can have serious consequences, so take the time to provide the correct information or consider alternative options.
