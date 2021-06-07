Best student credit card for June 2021

Have you ever considered getting a student credit card? If you need to make a major purchase, rent an apartment or apply for a loan after graduating, having good credit is essential; some companies even check your credit before offering a job. It can be challenging to build credit from nothing, and that's why the student credit card system exists. Check out the best offers here.

A student credit card lets a student learn how to manage credit cards and start building credit while limiting risks -- like a bike with training wheels. Spending limits are relatively low compared with a regular credit card. That means the chances for debt to balloon out of control, resulting in bad credit, are lower with a student card. There are a handful of great student credit cards out there, and this list -- updated regularly -- will help you figure out which is best for you.

The best student credit card overall Standard APR: 12.99% to 21.99% variable (0% intro APR on purchases for the first 6 months)

Penalty APR: None

Late payment fee: Up to $40

Annual fee: $0

Cash-back rewards: 2% on gas stations and restaurants, up to $1,000 in combined purchases each quarter; 1% on all other purchases

Foreign transaction fee: 0%

Standout feature: No late fee for first late payment (up to $40 thereafter)

Eligibility requirements: No credit history required, proof of income The Discover It Student Chrome offers a winning combination of cash back and other rewards as well as lenient terms for first-time credit card holders. You won't get dinged by the credit card company for a late payment -- at least the first one -- or have to deal with an exorbitant penalty APR. And, of course, getting 1 to 2% back in rewards each month is a welcome bonus. Note that Discover offers another similar student credit card, the Discover It Student Cash Back credit card, but the rotating bonus categories make things overcomplicated, especially for first-time cardholders. Features and rewards Most student credit cards offer 1% cash back. The Discover It Student Chrome card bests that with 2% cash back on gas stations and restaurants, plus a generous cash-back match at the end of the first year. The match effectively doubles your first year's bonus rewards, so if you receive $75 in cash-back rewards during the first 12 months, Discover will chip in an additional $75. We also like that the Chrome student credit card incentivizes good grades: You can earn a $20 statement credit for each school year you maintain a GPA of 3.0 or higher (up to five years). Rates and fees Discover's rates and fees are generally lower than competitors'. The APR charged on purchases ranges between 12.99 and 21.99% variable, and there's an introductory six-month period with 0% APR. Students with the Discover It Student Chrome also don't have to worry about a penalty APR, which some issuers will institute if a card holder misses a payment. There's no late fee for the first late payment, but for the second instance the credit card company charges up to $40, which is comparable to what other cards charge. At the moment, most study abroad programs have been put on hold. That noted, the Chrome student credit card has no foreign transaction fees -- though Discover isn't as widely accepted outside of the US as Mastercard and Visa.

Best for students without a credit history Standard APR: 18.74% variable

Penalty APR: None

Late payment fee: Up to $25

Annual fee: $0

Cash-back rewards: 1% on all purchases

Foreign transaction fee: 0%

Standout feature: Low late payment fee

Eligibility requirements: No credit score required; no Social Security number required for international students

Deserve Edu Mastercard positions itself as an alternative to the traditional banks and credit card issuers, and specializes in credit cards for students and first-timers. And the Deserve Edu student credit card checks many of the boxes: It offers 1% back on all spending, features a relatively low late-payment fee and comes with a flat 18.74% APR. While it offers a lower student rewards rate than others, its relaxed eligibility requirements are well suited for students with a brief or nonexistent credit history or other potentially disqualifying limitation -- like not having a Social Security number, if you're an international student. Features and rewards The Deserve Edu student credit card offers 1% cash back on all purchases, which can be redeemed for statement credits in increments of $25. Card holders also get one year free of Amazon Prime Student -- worth around $40 -- and up to $600 of credit toward cell phone protection coverage when you pay your monthly bill with it. Rates and fees The 18.74% variable APR is relatively low for a student credit card, and it's not tied to your credit score, so you know exactly what the APR is at the outset. Rather, the APR is "variable" because it's tied to the "prime rate" -- a benchmark interest rate used by lenders that changes over time. With most other cards, you won't know the exact APR certain until you've been approved, and if you have a limited or nonexistent credit history it could be on the higher end of the range of what the issuer advertises. If you miss a payment, there's no penalty APR, though you may be charged a late payment fee of $25. (Still, that's about $15 less than the fee charged by most other student cards.) Deserve doesn't charge any foreign transaction fees.

Best for students who plan to carry a balance Standard APR: 14.99% variable

Penalty APR: None

Annual fee: $0

Late payment fee: Up to $39

Cash-back rewards: 1% on all purchases; 4% cash back on Lyft until 2022

Foreign transaction fee: 3%

Standout features: Free, unlimited access to credit score; Earn a credit limit increase after making 5 monthly payments on time

Eligibility requirements: No co-signers, proof of income The student version of one of our favorite cash-back credit cards, the Chase Freedom Student credit card has a lot to offer. The 14.99% variable APR is one of the lowest available for student credit cards, and you get a $50 credit when you sign up, a $20 bonus every year and a credit limit increase after five on-time payments. Features and rewards Chase offers cardholders free and unlimited access to their credit score, which can be an important tool for those building credit from scratch. The credit limit increase is another nice feature as credit use is a primary factor in a credit score. Most credit experts recommend using less than 30% of your total credit available, so the higher the limit, the easier it is to keep your credit use low. Its 1% cash back on all purchases is consistent with the category average and the 4% back on Lyft rides is nice (though less practical for many in the coronavirus era). The $50 sign-on bonus can be triggered by making a single purchase in the first three months so you need not worry about hitting a high spending threshold. And the $20 annual reward can be redeemed for five years -- as long as your account remains in good standing. Rates and fees Every cardholder gets the 14.99% variable APR -- so you know what you're signed up for at the outset. It's best not to maintain a balance month to month, but if it happens once or twice, the interest will be lower than with other cards. A few words of caution: This card's late payment fee can run as high as $39 for a first late payment; most other student cards have a lower penalty or no penalty for first-time offenders; and if you're planning on studying abroad, this card will subject you to a 3% foreign transaction fee.

Best for students who have a co-signer Standard APR: 14.99% to 22.99% variable

Penalty APR: Up to 29.99%

Late payment fee: Up to $40

Annual fee: $0

Cash-back rewards: 1.5% on all purchases

Foreign transaction fee: 0%

Eligibility requirements: Allows co-signers Bank of America is one of the few card issuers that allows co-signers, who can be a parent, guardian -- or anyone with a good credit score who's willing to share the legal liability. On the other hand, any late or missed payments or high outstanding balances will also negatively affect the co-signer's score. Features and rewards This student credit card is essentially the same as Bank of America's Travel Rewards card, which means it offers higher risks and rewards than most other student cards. You get a higher cash rewards rate -- 1.5% back on all purchases -- but fewer of the relaxed requirements for credit novices. And points can be redeemed only as statement credits against travel purchases; so, unless 1.5% of your spending is on taxis, Uber or Lyft, flights, baggage fees, hotels, rental cars, buses, trains, amusement parks or campgrounds, this card's rewards aren't particularly valuable. Bank of America will grant you 25,000 points, equivalent to $250, when you sign up if you spend $1,000 during the first three months. That's a higher threshold than you'll find with other student cards, but also a higher reward. Bottom line: If you can time your credit card application with a large purchase, it's worth it. Rates and fees Bank of America offers an introductory 0% APR for the first year and no foreign transaction fees. That being said, this student credit card doesn't mess around when it comes to penalties: The standard APR runs between 14.99% and 22.99% depending on your credit score, but if you're late with a payment, you could be hit with the 29.99% penalty APR. That's exorbitant -- and it comes in addition to a $40 late payment fee. Students at risk of paying late should avoid this card at all costs.

In the table below, we've broken down the key features of each card to help you determine the best credit card for students.

Best student credit cards compared

Best overall Best for students without a credit history Best for students who plan to carry a balance Best for students with a co-signer

Discover It Student Chrome Deserve Edu Credit Card Chase Freedom Student Bank of America Travel Rewards Credit Card for Students Annual percentage rate (standard / penalty) 12.99% to 21.99% variable, with 0% intro APR on purchases for the first 6 months / None 18.74% variable / None 14.99% variable / None 14.99% to 22.99% variable Late payment fee Up to $40 Up to $25 Up to $39 Up to $40 Cash-back reward rate 2% on gas stations and restaurants (up to $1,000 in combined purchases each quarter), 1% on all other purchases 1% on all purchases 1% on all purchases; 4% cash back on Lyft until 2022 1.5% on all purchases Eligibility requirements No credit history required, proof of income required No credit score required; no Social Security number required for international students Co-signers not allowed, proof of income required Co-signers allowed Annual fee $0 $0 $0 $0

What's the best student credit card right now? The Discover It Student Chrome is our pick for the best student credit card right now due to its lenient terms for first-time cardholders, including no penalty for the first late payment, and a combination of cash back and other rewards. The Deserve Edu Credit Card is best for students without a credit history, while the Chase Freedom Student is a sound choice for students who plan to carry a balance. If the student has a co-signer, we recommend the Bank of America Travel Rewards card.

How does a student credit card work? Student credit cards offer those with limited or no credit a way to start building credit and create a credit history. They generally come with lower credit limits than typical credit cards and don't charge annual fees. And they often have novice-friendly features, including late payment forgiveness, incremental credit limit increases over time and credit education resources. Reward rates may be lower than for standard cash-back and travel credit cards, however, making student credit cards a lower-risk, lower-reward financial tool.

How is a student credit card different from a secured credit card? While some people choose to build credit with a secured credit card -- that is, a card where you've backed your credit limit with a cash deposit, student credit cards work a bit differently. These cards typically only offer a small credit line, sometimes just a couple hundred bucks. That way, the student can use the card to build credit without the risk of racking up too much credit card debt (which leads to bad credit), while the card issuer hopes that the card holder will transition into full-time employment and will use their card for everyday purchases for years to come.

What do you need to qualify for a student credit card? A typical credit card application requires a high credit score (around 650 or so) and at least a few years of credit report history. To get a student credit card, however, you don't necessarily need either, though some proof of financial experience and responsibility helps when it comes to securing a credit card offer. The card issuer looks at sources of income -- even from part-time work or deposits from parents -- as well as information about checking and savings accounts to get a sense of an applicant's saving and spending. Luckily, once a student is able to get a card, simply making everyday purchases is an easy way to build credit (so long as the student is able to pay off their purchases).

What are the benefits of a student credit card? In addition to more relaxed eligibility requirements, the best student credit card will offer some of the following features: Special rules for credit newcomers such as minimal late fees and no-penalty APRs

Lower credit limits -- usually between $500 and $2,000

Cashback rewards program on spending

A "reasonable" APR -- usually between 15 and 20%

How do cash-back rewards work? For all the cards listed above, "cash back" refers to a statement credit that's applied to your account to lower your balance. For the Bank of America Travel Rewards card, for example, you can only redeem rewards against travel purchases. But for most other cards, cash rewards can be applied toward a balance regardless of expense type.

How we chose the best student credit cards We evaluated 19 credit cards marketed specifically to students, and we selected four that stood out across a range of criteria, including APR, forgiveness for credit mistakes, cash rewards and lenient eligibility requirements. We urge students to consider important factors like interest rate, whether the card has an annual fee and if the card offers a cash advance before they make a decision.

