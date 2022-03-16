Blue Cash Everyday Card from American Express: Grocery Rewards With No Annual Fee

There are partner offers featured in this article.

The Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express offers a worthwhile combination of benefits for a card with no annual fee (see rates and fees). The cash-back rates cater to everyday spending categories -- like groceries, gas and department stores -- while still offering a catch-all rate for other eligible purchases.

This card is the sibling card to the Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express, one of our top picks for grocery cards. Though the Blue Cash Everyday has lower cash-back rates, there are some distinguishing factors -- namely, no annual fee, a longer introductory APR period on purchases and a focus on U.S. department stores.

The Blue Cash Everyday Card requires "good" to "excellent" credit to qualify. Below we'll review the terms of its rewards program and other introductory offers, along with some comparable cards to consider.

See Rates and Fees Terms Apply Card Highlights Intro Offer Earn a $200 statement credit after you spend $2,000 in purchases on your new Card within the first 6 months. APR13.99%-23.99% Variable Recommended Credit Excellent/Good Reward Rates Annual Fee$0 Intro Purchase APR0% on Purchases for 15 months Additional Details Balance Transfer Fee N/A Late Payment Fee Up to $40 Foreign Transaction Fees 2.7% of each transaction after conversion to US dollars. Penalty APR 29.99% Variable Rewards & Redemption Details

Earning rewards

With the Blue Cash Everyday Card, the spotlight is on food purchases, with 3% back on groceries at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 in spending per year. Beyond that threshold, you'll earn 1% cash back. This is a strong cash-back rate for any single category, though it's not the best rate available for groceries on the market. You may need to cough up an annual fee to get a higher cash-back rate, though.

There are two categories where you earn 2% cash back: on gas at U.S. gas stations and on purchases at select U.S. department stores. American Express is strict about this being limited to the following department stores by these specific names (so, no Nordstrom Rack, for example).

Bealls

Belk

Bloomingdale's

Bon Ton Stores

Boscov's

Century 21 Department Stores

Dillard's

J.C. Penney (JCP)

Kohl's

Lord & Taylor

Macy's

Neiman Marcus

Nordstrom

Saks Fifth Avenue

Sears

Stein Mart

There are no spending caps for earning 2% cash-back rates. And for all other eligible purchases that don't fall in the above categories, there is a standard 1% cash-back rate that applies. Cash back is received in the form of Reward Dollars that can be redeemed as a statement credit.

Welcome offer

The spending threshold to earn the welcome offer is a bit high -- especially when compared to the size of the offer. You have to spend $2,000 on your card within the first six months of membership to earn a $200 statement credit. Six months is longer than most cards give you to earn a welcome offer, and it will take eight to 12 weeks after achieving the spending threshold for the statement credit to post to your account. If you're looking strictly for welcome offer value in a credit card, you may be better off reviewing our picks for the best welcome bonus credit cards.

Introductory APR

With the Blue Cash Everyday, you'll get 0% introductory APR on purchases for 15 months from the date of account opening. After that, the variable APR will be 13.99% to 23.99%. This card also comes with a Buy Now, Pay Later by Plan It® that lets cardholders finance qualifying purchases with a monthly fee of up to 1.33% (see rates and fees), rather than interest.

As part of the introductory offer, you'll get $0 intro Plan It® fees on any payment plans opened within the first 15 months of account ownership. Plans created after that will have a monthly plan fee of up to 1.33% of each purchase amount moved into a plan based on the plan duration, the APR that would otherwise apply to the purchase, and other factors.

Note that the use of one of these features may impact your access to the other, per American Express.

Rewards redemption

Though the Blue Cash Everyday Card from American Express is labeled a cash-back card, you will technically earn rewards in the form of Blue Cash Reward Dollars, a branded American Express currency pegged to the USD. You can redeem your reward dollars for statement credits when you have at least 25 reward dollars, and you can not redeem them in place of your minimum payment due.

Learn More

Comparable cards

Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express

If you want better rewards rates and don't mind an annual fee, the Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express is the annual-fee version of the Blue Cash Everyday. After the first year's $0 introductory annual fee, there is a $95 annual fee to keep your Blue Cash Preferred account open. However, the benefits you get in return may be worth exploring, particularly if you have a hefty grocery budget. Your grocery cash-back rates double with this card -- at 6% on up to $6,000 in purchases per year at U.S. Supermarkets, then 1% (terms apply). While you'll miss out on the rewards at select U.S. Department stores, there are a few additional rewards categories with this card. Cash back is received in the form of Reward Dollars that can be redeemed as a statement credit

Check out more details in our full review of the Blue Cash Preferred Card.

Wells Fargo Active Cash℠ Card

The Wells Fargo Active Cash℠ Card is an excellent no-annual-fee substitute for the Blue Cash Everyday. It offers a 2% flat cash rewards rate on purchases, period. While you won't earn as much on groceries, you can make up for it with the boost on other purchases. The welcome bonus doesn't net you quite as much at $200 cash rewards, but you only have to spend half as much to earn it -- $1,000 in purchases within the first three months of account opening. The Active Cash offers an introductory 0% APR on purchases and qualifying balance transfers for 15 months from account opening (then 14.99% to 24.99% variable APR), the same time frame on purchases as the Blue Cash Everyday offer.

FAQs

How do cash-back credit cards work? Cash-back credit cards offer cardholders rewards on their spending in the form of statement credits or cash. A statement credit is a reduction in the amount due to the credit card company on your monthly bill. Note that rewards are not always available the month you earn them -- they are usually applied to your balance by credit card issuers after one or two billing cycles. The redemption process for cash-back credit cards is either automatic or very simple. Some cards automatically apply cash rewards to your statement balance each month. Others require you to log in and redeem available rewards points for statement credits. Most points don't expire, but you will lose them if you close the account before redeeming them.

How do you choose the right grocery credit card? Deciding which grocery credit card is right for you will depend largely on your shopping habits. Keep in mind that most major credit card companies do not consider wholesale clubs and big-box stores like Walmart and Target to be grocery stores, so your purchases there might not qualify for the same rewards. Before applying for a grocery credit card, you'll want to closely read the fine print to make sure that your needs will be met depending on where you shop. One last thing to keep in mind: Don't fall for credit cards just because of a welcome bonus offer. While the immediate cash back can be appealing, it is typically a one-time or short-lived reward. Groceries are purchases that you need to make every month. You're better off focusing on maximizing these rewards over time rather than going for the up-front bonus.

What is a gas credit card? A gas credit card is one that rewards cardholders for spending at gas stations. Most gas credit cards aren't offered by gas stations themselves. Instead, other credit card issuers offer bonus rewards on gas purchases, among others. The best gas credit cards offer up to 5% back on gas purchases, but most offer 2% to 3%.

Our approach

We review the cards that are in the highest demand and offer the best benefits. We scour the fine print so there aren't any surprises when you open an account. We find the key factors that make a card stand out and compare them with other top cards. That way, readers can opt for a different card with similar features if our pick isn't right for them. Our reviews are regularly checked and updated to incorporate new recommendations, as well as to reflect changes in offers and the market.

